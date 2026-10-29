New Daily Leadership Book Introduces THE ROPE Framework To Help Executives Build Stronger Teams In Two Minutes A Day

MENAFN - GetNews)""The leaders I work with do not lack ambition or intelligence. What they lack is a repeatable daily habit that keeps them focused on building their people instead of doing the work for them. That is precisely the gap this book fills." - Wesley Paterson"The Hero's Rope: 365 Days of Fire offers a structured year-long practice organized into four quarterly arcs, giving leaders one actionable step per day to develop team capability. Written by CMC Wesley Paterson, the book arrives November 3, 2026, and is available in Kindle, paperback, and a hardcover executive gift edition designed for corporate buyers.

New York, New York - October 29, 2026 - Paterson Consulting Inc. today detailed the structure and intended audience for The Hero's Rope: 365 Days of Fire, the forthcoming daily leadership companion by CMC Wesley Paterson scheduled for release on November 3, 2026.

The book targets a specific behavioral pattern that Paterson has observed repeatedly across more than 500 engagements in energy, manufacturing, government, and healthcare: leaders who instinctively rescue their teams. Whether the impulse stems from a desire to protect, a need for speed, or discomfort with delegation, the result is the same. Teams become dependent, initiative erodes, and leaders find themselves overloaded.

The Hero's Rope: 365 Days of Fire addresses this pattern through daily entries that each take roughly two minutes to complete. Every entry contains three elements. First, a quote drawn from a wide range of thinkers and practitioners. Second, a short reflection connecting the quote to a real leadership scenario. Third, a single prescribed action called THE ROPE, which gives the reader something concrete to do or practice that day.

Rather than presenting all 365 entries as interchangeable, Paterson organized the book into four quarterly arcs that follow a developmental progression. Quarter one, Awareness, helps leaders notice when and why they step in. Quarter two, Confrontation, prepares them for the friction that accompanies behavioral change, including pushback from teams accustomed to being rescued. Quarter three, Transformation, consolidates new habits through repeated practice. Quarter four, Mastery, shifts the focus outward, equipping leaders to coach others and embed the approach into organizational culture.

The structure makes the book particularly appealing to organizations looking for a shared resource. Corporate buyers can distribute copies to a leadership cohort and use the quarterly arcs as a framework for peer discussion groups, mentoring check-ins, or team offsites. The hardcover edition was designed with this use case in mind, serving as an executive gift that signals investment in leadership development.

Paterson's credentials lend credibility to the framework. He holds the Certified Management Consultant designation and serves as Vice Chair of CMC Alberta. He is a recipient of the Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Medal and led RenuWell, which earned the CMC-Canada Project of the Year Silver award. His closing keynote at Oil Sands Canada 2026, titled Grab the Rope, provided a preview of the concepts expanded in the book.

For associations and conference organizers, the book creates a natural pairing with a keynote engagement. Paterson's speaker profiles are listed on speakerscanada and speakersassociates, providing event planners with background information, topic descriptions, and booking details.

The Kindle edition carries ASIN B0HCSPHQKR. The paperback ISBN is 978-1-0658454-3-0, and the hardcover ISBN is 978-1-0658454-4-7. The publisher is Paterson Consulting Inc. Readers can find additional details, including sample content and ordering options, at patersonconsulting/book/365-days-of-fire.

The release date of November 3, 2026, positions the book for end-of-year executive reading lists and corporate gifting cycles, giving organizational buyers time to place bulk orders ahead of January planning sessions.

About Us

Paterson Consulting Inc. is a management consulting and professional speaking firm led by CMC Wesley Paterson. The firm delivers consulting engagements, keynote presentations, and published leadership resources to CEOs, HR leaders, managers, and organizational teams across multiple industries.

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