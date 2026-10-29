MENAFN - GetNews) Xingtai City, Hebei Province, China-October 29, 2026

Fresh vegetables are an important part of a healthy diet, but microorganisms can be introduced during cultivation, harvesting, transportation, and food preparation. Thorough washing is essential, yet water alone may not provide the same level of microbial reduction as an appropriate sanitization treatment. For restaurants, catering businesses, and fresh produce processors, choosing an effective sanitizer is an important step toward improving food hygiene. Research published in Food Control in 2018, titled Reduction of Microbial Counts During Kitchen Scale Washing and Sanitization of Salad Vegetables, demonstrated the potential of sodium dichloroisocyanurate (SDIC), also known as NaDCC, to improve microbial reduction during the sanitization of leafy vegetables.

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Why Sanitization Matters for Fresh VegetablesSDIC's Strong Microbial Reduction PotentialSupporting Vegetable Hygiene ManagementChoosing a Suitable SanitizerConclusion

1. Why Is Sanitization Important for Fresh Vegetables?

Fresh vegetables may carry microorganisms from soil, irrigation water, handling equipment, and contact with contaminated surfaces. Leafy vegetables can be particularly challenging to clean because their irregular surfaces and folds may retain dirt and microorganisms.

Washing with potable water helps remove visible impurities and can reduce microbial contamination. However, washing does not necessarily eliminate all microorganisms, especially when produce has been exposed to contamination before reaching the kitchen or processing facility.

An appropriate sanitization step can provide additional microbial reduction. For food service operators and produce processors, the objective is to establish a consistent procedure that combines effective washing, suitable sanitizer selection, controlled treatment conditions, and hygienic handling.

Washing removes visible impurities; a validated sanitization step adds microbial reduction beyond water alone.

2. SDIC Demonstrates Strong Microbial Reduction Potential

Sodium dichloroisocyanurate is a chlorine-based disinfectant that releases available chlorine in water. It is used in various disinfection applications because of its antimicrobial activity and convenient solid formulation. Researchers evaluated different vegetable-washing and sanitization methods, showing the following ranking in average microbial reduction during vegetable washing:

Average Microbial Reduction During Vegetable Washing (log CFU/g)SDIC (NaDCC)3.1 logSodium hypochlorite2.1 logSanitizing powder1.4 logWater alone1.3 logPotassium permanganate1.0 logBased on the study's reported average values; actual results vary by vegetable, microorganism, water quality, organic matter, concentration, and contact time.

In kitchen-scale field observations, NaDCC was associated with an average microbial reduction of approximately 3.1 log. In laboratory trials using leafy vegetables, the average inactivation achieved with NaDCC was approximately 3.0 log, compared with approximately 0.7 log for water alone.

SDIC (NaDCC) - Lab Trials3.0log≈ 99.9% microbial reductionWater Alone - Lab Trials0.7logLimited reduction without sanitizer

A 3-log reduction represents a 99.9% reduction in the measured microbial count under the relevant test conditions. These results illustrate how an appropriate sanitizer can provide an additional level of microbial reduction beyond water washing alone.

The findings also highlight the importance of choosing sanitizers based on demonstrated performance rather than relying solely on customary practices. For food hygiene professionals, NaDCC is a useful option to evaluate when developing or improving vegetable-sanitization procedures.

Actual results can vary depending on the vegetable, microorganisms present, water quality, organic matter, sanitizer concentration, and contact time. The study's results therefore provide evidence of potential effectiveness rather than a universal performance guarantee.

3. How Can SDIC Support Vegetable Hygiene Management?

The effectiveness of a sanitizer depends on more than the active ingredient. Consistent preparation and controlled treatment conditions are also important.

5 minutesContact time identified as suitable in the kitchen-scale study1: 20Vegetable-to-sanitizer-solution ratio in the kitchen-scale study

The study identified a five-minute contact time and a vegetable-to-sanitizer-solution ratio of 1:20 as suitable conditions for the kitchen-scale treatment of the leafy vegetables tested. These figures help illustrate how a defined treatment procedure can be evaluated, but they should not be interpreted as universal instructions for all vegetables or food-processing operations. The appropriate concentration and contact time for NaDCC depend on the product's approved use, local food safety requirements, and validation for the intended application.

It also showed the following ranking in average microbial reduction during vegetable washing:

SDIC (3.1 log CFU/g) > Sodium hypochlorite (2.1 log CFU/g) > Sanitizing powder (1.4 log CFU/g) > Water alone (1.3 log CFU/g) > Potassium permanganate (1.0 log CFU/g)

Among the treatments evaluated, SDIC achieved the highest average microbial reduction, highlighting its potential for improving hygiene during salad vegetable preparation.

For commercial kitchens and fresh produce facilities, effective hygiene management should include:

Controlled PreparationConsistent Contact TimeSuitable Water QualityGood Handling PracticesRinsing & Drainage



Controlled sanitizer preparation: Maintain the appropriate concentration using a suitable measurement method.

Consistent contact time: Allow the sanitizer to act for the validated treatment period.

Suitable water quality: Use water that meets the requirements for the intended food-contact application.

Good handling practices: Prevent cross-contamination from hands, utensils, work surfaces, and equipment. Appropriate rinsing and drainage: Follow the applicable product instructions and food safety requirements for the treatment used.

Combining these measures helps create a more consistent sanitization process and supports broader food safety objectives.

Process control matters: concentration, contact time, water quality, handling, and rinsing are all part of a validated vegetable sanitization procedure - not just the choice of active ingredient.

4. Choosing a Suitable Sanitizer for Food-Related Applications

For food service businesses and produce processors, sanitizer selection should consider antimicrobial performance, formulation, handling requirements, application suitability, and regulatory compliance.

Chlorine-based sanitizers such as SDIC are available in solid forms that can be dissolved in water to prepare treatment solutions. Their available chlorine content makes them a practical option for applications where chlorine-based sanitization is appropriate. For bulk users and distributors, consistent product quality and reliable supply are also important considerations.

Sanitization should be viewed as one component of a comprehensive food safety program. Proper sourcing, washing, equipment hygiene, temperature management, and prevention of cross-contamination remain essential to protecting food quality.

Solid SDIC formulations dissolve to prepare treatment solutions - practical for food-related chlorine sanitization where appropriate.

Conclusion

Effective vegetable sanitization plays an important role in fresh produce hygiene. Evidence from kitchen-scale and laboratory testing shows that sodium dichloroisocyanurate can achieve substantial microbial reduction under appropriate treatment conditions, making it a valuable option to consider for relevant food-related applications. For restaurants, catering businesses, produce processors, and chemical distributors, the key is to combine suitable sanitizer selection with controlled procedures and good hygiene practices.

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