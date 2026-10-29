Esophageal Squamous Cell Carcinoma Clinical Trial Pipeline Gains Momentum: 50+ Companies Lead The Charge In Pioneering New Treatments Delveinsight

Key Takeaways from the Esophageal Squamous Cell Carcinoma Pipeline Report

Esophageal Squamous Cell Carcinoma Overview

Esophageal Squamous Cell Carcinoma is the most common form of esophageal cancer worldwide. Although it is no longer the most common form of esophageal carcinoma in Western societies, ESCC continues to be the most prevalent type of esophageal cancer in the East, representing 90% of all cancers in most Asian, African, and Eastern European countries. Clinical management of ESCC remains challenging and the disease presently lacks approved targeted therapeutics. The average age of onset of ESCC is between the ages of 60 to 70 years and it is more frequently seen in males. It is usually asymptomatic until an advanced disease stage with common presenting symptoms being dysphagia (at first with solids then progressing to fluids) and weight loss. Less commonly odynophagia, hoarseness of voice, coughing, or chest pain can be presenting features. Tumors are typically found in the middle and the upper third of the esophagus

Esophageal Squamous Cell Carcinoma Emerging Drugs Profile

Tislelizumab: BeiGene

Tislelizumab (BGB-A317) is a humanized IgG4 anti–PD-1 monoclonal antibody specifically designed to minimize binding to FcγR on macrophages. In pre-clinical studies, binding to FcγR on macrophages has been shown to compromise the anti-tumor activity of PD-1 antibodies through activation of antibody-dependent macrophage-mediated killing of T effector cells. Tislelizumab is the first drug candidate produced from BeiGene's immuno-oncology biologic program, and we believe it could serve as a key element of our immuno-oncology combination platform. Tislelizumab is being developed as a monotherapy and in combination with other therapies for the treatment of a broad array of both solid tumor and hematologic cancers. Currently, it is in Phase III stage of clinical trial evaluation to treat Esophageal Squamous Cell Carcinoma.

Serplulimab: Shanghai Henlius Biotech

Serplulimab (novel anti-PD-1 mAb) is the first innovative monoclonal antibody (mAb) developed by Henlius. Shanghai Henlius Biotech, announced that the phase 3 clinical study ASTRUM-007 of HANSIZHUANG (serplulimab) independently developed by the company in combination with chemotherapy as a first-line treatment for patients with locally advanced/metastatic esophageal squamous cell carcinoma (ESCC), met the co-primary endpoints of progression-free survival (PFS) and overall survival (OS) in a planned interim analysis, evaluated by the Independent Data Monitoring Committee (IDMC).

The Esophageal Squamous Cell Carcinoma Pipeline report provides insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Esophageal Squamous Cell Carcinoma with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Esophageal Squamous Cell Carcinoma Treatment.

Esophageal Squamous Cell Carcinoma Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Esophageal Squamous Cell Carcinoma Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Esophageal Squamous Cell Carcinoma market.

Esophageal Squamous Cell Carcinoma Companies

BeiGene, Shanghai Henlius Biotech, CStone Pharmaceuticals, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co., Ltd., AstraZeneca, Servier, Hoffmann-La Roche, Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd., Sinocelltech Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Ipsen, Jacobio Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., Shire, GlaxoSmithKline, Keythera Pharmaceuticals (Australia) Pty Ltd, Sunshine Lake Pharma Co., Ltd., Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi, Seagen Inc., Rapa Therapeutics LLC, Incyte Corporation, Atreca, Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Exelixis, Symphogen A/S, Bayer, Eisai Inc., and others.

Esophageal Squamous Cell Carcinoma pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Inhalation

Inhalation/Intravenous/Oral

Intranasal

Intravenous

Intravenous/ Subcutaneous

NA

Oral

Oral/intranasal/subcutaneous

Parenteral Subcutaneous

Esophageal Squamous Cell Carcinoma Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Antibody

Antisense oligonucleotides

Immunotherapy

Monoclonal antibody

Peptides

Protein

Recombinant protein

Small molecule

Stem Cell Vaccine

Scope of the Esophageal Squamous Cell Carcinoma Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

Esophageal Squamous Cell Carcinoma Companies- BeiGene, Shanghai Henlius Biotech, CStone Pharmaceuticals, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co., Ltd., AstraZeneca, Servier, Hoffmann-La Roche, Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd., Sinocelltech Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Ipsen, Jacobio Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., Shire, GlaxoSmithKline, Keythera Pharmaceuticals (Australia) Pty Ltd, Sunshine Lake Pharma Co., Ltd., Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi, Seagen Inc., Rapa Therapeutics LLC, Incyte Corporation, Atreca, Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Exelixis, Symphogen A/S, Bayer, Eisai Inc., and others.

Esophageal Squamous Cell Carcinoma Therapies- Camrelizumab, SI-B001, Irinotecan, Paclitaxel, Cisplatin, JMT101, and others.

Esophageal Squamous Cell Carcinoma Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Esophageal Squamous Cell Carcinoma Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Table of Content

About Us

DelveInsight is a leading healthcare-focused market research and consulting firm that provides clients with high-quality market intelligence and analysis to support informed business decisions. With a team of experienced industry experts and a deep understanding of the life sciences and healthcare sectors, we offer customized research solutions and insights to clients across the globe. Connect with us to get high-quality, accurate, and real-time intelligence to stay ahead of the growth curve.