Bidding Set To Close On 3BR/1.5BA Home W/Basement In Loudoun County's Country Club Hills Announces Nicholls Auction Mktg

11 N. 33rd St., Purcellville, VA 20132

11 N. 33rd St., Purcellville, VA 20132

11 N. 33rd St., Purcellville, VA 20132

11 N. 33rd St., Purcellville, VA 20132

11 N. 33rd St., Purcellville, VA 20132

RARE PURCELLVILLE OPPORTUNITY-A 3BR/1.5BA Home in Loudoun County--Convenient to Shopping & Commuter Routes Set for Auction Announces Nicholls Auction Marketing

- John NichollsFREDERICKSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., ( ) announces the auction of a 3 BR/1.5 BA home w/basement on a 0.51 +/- acre lot in desirable Country Club Hills with a detached garage/shop, public utilities and close proximity to Washington & Old Dominion Trail as well as the Loudoun Golf & Country Club on Thursday, November 5 according to John Nicholls, president of the company.“The owner has relocated to a more manageable living situation, and their Power of Attorney has contracted us to market & sell this Purcellville home,” said Nicholls.“Don't miss this opportunity to purchase a home in desirable Country Club Hills and transform it to fit your vision. Make plans now to bid and buy.”“This home is ready for renovation/modernization, and offers a rare opportunity to purchase in a neighborhood where properties rarely become publicly available,” said Brian Damewood, Auction Coordinator.This location offers convenient access to Route 7 (and the new Route 7 interchange), providing a faster connection to points east (Leesburg) and west and the larger Northern Virginia employment corridor. Purcellville is roughly 8 miles west of Leesburg, while Washington, D.C. is approximately 40 miles away. This home is also located within a half mile of the proposed Western Loudoun Rec Complex noted Damewood.The auction's date, location and highlights follow below.Thursday, November 5 at 3:00 PM EST211 N. 33rd St., Purcellville, VA 20132.3 BR/1.5 BA home w/basement on.51 +/- acre lot in the Country Club Hills neighborhood of Purcellville, VA (Western Loudoun County).This home measures 1,484 +/- sf. above grade and has a 1,232 +/- sf. walk-out basement. The home features a galley-style kitchen (all appliances convey), large living room/dining room combo, family room/den, unfinished walk-out basement and attic..Main level has hardwood flooring underneath carpet.Rear deck in need of repair.Detached 450 +/- sf. single-bay garage/shop w/roll-up door & walk-in doors; small storage shed; asphalt driveway.Heating: Oil-fired hot-water baseboard (fuel tanks in the basement); Cooling: window A/C units.Public water & sewer; electric water heater.Fios & Xfinity internetFor more information, call Brian Damewood (540-454-2326) visit .Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 58 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.# # #About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit or call 540-898-0971.

Brian Damewood

Damewood Auctioneers

+1 540-454-2326

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Bidding Set to Close on 3BR/1.5BA Home w/Basement in Loudoun County's Country Club Hills Announces Nicholls Auction Mktg News Provided By Nicholls Auction Marketing Group October 30, 2026, 01:03 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Military Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Travel & Tourism Industry



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