Lost Money On Alignment Healthcare, Inc. Shares? The Law Offices Of Frank R. Cruz Continues Investigating Potential Securities Fraud After 16.7% Stock Decline

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Investigation centers on the July 8, 2026 news about Alignment Healthcare, Inc.; investors with losses may have potential claims to recover them

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alignment Healthcare, Inc. ("Alignment Healthcare" or the "Company") investors who lost money may have claims to recover their losses. The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz continues investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of investors in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALHC ), examining whether the Company may have violated the federal securities laws. The investigation centers on the disclosure about Alignment Healthcare, Inc. on July 8, 2026.

If you lost money on Alignment Healthcare, Inc. securities, share your Alignment Healthcare, Inc. loss information with the firm to learn about potentially pursuing a claim to recover your losses.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. investigation at a glance



Date of disclosure: July 8, 2026

Share price decline: $4.02 per share, or 16.7% Closing price: $20.03 on July 8, 2026



What happened?

On July 8, 2026, reports emerged that a former Alignment executive had filed a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that the Company manipulated its finances to boost its stock price and executive compensation. The lawsuit alleges that the Company deliberately misclassified $8 million to $10 million in routine operating expenses, such as routine software maintenance and production support, as capital expenditures within its technology function, thereby artificially inflating the Company's adjusted EBITDA and enabling Alignment to report its first full year of positive adjusted EBITDA as a public company.

On this news, Alignment's stock price fell $4.02, or 16.7%, to close at $20.03 per share on July 8, 2026, thereby injuring investors.

"Alignment Healthcare, Inc. shares dropped 16.7% after it was disclosed on July 8, 2026 that a former Alignment executive had filed a whistleblower lawsuit alleging the Company manipulated its finances. Our investigation will look at whether investors had complete and accurate information before that disclosure," said Frank R. Cruz of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz.

What should Alignment Healthcare, Inc. investors do now?

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz is investigating potential claims on behalf of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. investors. Investors who lost money can visit the Alignment Healthcare, Inc. investigation page, email..., or call 310-914-5007.

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

Questions and answers about the Alignment Healthcare, Inc. investigation

Who is eligible? Investors who purchased Alignment Healthcare, Inc. securities and suffered losses may have claims, and can contact the firm to find out whether the Alignment Healthcare, Inc. investigation affects them.

What does a securities fraud investigation involve? In the Alignment Healthcare, Inc. investigation, The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz is examining whether the Company or its executives may have made false or misleading statements to investors in violation of the federal securities laws.

Is there a lawsuit? This release announces an investigation by The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, not a lawsuit. If a securities class action is later filed against Alignment Healthcare, Inc., investors may be able to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

How are attorneys' fees handled? The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz works on contingency, so Alignment Healthcare, Inc. investors pay no attorneys' fees up front. Any attorneys' fees and litigation expenses come only from a recovery, if there is one, and require court approval.

Information for whistleblowers

Anyone with non-public information about Alignment Healthcare, Inc. should consider their options to assist the investigation or participate in the SEC Whistleblower Program. The program allows whistleblowers who provide original information leading to a successful SEC enforcement action to receive awards of 10 to 30 percent of the sanctions collected, when those sanctions exceed $1 million. For more information, contact Frank R. Cruz at 310-914-5007 or email....

About The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz investigates and prosecutes securities fraud and corporate malfeasance class actions. With nearly 20 years of litigation experience, the firm focuses on complex securities class actions and gives each client personal, one-on-one attention throughout the legal process.

Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Related links



Alignment Healthcare, Inc. investigation page, The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz

whistleblower lawsuit report

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. SEC filings index, EDGAR

SEC Whistleblower Program The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz



Contact

Frank R. Cruz

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz

Los Angeles, CA

Email:...

Telephone: 310-914-5007



Follow The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW

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