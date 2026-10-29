Iflytek Debuts Hybrid Cloud-Edge Model To Accelerate Real-World Deployment

MENAFN - GetNews)Chinese technology company iFlytek on Thursday launched its latest foundational model, Spark X2.6, unveiling upgraded capabilities in coding and autonomous agent systems.

On October 22, the iFLYTEK Global 1024 Developer Festival 2026 commenced in Beijing.

Introduced at the company's annual 1024 Global Developer Festival in Beijing, Spark X2.6 features a hybrid cloud-device architecture. This approach distributes computing tasks between end-user hardware and cloud servers, designed to enhance performance and manage operational costs.

The rollout highlights how technology developers are increasingly focusing on practical applications, shifting market attention toward addressing essential public needs and empowering industries across the board. In healthcare, iFlytek demonstrated an upgraded imaging cloud for clinical quality control and an enhanced system for auxiliary diagnosis that synthesizes complex medical reports. In education, its hardware-based products now support automated lesson planning and interactive tutoring. In the automotive sector, its Spark Smart Cabin 3.0 allows users to state multiple needs in a single command to plan routes and find locations based on time, budget, and parking availability. Additionally, its iFLYSOUND smart audio solution leverages speakers, headrest units, and low-latency acoustic technology to enhance the in-cabin listening experience.

Beyond specialized software, the launch reflects broader progress toward leading the next generation of human-machine interaction, particularly by integrating software and hardware to bring large models into everyday life. Alongside SparkAudio 1.0, a foundational audio system featuring real-time speaker separation and acoustic environment recognition, iFlytek introduced multi-model and embodied AI interaction technologies designed to prepare home-use robotic systems for dynamic, physical environments.

For enterprise users, the company rolled out WinWork, an agent-based digital employee platform that supports private, on-premise corporate deployments and is claimed to reduce token consumption by up to 44 percent through intelligent device-cloud routing. By pairing the enterprise launch with the open-sourcing of its lightweight Spark X2.6-4B on-device model, the developer festival reflected broader industry efforts to cultivate an open and thriving developer ecosystem.

Liu Qingfeng, Chairman of iFLYTEK, unveiled several new products.

About iFLYTEK

Built on proprietary core technologies, iFLYTEK is a full-stack technology company with solutions validated at scale across complex real-world scenarios in education, healthcare, multilingual communication, and technology-powered interaction.