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First National Bank Alaska Declares Regular And Special Dividends For Fourth Quarter 2026, Both Payable In December


Date: 2026-10-29 08:16:06

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ANCHORAGE, Alaska, Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the First National Bank Alaska Board of Directors meeting held Oct. 29, 2026, a cash dividend of $4.00 per share was declared, payable on Dec. 15, 2026, to shareholders of record as of Dec. 1, 2026.

At the same meeting, the Board also declared a special cash dividend of $4.00 per share, payable on Dec. 10, 2026, to shareholders of record as of Dec. 1, 2026.

CONTACT: Denise Brown Robinson
Secretary to the Board of Directors
907-777-3409


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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