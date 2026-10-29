Lost Money On Freightcar America, Inc. Shares? The Law Offices Of Frank R. Cruz Continues Investigating Potential Securities Fraud After 31.4% Stock Decline

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Investigation centers on the October 19, 2026 news about FreightCar America, Inc.; investors with losses may have potential claims to recover them

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FreightCar America, Inc. ("FreightCar" or the "Company") investors who lost money may have claims to recover their losses. The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz continues investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of investors in FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAIL ), examining whether the Company may have violated the federal securities laws. The investigation centers on the disclosure about FreightCar America, Inc. on October 19, 2026.

If you lost money on FreightCar America, Inc. securities, share your FreightCar America, Inc. loss information with the firm to learn about potentially pursuing a claim to recover your losses.

FreightCar America, Inc. investigation at a glance



Date of disclosure: October 19, 2026

Share price decline: $1.84 per share, or 31.4% Closing price: $4.02 on October 20, 2026



What happened?

On October 19, 2026, FreightCar America announced preliminary third quarter 2026 results and disclosed that it was removing 1,285 railcars associated with its tank car retrofit order from its backlog after determining that the customer was unlikely to fulfill its contractual obligations.

On this news, FreightCar America's stock price fell $1.84 per share, or approximately 31.4%, to close at $4.02 per share on October 20, 2026, thereby injuring investors.

"FreightCar America, Inc. shares dropped 31.4% after it was disclosed on October 19, 2026 that FreightCar was removing 1,285 railcars tied to its tank car retrofit order from its backlog after determining the customer was unlikely to fulfill its contractual obligations. Our investigation will look at whether investors had complete and accurate information before that disclosure," said Frank R. Cruz of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz.

What should FreightCar America, Inc. investors do now?

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz is investigating potential claims on behalf of FreightCar America, Inc. investors. Investors who lost money can visit the FreightCar America, Inc. investigation page, email..., or call 310-914-5007.

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

Questions and answers about the FreightCar America, Inc. investigation

Who is eligible? Investors who purchased FreightCar America, Inc. securities and suffered losses may have claims, and can contact the firm to find out whether the FreightCar America, Inc. investigation affects them.

What does a securities fraud investigation involve? In the FreightCar America, Inc. investigation, The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz is examining whether the Company or its executives may have made false or misleading statements to investors in violation of the federal securities laws.

Is there a lawsuit? This release announces an investigation by The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, not a lawsuit. If a securities class action is later filed against FreightCar America, Inc., investors may be able to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

How are attorneys' fees handled? The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz works on contingency, so FreightCar America, Inc. investors pay no attorneys' fees up front. Any attorneys' fees and litigation expenses come only from a recovery, if there is one, and require court approval.

Information for whistleblowers

Anyone with non-public information about FreightCar America, Inc. should consider their options to assist the investigation or participate in the SEC Whistleblower Program. The program allows whistleblowers who provide original information leading to a successful SEC enforcement action to receive awards of 10 to 30 percent of the sanctions collected, when those sanctions exceed $1 million. For more information, contact Frank R. Cruz at 310-914-5007 or email....

About The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz investigates and prosecutes securities fraud and corporate malfeasance class actions. With nearly 20 years of litigation experience, the firm focuses on complex securities class actions and gives each client personal, one-on-one attention throughout the legal process.

Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Related links



FreightCar America, Inc. investigation page, The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz

FreightCar Q3 2026 Results

FreightCar America, Inc. SEC filings index, EDGAR

SEC Whistleblower Program The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz



Contact

Frank R. Cruz

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz

Los Angeles, CA

Email:...

Telephone: 310-914-5007

Follow The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.