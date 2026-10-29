Double Cross Router And Dalgona Switcher: Analog Tools For Complex Rigs

double-cross

dalgona-switcher

LiberaToe's switching gears, including the Double Cross Router and Dalgona Loop Switcher, help guitarists manage guitars, pedals and amps.

SOUTH KOREA, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- LiberaToe, the guitar effects brand of South Korea's DUNICOF Inc., is highlighting its switching gears lineup, a group of analog routing and switching products for guitarists who work with multiple guitars, pedalboards and amplifiers. The lineup includes the Double Cross Router and the Dalgona Loop Switcher.Double Cross RouterReleased on April 19, 2026, the Double Cross ver 1.5 is a true bypass router that connects two inputs, two effects loops and three outputs in various configurations. It can be connected to up to two amps or PA systems and mixers through its built-in preamp and cabinet simulation with DI, and it also provides a reamp function for applying different effects to recorded guitar signals.LiberaToe describes three main uses: finding ideal combinations of guitars, pedals and amps, coping with ampless emergencies, and taking advantage of versatile inputs, including reamp, stereo, split and dual mono. The router supports true bypass routing between two guitars, two pedalboards and two amps, making it suitable for two players or two guitars, each with their own pedals and amps, such as in live streaming.The built-in clean preamp and cabinet simulation offers one British-type and two American-type speakers. The Double Cross also supports aux input. It runs on DC 9V to 15V (center negative) with a current draw of 20mA or more, measures approximately 218 x 76 x 61 mm (8.6” x 3” x 2.4”), including footswitch and knobs, and weighs 530 g (1.2 lbs). The Double Cross is listed in the LiberaToe online shop at a regular price of US$145.00.Dalgona Loop SwitcherThe Dalgona Switcher, first released on May 18, 2022 and available as Version 2 since August 15, 2026, is an automatic loop switcher and multifunctional junction box that switches a total of five effects based on pure analog true bypass. LiberaToe lists six functions in one box: a 3+2 automatic switcher, a 4-Cable Method (4CM) junction box, external gear control for LC/LO devices, an amp selector for one guitar to up to four amps, a guitar selector for one amp to up to five guitars, and a matchmaker between three guitars and three amps.The switcher's loops are named Juice, Soda, Tea, Coffee and Dalgona. Only one of the three central loops (Soda, Tea and Coffee) can be active at a time, which shortens the signal chain and, according to the company, minimizes the need for an input buffer. With the Auto Loop Link toggles, the Dalgona loop can turn on automatically whenever the Tea or Coffee loop is activated, so a player can switch to a solo sound with a single step. The switcher can also change amp channels and turn an amp's reverb on or off via TRS or TS cable.The Dalgona uses a light 730 g custom aluminum alloy enclosure with a circuit designed for analog signal preservation, and runs on DC 9V (center negative, 140mA). Its regular price in the LiberaToe online shop is US$134.00.About LiberaToeLiberaToe is the effects brand of DUNICOF Inc., with a North American office in Toronto, Canada, and an Asian production workshop in Seoul, South Korea. The brand name combines the Latin word "libera" (freedom) with "toe." According to the company, its products aim to solve the problem of heavy, complicated and inconvenient pedalboards while keeping analog sound, and are made by both craftsmen and automation.LiberaToe has worked with London-based Vogart Audio as a co-developer on four pedals, Abby Normal, Grit-n-Grime, Keepit Lemon and Dawkins, which became available in March 2025. The company has also opened a flagship store, "Pedal Nerds Shelter," on the second floor of the RockWon musical instruments complex in Seoul.DUNICOF Inc. (LiberaToe)Free your toe, and your tone will follow...B208 2nd Floor, Rockwon complex, Samildae-ro 428, Jongro-gu, Seoul, Korea82-2-6080-5160

DUNICOF Inc. (LiberaToe)

DUNICOF Inc.

82260805160

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Double Cross Router and Dalgona Switcher: Analog Tools for Complex Rigs News Provided By Myoeng Arm October 30, 2026, 00:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Music Industry, Technology



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