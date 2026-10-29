AI Drone Developer Reports $12.6 Million With 425% First-Half 2026 Revenue Growth Adjusted EBITA Breakeven Turning Point In 2027 For Zenatech, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZENA)

MENAFN - GetNews) $ZENA Preliminary Q3 2026 Revenue Estimate of $9.5–$10.5 Million, Representing 44%–59% Sequential Growth

VANCOUVER, British Columbia - October 29, 2026 - ZenaTech, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZENA) $ZENA is a technology solution provider specializing in AI (Artificial Intelligence) drone, Drone as a Service (DaaS), enterprise SaaS, and Quantum Computing solutions, announced that management is targeting 2027 as a potential breakeven year based on an adjusted EBITDA. This operational target is supported by revenue growth, expansion of its DaaS operations, and anticipated operating efficiencies. In the first half of 2026, ZENA reported revenue of C$17.7 million (approximately US$12.6 million). For the third quarter of 2026, ZENA announced preliminary revenue estimates of C$13.4 million to C$14.8 million (approximately US$9.5 million to US$10.5 million), while retaining flexibility to pursue strategic growth opportunities.

ZENA intends to maintain flexibility to invest in acquisitions, defense technologies, international operations, and emerging commercial opportunities that could defer breakeven while potentially generating greater long-term shareholder value.

ZENA first-half revenue exceeded the Company's reported C$12.9 million (US$9.1 million) of revenue for all of 2025 by approximately 37%. DaaS operations accounted for 93% of first-half 2026 revenue. At June 30, 2026, ZENA reported C$34.6 million (US$24.5 million) in cash and marketable securities, C$149.3 million (US$105.9 million) in total assets, and C$91.4 million (US$64.8 million) in shareholders' equity.

ZENA previously announced preliminary, unaudited third-quarter 2026 revenue estimates of C$13.4 million to C$14.8 million. Compared with second-quarter revenue, this implies approximately 44% to 59% sequential revenue growth. Combined with reported first-half results, estimated revenue for the first nine months of 2026 would be approximately C$31.1 million to C$32.5 million (US$22.1 million to US$23.0 million).

ZENA also previously reported average organic revenue growth of 27.1% across approximately 20 DaaS locations acquired in 2025, excluding 2026 acquisitions.

Maintaining Flexibility to Capture Growth Opportunities

While management has established 2027 as a target year for breakeven, ZENA does not intend to limit strategically attractive investments solely to achieve profitability within a predetermined period. Potential opportunities include:

Acquisitions of complementary Drone as a Service and technology businesses.

Government and defense drone programs, including testing, certification, and production capabilities.

Expansion into additional international markets.

Commercialization of autonomous drone technologies and AI-driven enterprise SaaS platforms.

Development of new drone-enabled services, analytics, and automation applications.

Proprietary AI Software Suite Designed to Accelerate Land Survey Delivery for Drone as a Service Commercial, Municipal and Infrastructure Clients

ZENA has unveiled its proprietary artificial intelligence software suite and planed integration across its DaaS land survey operations. By pairing ZenaDrone high-density LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) data acquisition with the automated feature extraction and point cloud classification, ZENA plans to accelerate survey-grade data delivery time from days to as little as minutes across commercial and land surveying, municipal and infrastructure projects for DaaS clients across North America and around the world.

The combined ZENA platform is designed to bridge hardware data collection with AI-driven point cloud processing. A ZenaDrone land survey drone equipped with high-density LiDAR captures a site as a point cloud, a dataset that can contain billions of individual 3D measurement points. ZenaAI is then intended to run automated geospatial workflows on that data, classifying each point by what it represents, converting the classified data into terrain models and vector drawings, removing noise, tagging infrastructure assets and exporting the results in formats that survey and engineering teams can use directly.

ZenaWorx Drone-Based Construction Intelligence Platform Targeting AI Data Center Development

Has outlined the capabilities and commercial strategy behind ZenaWorx, its drone-based construction monitoring software targeting AI data centers, infrastructure and public works projects. The ZenaWoex construction monitoring software combines aerial data collection with software-based site modeling and analysis to help construction teams understand conditions on the ground, track changes over time and compare construction progress against project plans. The platform is being developed through collaboration between the ZENA enterprise SaaS and Drone as a Service (DaaS) divisions.

ZenaWorx is designed to function as construction progress monitoring software turning drone-captured LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) data into three-dimensional representations of construction sites. By collecting data at successive stages of construction, the ZENA platform is intended to help project teams identify differences between measured conditions and planned designs.

AI Drone, Drone as a Service (DaaS), Enterprise SaaS and Quantum Computing Solutions for Mission-Critical Applications in Business, Government and Defense.

Offices in North America, Europe, Taiwan and UAE, and Growing DaaS Business and Global Network of Locations Through Acquisitions.

IQ Aqua AI-Powered AUV for Autonomous Underwater Operations Across Defense and Commercial Markets.

425% First-Half Revenue Growth in 2026 Allows Target of Adjusted EBITA Breakeven in 2027

Automated LiDAR Point Cloud Classification and Feature Extraction in Drone as a Service Locations to Cut Survey Time and Support Scalable, Recurring Revenue.

Drone-Captured LiDAR, 3D Progress Monitoring and Digital Terrain Modeling to Support Construction Visibility and Service Through Structural Development.

Global Underwater Drone Market Projected to Reach $16 Billion by 2034.

Global Counter-UAS Market Growing at Over 25% Annually and Projected to Exceed $10 Billion by 2030.

About ZenaTech:

ZenaTech, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZENA) (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) is a technology company that specializes in AI autonomy drone platforms and services to transform commercial, government, and defense sectors. Its subsidiaries include drone manufacturing through ZenaDrone, a global Drone as a Service (DaaS) business, and an enterprise SaaS division. ZenaTech is executing an acquisition-led DaaS strategy to digitize and automate legacy service industries like land surveys and inspections, driving drone-based scalable, recurring revenue growth. With an operating footprint spanning North America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia, ZenaTech is advancing AI drones for applications such as agriculture and logistics, as well as ISR, cargo, and counter-UAS for U.S. defense and NATO allies. The company is investing in next-generation technologies, including drone swarms, quantum computing, and advanced AI autonomy to capture long-term opportunities in key markets through its R&D initiatives.

About ZenaDrone:

ZenaDrone, a subsidiary of ZenaTech, designs and manufactures vertically integrated AI-powered autonomous drone solutions which include machine learning, predictive analytics, and advanced computing technologies, for government, defense, and industrial applications. This includes multifunctional drones for surveying, inspections, logistics, security, and defense applications. Its product portfolio at various stages of development includes the ZenaDrone 1000 for ISR defense and specialized cargo, the IQ Nano for indoor inventory management and security, the IQ Square for outdoor inspections and maintenance, the IQ Quad for land surveying, the IQ Aqua, for underwater applications, and the IQ Octo for precision agriculture. ZenaDrone operates three global manufacturing and assembly facilities in Arizona, Dubai, and Taiwan, and is advancing counter-UAS maritime interceptor drones and an integrated defense system.

Mission:

The ZenaTech vision is to bring extraordinary value through integrating patented drones and software expertise to improve and automate business processes across industry. zenatech

ZenaTech is a technology company focused on AI drones (via ZenaDrone), Drone-as-a-Service (DaaS), enterprise SaaS, and quantum computing solutions for business, government, and defense applications, particularly in areas like agriculture, defense, logistics, inspections, and surveying.

ZenaTech, Inc. was incorporated by Articles of Incorporation in the State of Illinois, USA, on August 31, 2017.

For more information on $ZENA visit: AND > Email:...

DISCLAIMER:

Disclosure listed on the CorporateAds website