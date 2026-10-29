Crypto News Today: Alphapepe Secures Coinstore Partnership While Ethereum Price Prediction Targets $5,000

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONACO, Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crypto news today is turning toward AlphaPepe after Coinstore became its fifth CEX partner. The exchange has more than 10 million users worldwide and ranks among the top exchanges in Asia, giving the ALPE rollout a bigger audience before its first public trading day.









The partnership arrives with more than $3.24 million raised and ALPE still available at $0.03505. More CEX partnerships are loading, with Binance at the center of the next exchange push.

Ethereum, meanwhile, is trading around $2,300 after a difficult stretch for crypto. A $5,000 bull-cycle target puts a return toward its previous peak in focus, but AlphaPepe buyers are watching an earlier milestone: exchange access expanding before public trading begins.

Coinstore Gives AlphaPepe a Bigger Exchange Audience

Coinstore is now the fifth exchange partner secured by AlphaPepe, adding another venue to the rollout before ALPE reaches its first public chart. Its presence across Asia brings an important regional audience into the listing story.

For retail, the appeal is easy to understand. Coinstore has more than 10 million users worldwide, putting AlphaPepe alongside a trading platform with an established customer base. That creates another route for people outside the presale community to discover ALPE.

The timing makes the announcement stand out. Buyers still have access to the presale while the exchange network grows around the token.

Five Exchange Partners Keep the Early Entry Story Moving

AlphaPepe has moved from four announced CEX partnerships to five, and more partnerships are loading. Binance remains the next major focus as the exchange campaign continues beyond the Coinstore announcement.

Each additional venue expands the routes through which traders will be able to find ALPE. For presale buyers, that makes exchange access part of the investment story before public trading begins. ALPE is priced at $0.03505, with the listing price starting from $0.08.

Ethereum's ICO showed why getting in early matters. Its earliest buyers entered before ETH became a household name and major exchanges brought it to a global audience. AlphaPepe buyers are entering before ALPE's first public exchange chart, with Coinstore secured and more exchange partnerships ahead.

The presale closes ahead of the DEX launch in Q1 2027. Coinstore is joining the rollout while that earlier entry window remains open.

AlphaSwap Gives Coinstore Buyers a Product to Explore

AlphaPepe is expanding exchange access with a working product already behind it. AlphaSwap, its AI DEX, is live in Early Access, giving incoming traders something to explore beyond the token announcement. An ex-Shibarium developer is building the ecosystem, adding a development story to the exchange campaign. Auto-Trade registration is also open while ALPE remains in presale.

Buyers arriving through the Coinstore announcement will find an existing trading product alongside the token sale. More than $3.24 million has already entered before public trading, with wider exchange access still ahead.

Ethereum Price Prediction Targets $5,000 After the Fed Decision

Ethereum is trading around $2,300, leaving considerable ground to cover before a return toward its previous high. The $5,000 target represents an aggressive recovery scenario, requiring ETH to more than double from current levels.

The Federal Reserve held interest rates steady on Wednesday, but persistent inflation kept the outlook cautious. A rate hold alone has not removed the pressure facing crypto buyers looking for a stronger recovery.

The route toward $5,000 needs sustained buying and a broader return of confidence. Ethereum already has a global market and years of trading behind it, so buyers are watching for demand to rebuild across an established asset.

AlphaPepe offers the earlier timing story. Coinstore has joined before ALPE reaches its first exchange chart, with further partnerships still ahead.

Coinstore Moves AlphaPepe Closer to Public Trading

The Coinstore partnership turns another exchange milestone into a completed step. Five CEX partners are now announced, AlphaSwap is live, and the presale remains open before the Q1 2027 launch.

More partnerships are loading, keeping Binance in focus as the rollout continues. Buyers still have access to ALPE at $0.03505.

Ethereum traders are watching the recovery needed to bring $5,000 back within reach. AlphaPepe buyers are watching a growing exchange network take shape before the first public trading day.

FAQs

What is the latest AlphaPepe exchange news?

AlphaPepe has secured Coinstore as its fifth CEX partner. More exchange partnerships are loading, with Binance next in focus.

What is the Ethereum price prediction?

The $5,000 bull-cycle target requires sustained buying, stronger confidence and a recovery toward the previous market peak.

What is AlphaSwap?

AlphaSwap is AlphaPepe's AI DEX, already live in Early Access. An ex-Shibarium developer is building the ecosystem.

Contact:

Jack Duffy

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