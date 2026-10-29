UPDATE: Hope For Stomach Cancer Launches 30 Stories In 30 Days To Share The Realities Of Stomach Cancer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) National Gastric Cancer Awareness Month campaign brings patient and caregiver experiences into the spotlight, from delayed diagnoses and treatment advances to survivorship, loss and hope

Los Angeles, CA, Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For stomach cancer patients and their families, the challenges often begin long before a diagnosis and continue well beyond treatment. This November, Hope for Stomach Cancer is bringing those realities into focus through its 30 Stories in 30 Days campaign, a national awareness initiative featuring firsthand accounts of patients and caregivers navigating the disease.

Unlike some other cancers, stomach cancer has no routine screening program. And symptoms can resemble common digestive issues, such as acid reflux, making the disease harder to recognize early. The challenges don't end with diagnosis, as patients and families face complicated decisions about treatment, surgery, biomarker testing, clinical trials, and navigating an entirely different way of life.

John Fitzgerald was diagnosed with stage IV cancer after months of difficulty eating and multiple medical visits where his symptoms were attributed to acid reflux or heartburn. Chemotherapy and surgery initially left him with no detectable cancer on scans, but the disease eventually returned.

When his oncologist recommended restarting the same chemotherapy regimen, John's wife Kara pushed for another biopsy and biomarker testing to see whether other treatment options might be available. The initial results did not include John's HER2 status, a biomarker that can help identify certain targeted treatments. Despite being told that a positive result wouldn't change his care, Kara sought a second opinion and continued to press for answers. They eventually learned John was HER2-positive, opening the door to a personalized, FDA-approved treatment and hope for a better quality of life.

"Stomach cancer is so much more than a diagnosis, and these patients and families go through an extraordinary amount," said Aki Smith, founder of Hope for Stomach Cancer. "John and Kara's experience might prompt someone to ask about biomarker testing. Another story could help someone recognize a warning sign, learn about a treatment option, or find support when they need it most. That's why we created 30 Stories in 30 Days. What one family has learned could make all the difference for another."

Now in its fifth year, 30 Stories in 30 Days brings together patients, survivors and caregivers whose experiences reflect the many realities of stomach cancer. Some are living with advanced disease, while others are celebrating years of survivorship or honoring loved ones they've lost. Their stories explore delayed diagnoses, genetic risk, advances in treatment, clinical trials, nutrition challenges, mental health and the importance of finding community.

The campaign has grown into a signature awareness and education initiative for Hope for Stomach Cancer. In 2025 alone, the organization reported nearly 15 million views of the 30 Stories in 30 Days campaign across its social and digital platforms.

The 2026 campaign begins November 1, with a new story shared daily. To follow along, visit Hope for Stomach Cancer's YouTube page by searching @HopeForStomachCancer.

To learn more about stomach cancer or connect with patient support resources, visit StoCAN.or.

About Hope for Stomach Cancer

Founded in 2016, Hope for Stomach Cancer is a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit that bridges the gap between research and patient care in one of the world's deadliest cancers. By centering patient and caregiver stories, HOPE raises awareness, builds community, and works to close gaps in care-particularly for those from underrepresented and underserved communities.

Programs include expert-led webinars, virtual support groups often joined by medical professionals, and peer-led Facebook communities with nearly 2,500 members. HOPE also provides“Hope-in-a-Bag” care kits for newly diagnosed patients, which include trusted educational materials and practical tools to support their journey.

With a growing focus on patient navigation, health equity, and public awareness, HOPE is advancing progress toward earlier detection, better access to care, and improved treatment options for a historically overlooked disease.

Learn More at STOCAN.org

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John and Kara Fitzgerald | Hope for Stomach Cancer 2026 Stories of Hope | 30 Stories in 30 Days Campaign

CONTACT: Diane Mulligan M&C Communications 720-273-0927...