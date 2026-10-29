First National Bank Alaska Declares Regular And Special Dividends For Fourth Quarter 2026, Both Payable In December
At the same meeting, the Board also declared a special cash dividend of $4.00 per share, payable on Dec. 10, 2026, to shareholders of record as of Dec. 1, 2026.
CONTACT: Denise Brown Robinson
Secretary to the Board of Directors
907-777-3409
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