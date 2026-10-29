Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Market Is Projected To Boom By 2036 Owing To The Development Of Novel Therapies Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews) The market dynamics for Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) are witnessing steady growth driven by the rising incidence of pneumonia, sepsis, trauma, and severe respiratory infections, alongside the high unmet need for effective disease-specific treatments. Additionally, the development of emerging therapies such as MultiStem (HLCM051) (Healios K.K.), ExoFlo (DB-2Q) (Direct Biologics), and EB05 (paridiprubart) (Edesa Biotech) is expected to further shape the market.

(Albany, New York) – October 29, 2026 – The market dynamics for Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) are witnessing steady growth driven by the rising incidence of pneumonia, sepsis, trauma, and severe respiratory infections, alongside the high unmet need for effective disease-specific treatments. Additionally, the development of emerging therapies such as MultiStem (HLCM051) (Healios K.K.), ExoFlo (DB-2Q) (Direct Biologics), and EB05 (paridiprubart) (Edesa Biotech) is expected to further shape the market.

DelveInsight, a leading market research firm, announces the release of its latest report,“DelveInsight's Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2036.” This comprehensive report provides an in-depth understanding of ARDS, including historical and forecasted epidemiology, market trends, and treatment scenarios across the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, and France), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Key Takeaways from the Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Market



The Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome market across the seven major markets (7MM) was valued at approximately USD 1.7 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach nearly USD 3.2 billion by 2036, growing at a CAGR of approximately 3.8% during 2026–2036.

The United States accounted for the largest share of the ARDS market among the 7MM, with a market size of approximately USD 1.3 billion in 2025.

According to DelveInsight's estimates, the total number of incident cases of ARDS across the 7MM reached approximately 980,000 in 2025.

Pneumonia is a leading risk factor for ARDS, followed by sepsis and other acute conditions that trigger severe inflammatory lung injury.

Moderate ARDS accounts for a substantial proportion of cases across the 7MM, highlighting the need for effective respiratory support and treatments that can prevent disease progression.

Leading ARDS companies, such as Healios K.K., Direct Biologics, Athersys, Edesa Biotech, Herald Therapeutics, and BioAegis Therapeutics, are developing novel treatment options. Promising therapies in clinical development include MultiStem (HLCM051), ExoFlo (DB-2Q), and EB05 (paridiprubart).

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Key Factors Driving the Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Market

Rising Incidence of ARDS and Respiratory Diseases: The increasing burden of pneumonia, sepsis, trauma, aspiration, and severe viral infections contributes to the incidence of ARDS. These conditions can trigger widespread inflammation and damage to the alveolar-capillary barrier, resulting in fluid accumulation in the lungs and impaired oxygen exchange. The resulting need for intensive care and respiratory support drives demand for improved treatment options.

High Unmet Medical Need and Lack of Targeted Therapies: Current ARDS management primarily relies on supportive interventions, including lung-protective mechanical ventilation, prone positioning, careful fluid management, and treatment of underlying causes. Despite improvements in critical care, ARDS remains associated with substantial morbidity and mortality. The absence of widely approved disease-specific pharmacological treatments creates significant opportunities for novel therapeutic development.

Increasing Development of Biologics and Regenerative Therapies: Research is increasingly focused on immunomodulation, cellular therapies, extracellular vesicle-based approaches, and treatments targeting inflammatory pathways. Emerging candidates such as MultiStem, ExoFlo, and paridiprubart are being investigated for their potential to regulate inflammation, support tissue repair, and improve outcomes in patients with ARDS.

Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Competitive Landscape

Several investigational therapies are shaping the ARDS treatment landscape, including MultiStem (HLCM051) (Healios K.K.), ExoFlo (DB-2Q) (Direct Biologics), and EB05 (paridiprubart) (Edesa Biotech).

MultiStem is an investigational cell therapy derived from multipotent adult progenitor cells and is being studied for its immunomodulatory effects. ExoFlo is an investigational biologic derived from mesenchymal stromal cell culture products and is being evaluated for its potential to modulate inflammation. Paridiprubart is an investigational monoclonal antibody targeting Toll-like receptor 4 (TLR4), a pathway involved in inflammatory signaling.

These candidates aim to address the underlying mechanisms of ARDS, including immune dysregulation, inflammation, and tissue injury. Their clinical development reflects the growing focus on therapies that may complement supportive care and improve outcomes in patients with severe respiratory failure.

Discover more about therapies set to shape the ARDS market @ Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Treatment Landscap

Recent Developments in the Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Market



January 2026: Healios submitted a clinical trial plan notification to Japan's Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA) for a Japanese clinical trial as part of the global Phase III REVIVE-ARDS study evaluating HLCM051 for ARDS.

February 2026: Edesa Biotech reported that it was evaluating subgroup data to investigate additional efficacy signals following results from a Phase III study of paridiprubart in patients with ARDS. April 2026: Edesa Biotech announced that the US government had allocated USD 117 million to evaluate three novel therapeutics for ARDS, including paridiprubart.

What is Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome?

Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) is a severe, potentially life-threatening condition characterized by rapid-onset inflammation and fluid accumulation in the lungs, resulting in impaired oxygen exchange. It commonly develops following pneumonia, sepsis, trauma, aspiration, or severe infections. Symptoms include severe shortness of breath, rapid breathing, and low blood oxygen levels. Diagnosis involves clinical assessment, chest imaging, and oxygenation measurements. Treatment primarily focuses on supportive care, including lung-protective mechanical ventilation, prone positioning in appropriate patients, fluid management, and treatment of the underlying cause. Despite advances in critical care, ARDS remains associated with substantial morbidity and mortality, creating a need for effective disease-specific therapies.

Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Epidemiology Segmentation

The Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current patient pool and forecasted trends across the leading markets. The report covers the study period 2022–2036, segmented into:



Total Incident Cases of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome

Severity-specific Incident Cases of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Incident Cases of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome by Risk Factors

Scope of the Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Market Report



Therapeutic Assessment: Current treatment practices and emerging therapies for ARDS.

Market Dynamics: Key market forecast assumptions, emerging therapies, and market outlook.

Key Companies: Healios K.K., Direct Biologics, Athersys, Edesa Biotech, Herald Therapeutics, BioAegis Therapeutics, and others.

Key Therapies: MultiStem (HLCM051), ExoFlo (DB-2Q), EB05 (paridiprubart), and other emerging candidates.

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, conjoint analysis, and competitive landscape assessment. Unmet Needs and Market Access: Key opinion leader insights, analyst perspectives, treatment accessibility, pricing, reimbursement, and emerging therapeutic opportunities.

To know more about ARDS companies working in the treatment market, visit @ Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Assessmen

Table of Contents

Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Market Report Introduction

Executive Summary for Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome

Key Events and Upcoming Catalysts

Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Market Overview at a Glance

Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Background and Overview

Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Epidemiology and Patient Population

Country-Specific Patient Population of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome

Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Current Treatment and Medical Practices

Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Patient Journey

Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Emerging Therapies

Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Market Outlook

Country-Wise Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Market Analysis (2022–2036)

Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Drug Uptake and Market Share

Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Market Access and Reimbursement

Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Market Drivers

Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Market Barriers

Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome SWOT Analysis

Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Report Methodology

DelveInsight Capabilities

Disclaimer

About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading market research and consulting firm specializing in the life sciences and healthcare industries. Founded in 2014, the company provides comprehensive market intelligence, epidemiology, and insights across pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices, and emerging therapies. DelveInsight helps healthcare organizations make informed strategic decisions through data-driven research and industry expertise.