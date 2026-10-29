Saudi Citizen Injured In Riyadh By Falling Debris From Intercepted Houthi Ballistic Missiles - Civil Defence

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

ISTANBUL, Oct 30 (NNN-Anadolu) -- A Saudi citizen sustained minor injuries Thursday after debris from two Houthi ballistic missiles intercepted over Riyadh fell in the capital, Anadolu Ajansi (AA) reported, citing Saudi Civil Defence.

The falling debris also caused material damage to a home and a vehicle, according to the statement.

A Civil Defence spokesperson said authorities in Riyadh responded after intercepting and destroying two ballistic missiles launched by Houthi group.

The Civil Defence said established emergency procedures were implemented following the incident.

Fighting between Yemen's government forces and the Houthis has intensified in recent weeks amid the Saudi-led coalition's military campaign against the group.

The Houthis announced Thursday that they carried out six attacks against targets in Saudi Arabia, including the Ras Tanura and Rabigh oil refineries, Saudi Aramco facilities in Abqaiq, King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh and King Fahd International Airport in Dammam.

The group claimed that the attacks hit their intended targets, disrupted air traffic at Dammam airport and caused casualties for Saudi forces in a separate strike on a military command facility in Najran.

The latest operations are part of the broader Operation Dawn of Yemen, launched by government-aligned forces to dislodge Houthi fighters from positions along several fronts.

--NNN-ANADOLU