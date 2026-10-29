Pertussis Market Size In The 7MM Is Projected To Grow At A CAGR Of 2.7% Over The Forecast Period Of 2026-2036 Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews) The Key Pertussis Companies in the market include – Sanofi, GSK, Biken, KM Biologics, ILiAD Biotechnologies, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation, Cansino Bio, and others.

(Albany, US), October 29, 2026 - DelveInsight's“Pertussis Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast – 2036” report delivers an in-depth understanding of Pertussis, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the Pertussis market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, and France) and the United Kingdom, and Japan.

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Key Takeaways from the Pertussis Market Report



In February 2026, ILiAD Biotechnologies Raises USD 115 Million in an Oversubscribed Series B Financing to Advance BPZE1 Pertussis Vaccine Development.

According to DelveInsight's analysis, the Pertussis market size was ~USD 4,000 million in the 7MM in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 5,000 million by 2036, growing at a CAGR of 2.7% during 2026-2036.

The total DPT vaccine market size in the US for Pertussis was estimated at nearly USD 3,200 million in 2025, and it is expected to increase due to the launch of emerging therapies and label expansion of current therapies.

In 2025, the US accounted for the highest number of Pertussis cases, i.e., 60% of the total cases in the 7MM.

The total Pertussis vaccinated population in the US was approximately 20 million in 2025 and is projected to increase during the forecast period (2026–2036).

Within the DPT vaccine market share, PENTACEL leads in the 7MM due to high-volume pediatric use, while BOOSTRIX shows strong growth potential driven by expanding booster and maternal immunization programs.

The rising incidence of Pertussis, due to inadequate immunization and waning immunity among vaccinated groups, is driving demand for vaccines and treatments across the Pertussis vaccine market.

The leading Pertussis companies include Sanofi, GSK, Biken, KM Biologics, ILiAD Biotechnologies, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation, Cansino Bio, and others. Promising Pertussis therapies include BPZE1, DPT-IPV-HiB (BK-1310/MT-2355), DTcP, and others.

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Pertussis Overview

Pertussis, literally meaning "a violent cough" and commonly known as whooping cough or the "cough of 100 days," is an acute, highly contagious respiratory infection caused by Bordetella pertussis. First recognized during the Paris epidemic of 1578, the disease is characterized by a prolonged paroxysmal cough lasting ≥2 weeks, often accompanied by an inspiratory "whoop," posttussive vomiting, and syncope. Although traditionally considered a childhood disease, over half of reported cases now occur in adolescents and adults, largely due to waning immunity. Transmission occurs via respiratory droplets, and the disease progresses through three stages: catarrhal, paroxysmal, and convalescent. Diagnosis relies on clinical features and is confirmed by PCR (most sensitive in early stages), culture, or serology, with early detection crucial to initiate treatment and limit transmission.

Pertussis Epidemiology Segmentation in the 7MM



Patient Burden Assessment Total Pertussis Vaccination Coverage

Pertussis Epidemiology Key Findings



In 2025, the US accounted for the highest number of Pertussis cases, i.e., 60% of the total cases in the 7MM.

Among the 7MM, vaccination coverage for children is reported to be high, whereas booster vaccination compliance among adults is reported to be low. With increasing awareness, updated immunization recommendations, and the entry of emerging vaccines, vaccination coverage rates are expected to increase.

As per DelveInsight's estimate, the total Pertussis vaccinated population in the US was approximately 20 million in 2025 and is projected to increase during the forecast period (2026–2036). Pertussis infection can lead to complications, particularly pneumonia in infants and older adults. In severe cases, infants may show signs such as poor feeding, irritability, and unusual tiredness, while breathing difficulties can progress to respiratory distress.

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Approved Therapies for Pertussis



ADACEL/REPEVAX (Sanofi Pasteur): ADACEL is a trivalent Tdap booster vaccine indicated for active immunization against pertussis, tetanus, and diphtheria, administered as a single-dose booster following primary immunization. Since its initial FDA approval in 2005, it has expanded its clinical utility, including approval for repeat vaccination (January 2019) and use during the third trimester of pregnancy (January 2023), supporting passive protection of infants against pertussis. It is marketed as REPEVAX in Europe, where it additionally provides protection against polio.

BOOSTRIX (GlaxoSmithKline): BOOSTRIX is a Tdap booster vaccine indicated for active immunization against tetanus, diphtheria, and pertussis in individuals aged 10 years and older. Initially approved by the US FDA in 2005 for individuals aged 10–18 years, it subsequently received label expansions for adults aged 19–64 years (2008) and 65 years and older (2011). In October 2022, the FDA approved BOOSTRIX for maternal immunization to help protect newborns from whooping cough. HEXAXIM/HEXYON/HEXACIMA (Sanofi) and VAXELIS (Merck and Sanofi) are hexavalent combination vaccines also available across the 7MM.

Pertussis Pipeline Analysis



BPZE1 (ILiAD Biotechnologies): BPZE1 is a novel intranasal, live attenuated pertussis vaccine candidate designed to provide protection through broad mucosal and systemic immunity. It incorporates genetic modifications to inactivate or attenuate key toxins, including pertussis toxin, dermonecrotic toxin, and tracheal cytotoxin. Phase IIb clinical data have demonstrated strong safety, induction of mucosal immunity, and up to 90% prevention of bacterial colonization upon challenge, with no vaccine-related serious adverse events. In January 2022, the US FDA granted Fast Track status to BPZE1 for pertussis booster immunization, and in February 2026, ILiAD Biotechnologies secured an oversubscribed USD 115M Series B to advance its development.

DPT-IPV-Hib (BK-1310/MT-2355) (Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation): A 5-in-1 combination vaccine that provides protection against pertussis, diphtheria, tetanus, poliomyelitis, and Haemophilus influenzae type b (Hib) infections in infants and children. Co-developed with the Research Foundation for Microbial Diseases of Osaka University (Japan), it has successfully completed Phase III trials. In April 2022, a marketing authorization application was submitted to Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare. DTcP (Cansino Bio): A vaccine candidate administered intramuscularly and currently in Phase I development for Pertussis.

Discover more about therapies set to grab Major Pertussis Market Share @ DPT Vaccine Market Share

Pertussis Market Outlook

The most important way to prevent Pertussis is through complete immunization. The vaccine is usually given with diphtheria and tetanus, often in combination with poliomyelitis, H. influenzae, and hepatitis B. DTaP is given to children from 6 weeks to 6 years of age, while Tdap is licensed for people 10–64 years of age and is given at 11–12 years. Acellular vaccines have an improved safety profile over whole-cell vaccines, and most industrialized countries have replaced whole-cell vaccines with acellular ones. Nevertheless, whole-cell vaccines remain the most used vaccines globally, primarily because of the high cost of acellular vaccines. Immunity induced by acellular vaccines wanes substantially faster, which led WHO/SAGE to recommend that countries considering a switch should await further guidance.

The DPT vaccine market size in the US was estimated at nearly USD 3,200 million in 2025, and the market share of Spain was found to be the lowest in 2025. Looking ahead, DPT vaccine market trends point to growth supported by the launch of emerging therapies and label expansion of current therapies. This DPT vaccine market analysis also highlights that the whooping cough treatment market is anchored by macrolide antibiotics, such as Azithromycin and Clarithromycin, which are the mainstay of treatment, particularly when initiated in the early phase of the disease.

Pertussis Market Drivers



Increasing disease awareness and surveillance, with improved diagnosis and reporting systems leading to higher detection of Pertussis cases globally

Waning immunity and the need for booster vaccinations, driving demand for Tdap booster vaccines in adolescents, adults, and pregnant women

Expansion of immunization programs, with strong government initiatives and inclusion of combination vaccines in national schedules boosting vaccination coverage Increased awareness and healthcare investments

Pertussis Market Barriers



Intense competition among multiple key players, which may lead to price wars that reduce profitability

Price pressure that could discourage investment in the development of new and improved vaccines

Challenges in accurate and timely diagnosis, as culture isolation of B. pertussis is insensitive Gaps in understanding the role of virulence factors and disease pathogenesis, especially in severe infant cases

Pertussis Treatment Landscape

Treatment of Pertussis depends on the patient's age and stage of infection, with early intervention being crucial to reduce severity and transmission. Macrolide antibiotics, such as Azithromycin and Clarithromycin, are the mainstay of treatment. Supportive care plays a vital role, especially in infants, and may include hydration, oxygen support, and close monitoring for complications, with hospitalization often required for severe cases or infants under 6 months. Prophylactic antibiotics for close contacts help limit disease spread. Preventive strategies are critical, with routine DTaP immunization in childhood and Tdap booster doses recommended for adolescents, adults, and pregnant women (during the third trimester) to protect both individuals and vulnerable infants.

To know more about Pertussis Companies working in the treatment market, visit @ Pertussis Market Access and Reimbursement

Scope of the Pertussis Market Report



Coverage: 7MM

Study Period: 2022–2036

Historical Year: 2022–2025

Forecast Period: 2026–2036

Base Year: 2026

Pertussis Market CAGR: 2.7% (2026–2036)

Pertussis Companies: Sanofi, GSK, Biken, KM Biologics, ILiAD Biotechnologies, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation, Cansino Bio, and others.

Pertussis Therapies: ADACEL, BOOSTRIX, HEXAXIM, VAXELIS, BPZE1, DPT-IPV-HiB (BK-1310/MT-2355), DTcP, and others.

Pertussis Market Dynamics: Pertussis market drivers and market barriers

Pertussis Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT Analysis, Conjoint Analysis Pertussis Unmet Needs, KOL Views, Reimbursement

Table of Contents

Key Insights

Report Introduction

Executive Summary

Key Events

Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology

Pertussis Market Overview at a Glance

Disease Background and Overview of Pertussis

Treatment Guidelines of Pertussis

Epidemiology and Patient Population of Pertussis

Patient Journey of Pertussis

Marketed Therapies

Emerging Drugs

Pertussis: 7MM Analysis

Unmet Needs of Pertussis

SWOT Analysis of Pertussis

KOL Views of Pertussis

Market Access and Reimbursement of Pertussis

Appendix

DelveInsight Capabilities

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