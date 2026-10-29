Anti-Block PP Sheets Highlight The Role Of Friction Coefficients In Packaging Performance
|Item
|Why It Matters
|PP grade
|Different formulations behave differently
|Sheet thickness
|Influences stiffness and feeding
|Roll width
|Must match the thermoforming line
|Application
|Helps determine surface requirements
|Forming process
|Provides context for feeding and heating
|Printing requirement
|Anti-block formulation may affect surface compatibility
|Sealing requirement
|Important for applications using heat sealing downstream
|Existing material
|Useful for matching current production behavior
|COF requirement
|Should be discussed with the test method
|Anti-block requirement
|Clarifies the actual problem to solve
For reference, PULIXIN's current product information lists normal PP sheet rolls at approximately 0.3–2.0 mm thickness and 300–900 mm width, with exact thickness depending on the grade.
However, anti-block PP should be specified according to the actual project rather than assumed to have one universal specification.
COF Test Results Are Meaningless Without the Test Conditions
This is another point that is often missed in international purchasing.
A COF value should always be considered together with the test method and conditions.
Important variables can include:
Counter-surface material
Test speed
Normal load
Temperature
Humidity
Film or sheet orientation
Surface condition
Static versus dynamic measurement
Therefore, comparing“COF = 0.25” from one supplier with“COF = 0.30” from another supplier may not be meaningful if the test conditions are different.
For a serious production project, I would rather have a clearly defined test method and a repeatable range than a single attractive number without test context.
Anti-Block PP and Thermoforming: What Should Be Validated?
Before placing a large production order, buyers should test the actual PP roll on the intended thermoforming equipment.
The validation should include more than simply checking whether two sheets separate.
Look at:
Roll handling
Does the roll unwind smoothly? Is there abnormal telescoping, sticking, or excessive tension?
Feeding
Does the sheet move consistently through the feeding system?
Heating
Does the anti-block surface create any unexpected surface appearance after heating?
Forming
Does the material maintain the required forming behavior and surface quality?
Trimming and stacking
Can the formed parts move through the downstream process without excessive sticking or uncontrolled sliding?
Printing or sealing
If the finished application requires printing, bonding, or sealing, confirm compatibility with the actual production process.
The purpose of a material trial is not simply to prove that the PP is“good.” It is to determine whether the sheet behaves predictably on the customer's equipment.
Common Buying Mistakes With Anti-Block PP SheetMistake 1: Choosing only by the lowest COF
A lower number does not automatically mean better production performance.
Mistake 2: Treating anti-block and slip as identical
They are related surface properties, but they solve different problems.
Mistake 3: Comparing COF numbers without test conditions
A COF value without its test method is incomplete information.
Mistake 4: Testing only the raw sheet
The real application involves heating, forming, trimming and handling. The material should be evaluated under representative processing conditions.
Mistake 5: Ignoring other surface requirements
If the sheet will later be printed, sealed, bonded, or laminated, anti-block performance should be considered together with those requirements.
A Practical Way to Specify Anti-Block PP Roll
For most purchasing projects, I recommend starting with the production problem rather than asking for a predefined additive package.
A useful specification might look like this:
PP material → target thickness → roll width → thermoforming application → anti-block requirement → COF target/range if required → test method → printing/sealing requirements → trial validation
This gives the sheet manufacturer enough information to recommend a suitable material structure instead of simply matching a keyword such as“anti-block.”
For example, if your current PP roll sticks during unwinding, the solution may involve surface design, winding conditions, storage conditions, or a combination of factors. If the problem is unstable feeding, COF and equipment interaction become more important.
Those are different problems, even though both may initially be described as“the PP sheet is sticking.”
Final Takeaway
Anti-block PP sheet is not simply PP with a lower tendency to stick. For thermoforming production, the more useful way to evaluate it is to look at blocking behavior, coefficient of friction, processing conditions, and downstream handling together.
COF is an important surface property, but it should not be used as a single indicator of material quality. The right target depends on the thermoforming line, sheet thickness, application, and downstream requirements.
For buyers sourcing PP sheet rolls, the best approach is to define the production problem first, then confirm the anti-block design, COF test conditions, sheet specifications, and actual machine performance with the supplier.
That usually leads to a more reliable material selection than simply asking for the“lowest-friction PP sheet.”
Frequently Asked QuestionsIs anti-block PP the same as low-friction PP?
No. Anti-block PP is designed primarily to reduce unwanted surface adhesion. COF measures resistance to movement between surfaces. The properties are related but not identical.
Does a lower COF always mean better PP sheet?
No. An excessively low COF may change feeding, stacking, or downstream handling behavior. The appropriate friction level depends on the production equipment and application.
Can anti-block PP affect transparency?
It can. Depending on the anti-block technology and formulation, changes to the surface can influence haze or appearance. If transparency is important, it should be included in the material specification.
Should COF be tested before ordering PP rolls?
Yes, especially when surface friction is critical to feeding or downstream handling. Make sure the test method and conditions are defined so that results can be compared meaningfully.
What information should I provide when requesting anti-block PP sheet rolls?
Provide the material, thickness, roll width, application, thermoforming process, current material if available, anti-block requirement, and any printing, sealing, or surface-friction requirements. If you have an existing COF target, provide the test method as well.
About us
Pulixin Packaging Materials (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. was established in 2009 in Shanghai. Its registered capital is RMB 20.8 million and area is more than 20,000 square meters. We are a manufacturer and seller of PP, PS, PET sheets etc. Our company owns 12 PET/PP/PS co-extruded production lines which import from Europe, and 2 coating production lines. Our production volume has been more than 40,000 metric tons per year. Our company products are mainly used in packaging for electronics, food, toys, cosmetics, medical, toys, printing and other industries.
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