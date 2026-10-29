ESR1-Mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer Market Is Projected To Boom By 2036 Owing To The Launch Of Novel Therapies Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews) The market dynamics for ESR1-mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer are witnessing steady growth driven by the increasing prevalence of endocrine therapy resistance, rising adoption of biomarker testing, and growing demand for effective targeted endocrine treatments.

(Albany, New York) – October 29, 2026 – The market dynamics for ESR1-mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer are witnessing steady growth driven by the increasing prevalence of endocrine therapy resistance, rising adoption of biomarker testing, and growing demand for effective targeted endocrine treatments. Additionally, the launch and development of emerging therapies such as vepdegestrant (Veppanu) (Arvinas), camizestrant (AstraZeneca), imlunestrant (Eli Lilly and Company), giredestrant (Roche), lasofoxifene (Sermonix Pharmaceuticals), and others will further shape the market.

DelveInsight, a leading market research firm, announces the release of its latest report,“DelveInsight's ESR1-mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2036.” This comprehensive report provides an in-depth understanding of ESR1-mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer, including historical and forecasted epidemiology, market trends, and treatment scenarios across the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, and France), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Key Takeaways from the ESR1-mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer Market



The ESR1-mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer market across the seven major markets (7MM) was valued at approximately USD 1.3 billion in 2023 and is expected to increase during the forecast period through 2036.

The United States accounted for the largest share of the ESR1-mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer market in 2023, representing approximately USD 820 million, or around 63% of the total 7MM market.

DelveInsight's analysis indicates that the total diagnosed prevalent cases of hormone receptor-positive (HR+) breast cancer across the 7MM reached approximately 1.26 million in 2025.

In the United States, the total number of metastatic breast cancer cases was approximately 164,000 in 2025, with the number expected to increase during the forecast period.

Among EU4 and the United Kingdom, Germany accounted for approximately 5,200 cases of ESR1-mutated HR-positive metastatic breast cancer in 2025, followed by France with approximately 4,300 cases.

Leading ESR1-mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer companies, such as AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly and Company, Roche, Arvinas, Sermonix Pharmaceuticals, Olema Pharmaceuticals, and H3 Biomedicine, are developing novel treatment options. Promising therapies include elacestrant (ORSERDU), vepdegestrant (Veppanu), camizestrant, imlunestrant, giredestrant, lasofoxifene, ARV-471, and OP-1250, among others.

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Key Factors Driving the ESR1-mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer Market

Rising Endocrine Therapy Resistance and Disease Progression: ESR1 mutations are a recognized mechanism of acquired resistance to aromatase inhibitors in HR-positive, HER2-negative metastatic breast cancer. These mutations can activate estrogen receptor signaling even in the absence of estrogen, allowing cancer cells to continue growing despite estrogen-deprivation therapy. This creates a need for treatment options that can overcome resistance and improve disease control.

Increasing Adoption of Biomarker Testing and Precision Medicine: The use of circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) testing and other molecular diagnostic approaches enables the identification of ESR1 mutations and supports treatment selection. Greater awareness of mutation testing following disease progression may help identify eligible patients for mutation-directed endocrine therapies and improve personalized treatment decisions.

Advancements in Selective Estrogen Receptor Degraders and Targeted Treatments: Selective estrogen receptor degraders (SERDs) and other estrogen receptor-targeting agents are expanding treatment options for patients with ESR1-mutated disease. Newer therapies aim to inhibit or degrade estrogen receptors more effectively, potentially improving progression-free survival and addressing limitations associated with conventional endocrine treatments.

ESR1-mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer Competitive Landscape

Several marketed and emerging therapies are shaping the ESR1-mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer treatment landscape, including elacestrant (ORSERDU) (Menarini Group), vepdegestrant (Veppanu) (Arvinas/Pfizer), camizestrant (AstraZeneca), imlunestrant (Eli Lilly and Company), giredestrant (Roche), lasofoxifene (Sermonix Pharmaceuticals), and OP-1250 (Olema Pharmaceuticals).

Elacestrant is an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader approved for eligible adults with ER-positive, HER2-negative, ESR1-mutated advanced or metastatic breast cancer following progression after at least one line of endocrine therapy. Vepdegestrant is an oral estrogen receptor degrader that received US FDA approval in May 2026 for eligible adults with ER-positive, HER2-negative, ESR1-mutated advanced or metastatic breast cancer following progression after at least one line of endocrine therapy.

Other investigational therapies, including camizestrant, giredestrant, lasofoxifene, and OP-1250, are being evaluated across different treatment settings and combinations. These therapies aim to improve endocrine sensitivity, overcome acquired resistance, and expand treatment options for patients with advanced disease.

Discover more about therapies set to capture a share of the ESR1-mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer market @ ESR1-mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer Treatment Landscap

Recent Developments in the ESR1-mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer Market



May 2026: The US FDA approved vepdegestrant (Veppanu), developed by Arvinas, for adults with ER-positive, HER2-negative, ESR1-mutated advanced or metastatic breast cancer following progression after at least one line of endocrine therapy. The FDA also approved Guardant360 CDx as a companion diagnostic to identify eligible patients.

September 2023: Elacestrant (ORSERDU) received European approval for eligible patients with ER-positive, HER2-negative, ESR1-mutated advanced or metastatic breast cancer following progression after at least one line of endocrine therapy. January 2023: The US FDA approved elacestrant (ORSERDU) for postmenopausal women and adult men with ER-positive, HER2-negative, ESR1-mutated advanced or metastatic breast cancer following progression after at least one line of endocrine therapy.

What is ESR1-mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer?

ESR1-mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer is an advanced form of breast cancer characterized by mutations in the estrogen receptor 1 (ESR1) gene. These mutations commonly develop during treatment with aromatase inhibitors and can cause estrogen receptor signaling to remain active despite reduced estrogen levels. This mechanism contributes to endocrine therapy resistance and disease progression. The condition most commonly occurs in hormone receptor-positive, HER2-negative breast cancer. Diagnosis may involve circulating tumor DNA testing or tumor-based molecular testing to identify ESR1 mutations. Treatment options include mutation-directed endocrine therapies, selective estrogen receptor degraders, targeted combinations, and other systemic treatments based on the patient's clinical characteristics and previous treatment history.

ESR1-mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer Epidemiology Segmentation

The ESR1-mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current patient pool and forecasted trends across the leading markets. The report covers the study period 2022–2036, segmented into:



Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of HR-positive Breast Cancer

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of ESR1-mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer

First-line Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of ESR1-mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer

Second-line and Above Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of ESR1-mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer Stage-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of HR-positive Breast Cancer

Scope of the ESR1-mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer Market Report



Therapeutic Assessment: Current marketed and emerging therapies for ESR1-mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer.

Market Dynamics: Key market forecast assumptions, emerging therapies, treatment trends, and market outlook.

Key Companies: AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly and Company, Roche, Arvinas, Sermonix Pharmaceuticals, Olema Pharmaceuticals, H3 Biomedicine, and others.

Key Therapies: Elacestrant (ORSERDU), vepdegestrant (Veppanu), camizestrant, imlunestrant, giredestrant, lasofoxifene, ARV-471, OP-1250, and others.

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, conjoint analysis, and competitive landscape assessment. Unmet Needs and Market Access: Key opinion leader insights, analyst perspectives, treatment accessibility, pricing, reimbursement, and patient assistance programs.

To know more about ESR1-mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer companies working in the treatment market, visit @ ESR1-mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Assessmen

Table of Contents

ESR1-mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer Market Report Introduction

Executive Summary for ESR1-mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer

Key Events and Upcoming Catalysts

ESR1-mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer Market Overview at a Glance

ESR1 Mutations and Disease Background

ESR1-mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer Epidemiology and Patient Population

Country-Specific Patient Population of ESR1-mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer

ESR1-mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer Current Treatment and Medical Practices

ESR1-mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer Patient Journey

ESR1-mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer Marketed Therapies

ESR1-mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer Emerging Therapies

ESR1-mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer Market Outlook

Country-Wise ESR1-mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer Market Analysis (2022–2036)

ESR1-mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer Drug Uptake and Market Share

ESR1-mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer Market Access and Reimbursement

ESR1-mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer Market Drivers

ESR1-mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer Market Barriers

ESR1-mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer SWOT Analysis

ESR1-mutated Metastatic Breast Cancer Report Methodology

DelveInsight Capabilities

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About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading market research and consulting firm specializing in the life sciences and healthcare industries. Founded in 2014, the company provides comprehensive market intelligence, epidemiology, and insights across pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices, and emerging therapies. DelveInsight helps healthcare organizations make informed strategic decisions through data-driven research and industry expertise.