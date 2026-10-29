MENAFN - GetNews)"Shandong Lantian New Material Technology Co., Ltd."LANYUN's PPGL buying guide helps roofing and wall cladding buyers compare prepainted aluminum-zinc coated steel with PPGI. It explains substrate selection, coating systems, test documentation and quotation requirements, helping procurement teams define project specifications, assess comparable offers and request LANYUN PPGL steel coil quotations.

SHANDONG, CHINA, October 29, 2026 - LANYUN presents a PPGL buying guide for roofing manufacturers, distributors and procurement teams comparing prepainted steel for exterior building projects. LANYUN is the color-coated steel brand of Shandong Lantian New Material Technology Co., Ltd. This LANYUN PPGL update addresses a purchasing question that color charts and headline prices cannot resolve: which combination of substrate, metallic coating and paint system fits the proposed roof or wall application?

Following the September 30, 2026 publication of its PPGI purchasing guide, LANYUN turns to the distinctions that matter when specifying prepainted aluminum-zinc coated steel. The October update brings together material comparisons and published product references, giving buyers a more specific basis for requesting technical information, evaluating quotations and approving samples.

What Is PPGL and How Does It Differ from PPGI?

PPGL is prepainted aluminum-zinc coated steel, commonly described as prepainted galvalume steel. PPGI is prepainted galvanized steel. Both combine steel with a metallic coating and an organic paint system, but the coating beneath the paint differs. That distinction affects how buyers should assess exposure, fabrication and protection at vulnerable areas.

For a LANYUN PPGL steel coil inquiry, specify the metallic coating designation and mass separately from the paint thickness. The conventional aluminum-zinc coating used for this product category contains approximately 55 percent aluminum, 43.5 percent zinc and 1.5 percent silicon by mass. This describes the metallic coating, not the composition or strength of the underlying steel.

Aluminum contributes barrier protection, while zinc contributes sacrificial protection. Cut edges, fastener penetrations and scratches still require attention. Buyers comparing PPGL with PPGI should evaluate the complete specified system and intended environment; a familiar material abbreviation alone cannot establish the better choice for every building.

Which PPGL Coating System Fits the Project?

Select the coating system against the site exposure, forming requirements and required appearance retention. The specification should identify the primer, topcoat, back coat and their film thicknesses. For a roof exposed to prolonged moisture, salt-bearing air or industrial fallout, describe those conditions before requesting a recommendation. Drainage, sheltered surfaces and underside condensation also matter. Identify the building location, roof geometry and maintenance conditions so that technical discussions address the actual application.

Compare a proposed PPGL product with a PPGI alternative on equivalent terms: steel grade, thickness basis, coating mass, paint construction and exposure assumptions. Where installation includes extensive cutting or tight forming, discuss edge treatment and coating flexibility with the material supplier and panel fabricator. An exposure assessment should precede any service-life or warranty commitment.

PVDF PPGI and HDP PPGI describe paint-system choices applied to galvanized substrates. They do not identify the aluminum-zinc substrate used in PPGL. A buyer interested in similar coating options for PPGL should request confirmation of the available formulation, primer and back coat. Paint chemistry and substrate selection belong in separate fields of the quotation.

LANYUN PPGL Inquiries Can Start from Published Product References

LANYUN is the color-coated steel brand of Shandong Lantian New Material Technology Co., Ltd. Its website presents both prepainted steel and hot-dip galvanized and galvalume coil categories, allowing buyers to distinguish the painted product from the metallic-coated substrate during sourcing discussions.

The published LANYUN prepainted steel page lists thicknesses of 0.15–0.8 mm, widths of 750–1,300 mm and coil inner diameters of 508 or 610 mm. It also describes RAL colors or customer samples, with front-and-back coating structures designated 2/2 or 2/1. These are published references for that prepainted product page, whose product table names PPGI; PPGL buyers should request a quotation confirming the applicable dimensions and construction.

The same prepainted product page describes a two-coating, two-baking production process. Buyers can use that information to ask how the proposed coating build will be applied and checked. Confirming front- and back-face requirements is especially relevant when the inside surface will face condensation or remain visible in the completed panel.

Matching Coating Test Evidence to the Proposed Order

The company's published galvalume page includes coating-test requirements of at least 500 hours of salt-spray exposure, at least 1,000 hours of UVA-340 exposure and a T-bend value of no more than 3T. The accompanying reference identifies an AZ80 substrate and a front coating build of 5 plus 15 micrometers.

These published requirements provide concrete questions for a coating technical review. Buyers should request the underlying report, applicable test method, acceptance criteria and identification of the tested coating system. Confirm whether the results cover the proposed substrate, color and coating formulation. Laboratory exposure hours are not a direct conversion into years of outdoor service.

Comparing PPGL Quotes for a Warehouse Roof

Consider an illustrative warehouse roof inquiry in which two offers share a color reference and nominal thickness. One specifies an aluminum-zinc coating and complete paint construction; the other states only a finished thickness. Before choosing a price, the buyer needs clarification of base metal thickness, coating mass and front-and-back paint requirements.

An inquiry to LANYUN can resolve those differences by including the roof profile, forming method and site conditions in the same request. Compare quotations using consistent delivery terms, currency and quantity. For fabricators, effective panel coverage and processing yield also influence usable material cost. Samples and supporting documents should match the construction being priced.

Related materials need their own specifications. A sandwich panel order requires facing and core details; a roof panel requires profile and coverage dimensions; a steel purlin requires an engineer-approved structural specification. PPAL, or prepainted aluminum, is a separate material option. Buyers should also distinguish unpainted GALVALUME or galvanized steel from finished PPGL when coordinating these purchases.

What Information Should Buyers Include in a PPGL RFQ?

A PPGL request for quotation should state the intended application, substrate, metallic coating, paint system, dimensions, quantity and delivery requirements. For a LANYUN PPGL quotation, include the following details so the proposed product and commercial offer can be reviewed together:



Application and exposure: roof or wall use, project location, forming method and site conditions.

Steel and metallic coating: grade, base metal thickness, tolerances, aluminum-zinc coating designation and mass.

Paint and appearance: primer, topcoat, back coat, film thicknesses, color reference and gloss requirements.

Coil and order details: width, inner diameter, coil weight, quantity and packaging requirements. Acceptance and delivery: required tests, sample approval, shipment documents, destination and delivery period.

For fourth-quarter 2026 orders and early 2027 installations, request the current technical sheet, an applicable sample and supporting test documentation. Confirm the quoted construction and inspection criteria before placing the order.

LANYUN's website states an annual output reference of 640,000 tonnes. Purchasing teams should confirm the production window available for their particular PPGL specification and volume. This company-level reference should be distinguished from dedicated PPGL availability. Request a production and delivery schedule tied to the quoted specification, quantity and sample approval dates.

About LANYUN

LANYUN is the color-coated steel brand of Shandong Lantian New Material Technology Co., Ltd. The company combines production, research and development, and sales of coated steel and building materials. Its portfolio includes prepainted steel, galvanized and galvalume steel, insulated panels and steel structural products. LANYUN's PPGL offering focuses on prepainted aluminum-zinc coated steel for roofing and wall cladding, with specifications and supply arrangements confirmed for each project.