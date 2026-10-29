Promising Gene Therapy Supporting Applications Beyond Oncology Key Presentation At Upcoming Gerontological Society Of America Meeting: Genprex, Inc. (Nasdaq: GNPX)

MENAFN - GetNews) GNPX Also Released New Preclinical Data Identifying Role of TUSC2, the Gene Used in REQORSA® Treatment for Maintaining Cellular Function During Brain Aging

AUSTIN, Texas - October 29, 2026 - Genprex, Inc. (Nasdaq: GNPX) $GNPX a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing gene therapies designed to restore tumor-suppressor function in cancer and insulin-producing function in diabetes, has announced that research conducted under its sponsored research collaboration with Meharry Medical College in Nashville, Tennessee will be featured at the Gerontological Society of America (GSA) 2026 Annual Scientific Meeting, taking place November 4-7, 2026, in National Harbor, Maryland.

The research investigates the role of TUSC2, the tumor suppressor gene used in the GNPX lead oncology candidate REQORSA (quaratusugene ozeplasmid, or Quar Oze), in mitochondrial biology, cellular resilience, and molecular processes associated with aging. The work contributes to an expanding understanding of TUSC2 and GNPX REQORSA biology and may help inform the evaluation of potential future therapeutic applications beyond oncology.

GNPX established a sponsored research collaboration with Meharry Medical College in 2024 to investigate aspects of REQORSA biology, including mitochondrial metabolism and molecular aging and their potential relationship to cancer. The collaboration builds on the scientific rationale underlying GNPX REQORSA, which is designed to restore tumor-suppressor function through delivery of the TUSC2 gene.

Research conducted through the collaboration is examining the broader biological activities of REQORSA, including its involvement in cellular metabolism and stress-response pathways. GNPX is also working with Meharry Medical College to expand the scope of this research, with additional work intended to further investigate the role of REQORSA in aging-related biological processes.

New Preclinical Data Identifying Role of TUSC2, the Gene Used in REQORSA®, in Maintaining Cellular Function During Brain Aging

GNPX has highlighted new peer-reviewed research in mice identifying an important role for the TUSC2 tumor suppressor gene in maintaining cellular processes associated with healthy brain aging and supporting broader understanding of how disruption of normal biological function may contribute to disease.

The GNPX study, entitled "Mitochondrial calcium sensor TUSC2 protects the aging hippocampus from proteostasis collapse in a sex-specific manner,” was published in Mechanisms of Ageing and Development by researchers at Meharry Medical College. TUSC2 is the therapeutic gene used in the 3 GNPX investigational REQORSA® gene therapy, which is being developed for the treatment of cancer.

The GNPX research found that loss of TUSC2 in mice was associated with substantial disruption of mitochondrial function, of protein homeostasis and of pathways involved in neuronal communication within the hippocampus, a region of the brain essential for learning and memory. These effects were markedly more pronounced in male mice than in females, suggesting important sex-specific differences in the biological response to TUSC2 deficiency.

Importantly, the GNPX researchers also analyzed existing human gene-expression datasets and found that TUSC2 expression declined significantly with age in 11 of 13 examined brain regions, with additional reductions observed in Alzheimer's disease datasets. Levels of TUSC2 protein in the hippocampus, as in the rest of the brain, decrease as humans age. Comparisons between the mouse findings and human hippocampal aging datasets identified overlapping molecular changes, supporting further investigation of TUSC2's role in brain aging.

While the GNPX research did not evaluate REQORSA as a treatment for aging or neurodegenerative disease, the findings expand scientific understanding of the biological functions of TUSC2, the gene underlying the GNPX lead oncology program.

These findings further support the importance of understanding how biological functions are disrupted in aging and how restoring TUSC2 may open new avenues for therapeutic intervention in age-related cognitive disorders.

These $ GNPX findings further support the importance of understanding how biological functions are disrupted in aging and how restoring TUSC2 may open new avenues for therapeutic intervention in age-related cognitive disorders.

Gene Therapy Focused on Life-Changing Developments for Cancer and Diabetes.

Presenting TUSC2 Research from Sponsored Collaboration with Meharry Medical College at the Gerontological Society of America 2026 Annual Scientific Meeting.

New Preclinical Data Identifying Role of TUSC2, the Gene Used in GNPX REQORSA® Treatment in Maintaining Cellular Function During Brain Aging.

Sex-Specific Effects of TUSC2 Loss on Mitochondrial Function, Protein Homeostasis and Synaptic Pathways, Molecular Similarities with Human Brain.

Findings Suggest TUSC2 May Play a Foundational Role in Brain Health.

About Genprex, Inc.

Genprex, Inc. is a clinical-stage gene therapy company focusing on developing innovative treatments designed to restore biological functions disrupted by disease. The Company's lead oncology program, REQORSA® Gene Therapy, is being developed for the treatment of lung cancer and is designed to deliver the TUSC2 tumor suppressor gene to help restore tumor-suppressive activity and address multiple pathways involved in cancer progression.

Genprex is also advancing an earlier stage gene therapy program for diabetes, designed to restore insulin-producing capability through the expression of key pancreatic transcription factors. Across its programs, Genprex is focused on translating innovative gene therapy approaches into meaningful therapeutic advances for patients with significant unmet medical needs.

Mission

The company mission of Genprex, Inc is“Pioneering Gene Therapies for Patients in Need,” reflecting its focus on oncology (e.g., REQORSA® / quaratusugene ozeplasmid using the non-viral ONCOPREX® delivery system, primarily for lung cancers) and diabetes (e.g., GPX-002 using an AAV approach to the pancreas).

Genprex, Inc. was formed as a Delaware corporation on April 1, 2009. It was originally incorporated under the name Convergen LifeSciences, Inc., and later renamed Genprex, Inc.

For more information on $GNPX visit: and

Email: ...

DISCLAIMER:

Disclosure listed on the CorporateAds website