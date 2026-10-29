Esophageal Squamous Cell Carcinoma Clinical Trial Pipeline Gains Momentum: 50+ Companies Lead The Charge In Pioneering New Treatments Delveinsight
(Albany, US) On October 29, 2026, DelveInsight's “Esophageal Squamous Cell Carcinoma Pipeline Insights 2026” report provides comprehensive insights about 50+ companies and 50+ pipeline drugs in the Esophageal Squamous Cell Carcinoma pipeline landscape. It covers the Esophageal Squamous Cell Carcinoma pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Esophageal Squamous Cell Carcinoma therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.Stay ahead in understanding the Esophageal Squamous Cell Carcinoma Treatment Landscape @
Key Takeaways from the Esophageal Squamous Cell Carcinoma Pipeline Report
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On October 28, 2026 – Coherus Oncology announced interim clinical data for tagmokitug in esophageal squamous cell carcinoma. The company reported results from its Phase 1b TREGCHECK-102 study evaluating tagmokitug, an investigational cytolytic CCR8 antibody, in combination with toripalimab, with or without chemotherapy. In the second-line ESCC cohort, the 700 mg dose combination achieved a preliminary objective response rate of 16.7% (1 of 6 evaluable patients) and median progression-free survival of 5.5 months. The findings are early, based on a small number of evaluable patients, and require further follow-up.
On October 21, 2026 – Dr. Reddy's Laboratories received Indian regulatory approval for Zytorvi (toripalimab) in advanced esophageal squamous cell carcinoma. The approval covers toripalimab in combination with cisplatin and paclitaxel for first-line treatment of adults with unresectable advanced, recurrent, or metastatic ESCC. The decision was supported by the Phase 3 JUPITER-06 trial, in which the combination reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 42% compared with chemotherapy alone.
DelveInsight's Esophageal Squamous Cell Carcinoma pipeline report depicts a robust space with 50+ active players working to develop 50+ pipeline therapies for Esophageal Squamous Cell Carcinoma treatment.
The leading Esophageal Squamous Cell Carcinoma Companies such as BeiGene, Shanghai Henlius Biotech, CStone Pharmaceuticals, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co., Ltd., AstraZeneca, Servier, Hoffmann-La Roche, Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd., Sinocelltech Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Ipsen, Jacobio Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., Shire, GlaxoSmithKline, Keythera Pharmaceuticals (Australia) Pty Ltd, Sunshine Lake Pharma Co., Ltd., Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi, Seagen Inc., Rapa Therapeutics LLC, Incyte Corporation, Atreca, Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Exelixis, Symphogen A/S, Bayer, Eisai Inc., and others.
Promising Esophageal Squamous Cell Carcinoma Therapies such as Camrelizumab, SI-B001, Irinotecan, Paclitaxel, Cisplatin, JMT101, and others.
Esophageal Squamous Cell Carcinoma Overview
Esophageal Squamous Cell Carcinoma is the most common form of esophageal cancer worldwide. Although it is no longer the most common form of esophageal carcinoma in Western societies, ESCC continues to be the most prevalent type of esophageal cancer in the East, representing 90% of all cancers in most Asian, African, and Eastern European countries. Clinical management of ESCC remains challenging and the disease presently lacks approved targeted therapeutics. The average age of onset of ESCC is between the ages of 60 to 70 years and it is more frequently seen in males. It is usually asymptomatic until an advanced disease stage with common presenting symptoms being dysphagia (at first with solids then progressing to fluids) and weight loss. Less commonly odynophagia, hoarseness of voice, coughing, or chest pain can be presenting features. Tumors are typically found in the middle and the upper third of the esophagus
Esophageal Squamous Cell Carcinoma Emerging Drugs Profile
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Tislelizumab: BeiGene
Tislelizumab (BGB-A317) is a humanized IgG4 anti–PD-1 monoclonal antibody specifically designed to minimize binding to FcγR on macrophages. In pre-clinical studies, binding to FcγR on macrophages has been shown to compromise the anti-tumor activity of PD-1 antibodies through activation of antibody-dependent macrophage-mediated killing of T effector cells. Tislelizumab is the first drug candidate produced from BeiGene's immuno-oncology biologic program, and we believe it could serve as a key element of our immuno-oncology combination platform. Tislelizumab is being developed as a monotherapy and in combination with other therapies for the treatment of a broad array of both solid tumor and hematologic cancers. Currently, it is in Phase III stage of clinical trial evaluation to treat Esophageal Squamous Cell Carcinoma.
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Serplulimab: Shanghai Henlius Biotech
Serplulimab (novel anti-PD-1 mAb) is the first innovative monoclonal antibody (mAb) developed by Henlius. Shanghai Henlius Biotech, announced that the phase 3 clinical study ASTRUM-007 of HANSIZHUANG (serplulimab) independently developed by the company in combination with chemotherapy as a first-line treatment for patients with locally advanced/metastatic esophageal squamous cell carcinoma (ESCC), met the co-primary endpoints of progression-free survival (PFS) and overall survival (OS) in a planned interim analysis, evaluated by the Independent Data Monitoring Committee (IDMC).
The Esophageal Squamous Cell Carcinoma Pipeline report provides insights into
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The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Esophageal Squamous Cell Carcinoma with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.
It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Esophageal Squamous Cell Carcinoma Treatment.
Esophageal Squamous Cell Carcinoma Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.
Esophageal Squamous Cell Carcinoma Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type.
Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Esophageal Squamous Cell Carcinoma market.
Esophageal Squamous Cell Carcinoma Companies
BeiGene, Shanghai Henlius Biotech, CStone Pharmaceuticals, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co., Ltd., AstraZeneca, Servier, Hoffmann-La Roche, Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd., Sinocelltech Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Ipsen, Jacobio Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., Shire, GlaxoSmithKline, Keythera Pharmaceuticals (Australia) Pty Ltd, Sunshine Lake Pharma Co., Ltd., Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi, Seagen Inc., Rapa Therapeutics LLC, Incyte Corporation, Atreca, Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Exelixis, Symphogen A/S, Bayer, Eisai Inc., and others.
Esophageal Squamous Cell Carcinoma pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as
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Inhalation
Inhalation/Intravenous/Oral
Intranasal
Intravenous
Intravenous/ Subcutaneous
NA
Oral
Oral/intranasal/subcutaneous
Parenteral
Subcutaneous
Esophageal Squamous Cell Carcinoma Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as
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Antibody
Antisense oligonucleotides
Immunotherapy
Monoclonal antibody
Peptides
Protein
Recombinant protein
Small molecule
Stem Cell
Vaccine
Scope of the Esophageal Squamous Cell Carcinoma Pipeline Report
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Coverage- Global
Esophageal Squamous Cell Carcinoma Companies- BeiGene, Shanghai Henlius Biotech, CStone Pharmaceuticals, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co., Ltd., AstraZeneca, Servier, Hoffmann-La Roche, Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd., Sinocelltech Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Ipsen, Jacobio Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., Shire, GlaxoSmithKline, Keythera Pharmaceuticals (Australia) Pty Ltd, Sunshine Lake Pharma Co., Ltd., Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi, Seagen Inc., Rapa Therapeutics LLC, Incyte Corporation, Atreca, Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Exelixis, Symphogen A/S, Bayer, Eisai Inc., and others.
Esophageal Squamous Cell Carcinoma Therapies- Camrelizumab, SI-B001, Irinotecan, Paclitaxel, Cisplatin, JMT101, and others.
Esophageal Squamous Cell Carcinoma Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination
Esophageal Squamous Cell Carcinoma Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III
Table of ContentIntroduction Executive Summary Esophageal Squamous Cell Carcinoma: Overview Pipeline Therapeutics Therapeutic Assessment Esophageal Squamous Cell Carcinoma - DelveInsight's Analytical Perspective Late Stage Products (Phase III) Tislelizumab: BeiGene Drug profiles in the detailed report..... Mid Stage Products (Phase II) RAPA-201: Rapa Therapeutics Drug profiles in the detailed report..... Early Stage Products (Phase I) SGN-B6A: Seagen Drug profiles in the detailed report..... Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products Drug name: Company name Drug profiles in the detailed report..... Inactive Products Esophageal Squamous Cell Carcinoma Key Companies Esophageal Squamous Cell Carcinoma Key Products Esophageal Squamous Cell Carcinoma- Unmet Needs Esophageal Squamous Cell Carcinoma- Market Drivers and Barriers Esophageal Squamous Cell Carcinoma- Future Perspectives and Conclusion Esophageal Squamous Cell Carcinoma Analyst Views Esophageal Squamous Cell Carcinoma Key Companies Appendix
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