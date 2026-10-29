Acquired Blepharoptosis Market Is Projected To Grow By 2036 Owing To The Development Of Novel Nonsurgical Treatments Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews) The market dynamics for Acquired Blepharoptosis are expected to witness steady growth driven by the rising burden of age-related eyelid disorders, increasing demand for functional and cosmetic correction, and growing adoption of nonsurgical treatment options. Additionally, the development of emerging therapies such as STN1013800 (Santen Pharmaceutical) and advancements in topical ophthalmic treatments will further shape the market.

(Albany, New York) – October 29, 2026 – The market dynamics for Acquired Blepharoptosis are expected to witness steady growth driven by the rising burden of age-related eyelid disorders, increasing demand for functional and cosmetic correction, and growing adoption of nonsurgical treatment options. Additionally, the development of emerging therapies such as STN1013800 (Santen Pharmaceutical) and advancements in topical ophthalmic treatments will further shape the market.

DelveInsight, a leading market research firm, announces the release of its latest report,“DelveInsight's Acquired Blepharoptosis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2036.” This comprehensive report provides an in-depth understanding of Acquired Blepharoptosis, including historical and forecasted epidemiology, market trends, and treatment scenarios across the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, and France), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Key Takeaways from the Acquired Blepharoptosis Market



The Acquired Blepharoptosis market across the seven major markets (7MM) is expected to expand during the forecast period 2022–2036.

The United States represents a key market for Acquired Blepharoptosis, supported by the availability of topical pharmacological treatment and established oculoplastic surgical procedures.

DelveInsight's public analysis lists the 2025 market size, projected 2036 market size, and CAGR as undisclosed values (XX).

Age-related degeneration of the levator muscle and surrounding eyelid structures is a major contributor to acquired blepharoptosis, particularly among older adults.

Leading Acquired Blepharoptosis companies, including Levation Pharma Ltd., RVL Pharmaceuticals Inc., Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., and Santen SAS, are involved in the treatment and development landscape. Key treatment options include UPNEEQ (oxymetazoline hydrochloride ophthalmic solution 0.1%) and investigational STN1013800, alongside surgical procedures such as levator advancement and Müller's muscle resection.

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Key Factors Driving the Acquired Blepharoptosis Market

Rising Prevalence of Age-related Eyelid Disorders: Acquired blepharoptosis involves abnormal drooping of the upper eyelid and is commonly associated with age-related changes in the levator muscle and supporting tissues. The growing older population and increasing recognition of functional impairment are contributing to demand for appropriate diagnosis and treatment.

Growing Demand for Functional and Cosmetic Correction: Drooping eyelids can restrict the upper visual field, cause eye strain, and interfere with everyday activities. Patients may seek treatment to improve vision and eyelid appearance, supporting demand for both surgical and nonsurgical interventions.

Increasing Adoption of Nonsurgical Treatments: Topical oxymetazoline ophthalmic solution provides a nonsurgical option for temporarily elevating the upper eyelid in adults with acquired blepharoptosis. Continued clinical research into topical therapies may expand treatment choices for selected patients who prefer to avoid surgery or require temporary symptomatic improvement.

Acquired Blepharoptosis Competitive Landscape

The Acquired Blepharoptosis treatment landscape includes UPNEEQ (oxymetazoline hydrochloride ophthalmic solution 0.1%) (RVL Pharmaceuticals) and the investigational candidate STN1013800 (Santen Pharmaceutical).

UPNEEQ is a topical ophthalmic treatment that stimulates Müller's muscle to temporarily elevate the upper eyelid in adults with acquired blepharoptosis. It provides a nonsurgical treatment option but does not correct all underlying anatomical or neurological causes of eyelid drooping.

STN1013800 is an investigational oxymetazoline hydrochloride 0.1% ophthalmic solution being evaluated by Santen in clinical studies. Its development reflects continued efforts to expand pharmacological treatment options for acquired blepharoptosis. Surgical procedures, including levator advancement and Müller's muscle resection, remain important for patients requiring more durable anatomical correction.

Discover more about emerging therapies and the competitive landscape @ Acquired Blepharoptosis Treatment Landscap

Recent Developments in the Acquired Blepharoptosis Market



May 2026: Santen Pharmaceutical initiated a Phase III study evaluating the efficacy and safety of STN1013800 in Chinese patients with acquired blepharoptosis. May 2026: Santen SAS conducted a Phase III study evaluating twice-daily STN1013800 ophthalmic solution for acquired blepharoptosis.

What is Acquired Blepharoptosis?

Acquired Blepharoptosis is a condition characterized by the abnormal drooping of the upper eyelid that develops after birth. It can affect one or both eyes and may result from age-related muscle degeneration, neurological disorders, trauma, or complications following eye surgery. Depending on severity, the condition can obstruct the upper visual field, cause eye strain, and affect daily activities. Diagnosis involves an ophthalmological examination, assessment of eyelid position and levator muscle function, and additional testing when an underlying neurological or structural cause is suspected. Treatment options include topical pharmacological therapy for temporary eyelid elevation and surgical correction for appropriate patients.

Acquired Blepharoptosis Epidemiology Segmentation

The Acquired Blepharoptosis epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current patient pool and forecasted trends across the leading markets. The report covers the study period 2022–2036, segmented into:



Historical and Forecasted Diagnosed Patient Population

Country-specific Epidemiological Trends

Diagnosed and Treatable Patient Cases

Regional Differences in Disease Burden Forecasted Patient Population across the 7MM

Scope of the Acquired Blepharoptosis Market Report



Therapeutic Assessment: Current marketed treatments and emerging therapies for Acquired Blepharoptosis.

Market Dynamics: Key market forecast assumptions, treatment trends, market drivers, barriers, and market outlook.

Key Companies: Levation Pharma Ltd., RVL Pharmaceuticals Inc., Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., and Santen SAS.

Key Treatments: UPNEEQ (oxymetazoline hydrochloride ophthalmic solution 0.1%), STN1013800, levator advancement, and Müller's muscle resection.

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: Treatment landscape, clinical development assessment, and competitive positioning. Unmet Needs and Market Access: Key opinion leader insights, treatment accessibility, pricing, reimbursement, and emerging treatment opportunities.

To know more about Acquired Blepharoptosis companies working in the treatment market, visit @ Acquired Blepharoptosis Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Assessmen

Table of Contents

Acquired Blepharoptosis Market Report Introduction

Executive Summary for Acquired Blepharoptosis

Competitive Intelligence Analysis for Acquired Blepharoptosis

Acquired Blepharoptosis Market Overview at a Glance

Acquired Blepharoptosis Background and Overview

Acquired Blepharoptosis Epidemiology and Patient Population

Country-Specific Patient Population of Acquired Blepharoptosis

Acquired Blepharoptosis Current Treatment and Medical Practices

Acquired Blepharoptosis Patient Journey

Acquired Blepharoptosis Marketed Therapies

Acquired Blepharoptosis Emerging Therapies

Acquired Blepharoptosis Market Outlook

Country-Wise Acquired Blepharoptosis Market Analysis (2022–2036)

Acquired Blepharoptosis Drug Uptake and Market Share

Acquired Blepharoptosis Market Access and Reimbursement

Acquired Blepharoptosis Market Drivers

Acquired Blepharoptosis Market Barriers

Acquired Blepharoptosis Appendix

Acquired Blepharoptosis Report Methodology

DelveInsight Capabilities

Disclaimer

About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading market research and consulting firm specializing in the life sciences and healthcare industries. Founded in 2014, the company provides comprehensive market intelligence, epidemiology, and insights across pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices, and emerging therapies. DelveInsight helps healthcare organizations make informed strategic decisions through data-driven research and industry expertise.