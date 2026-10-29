Lost Money On The Cooper Companies, Inc. Shares? The Law Offices Of Frank R. Cruz Continues Investigating Potential Securities Fraud After 14.67% Stock Decline

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Investigation centers on the September 9, 2026 news about The Cooper Companies, Inc.; investors with losses may have potential claims to recover them

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Cooper Companies, Inc. ("CooperCompanies" or the "Company") investors who lost money may have claims to recover their losses. The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz continues investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of investors in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: COO ), examining whether the Company may have violated the federal securities laws. The investigation centers on the disclosure about The Cooper Companies, Inc. on September 9, 2026.

If you lost money on The Cooper Companies, Inc. securities, share your The Cooper Companies, Inc. loss information with the firm to learn about potentially pursuing a claim to recover your losses.

The Cooper Companies, Inc. investigation at a glance



Date of disclosure: September 9, 2026

Share price decline: $9.31 per share, or 14.67% Closing price: $54.17 on September 10, 2026



What happened?

On September 9, 2026, Cooper Companies announced third quarter 2026 results. Among other things, the Company "reported revenue of $717 million, essentially flat year-over-year" and stated that "the results in the Americas reflected CooperVision's U.S. channel inventory reductions." The Company further stated that it "proactively reduced U.S. channel inventory that weighed on our results and will continue to impact Q4." Cooper also lowered its full-year guidance, explaining that "the entire reason for the reduction in the revenue guidance for CooperVision was tied to just channel inventory." Revenue guidance was reduced by approximately 1.4%, or $59.5 million at the midpoint, to $4.24 billion, while EPS guidance was reduced by approximately 1.8%, or $0.09 at the midpoint, to a range of $4.51 to $4.55.

On this news, Cooper Companies shares declined $9.31 or 14.67% per share, to close at $54.17 on September 10, 2026, thereby injuring investors.

"The Cooper Companies, Inc. shares dropped 14.67% after it was disclosed on September 9, 2026 that Cooper Companies' revenue was flat and it had cut its full-year guidance due to U.S. channel inventory reductions. Our investigation will look at whether investors had complete and accurate information before that disclosure," said Frank R. Cruz of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz.

What should The Cooper Companies, Inc. investors do now?

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz is investigating potential claims on behalf of The Cooper Companies, Inc. investors. Investors who lost money can visit the Cooper Companies, Inc. investigation page, email..., or call 310-914-5007.

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

Questions and answers about the Cooper Companies, Inc. investigation

Who is eligible? Investors who purchased The Cooper Companies, Inc. securities and suffered losses may have claims, and can contact the firm to find out whether the Cooper Companies, Inc. investigation affects them.

What does a securities fraud investigation involve? In the Cooper Companies, Inc. investigation, The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz is examining whether the Company or its executives may have made false or misleading statements to investors in violation of the federal securities laws.

Is there a lawsuit? This release announces an investigation by The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, not a lawsuit. If a securities class action is later filed against The Cooper Companies, Inc., investors may be able to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

How are attorneys' fees handled? The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz works on contingency, so The Cooper Companies, Inc. investors pay no attorneys' fees up front. Any attorneys' fees and litigation expenses come only from a recovery, if there is one, and require court approval.

Information for whistleblowers

Anyone with non-public information about The Cooper Companies, Inc. should consider their options to assist the investigation or participate in the SEC Whistleblower Program. The program allows whistleblowers who provide original information leading to a successful SEC enforcement action to receive awards of 10 to 30 percent of the sanctions collected, when those sanctions exceed $1 million. For more information, contact Frank R. Cruz at 310-914-5007 or email....

About The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz investigates and prosecutes securities fraud and corporate malfeasance class actions. With nearly 20 years of litigation experience, the firm focuses on complex securities class actions and gives each client personal, one-on-one attention throughout the legal process.

Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Related links



The Cooper Companies, Inc. investigation page, The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz

CooperCompanies Q3 2026 Results

The Cooper Companies, Inc. SEC filings index, EDGAR

SEC Whistleblower Program The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz



Contact

Frank R. Cruz

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz

Los Angeles, CA

Email:...

Telephone: 310-914-5007

Follow The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW

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