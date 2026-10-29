SBU Detains Driver Suspected Of Directing Russian Attacks On Kyiv' Regions Thermal Power Plants

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The SBU said this in a statement seen by Ukrinform.

According to the SBU, one of the enemy's main targets was thermal power plants in the Kyiv region that were being brought back online after previous attacks.

"Under the guise of work-related trips, the suspect drove around the perimeters of power plants to assess the current state of energy infrastructure and photographed their exteriors with his phone. He then returned home, compiled the images, pinned their locations on Google Maps and added his own comments before preparing the files to send to his FSB handler," the SBU said.

SBU officers documented the suspect using a truck to scout the progress of restoration work on a power unit at a local thermal power plant. He was detained while preparing a report for the enemy, the agency said.

SBU detains Donetsk woman who fought for Russia and planned to leave for EU

The investigation found that the driver had come to the attention of Russian intelligence after posting anti-Ukrainian comments in Telegram channels. After being recruited, he communicated with an FSB operative through a specially created chatbot, the SBU said.

According to investigators, he also monitored the locations of repair bases used by Ukraine's Defense Forces.

During searches, officers seized two mobile phones from the man. One of the phones had been damaged in an apparent attempt to destroy evidence of his cooperation with Russia, the SBU said.

SBU investigators notified the suspect that he was charged under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

The suspect is being held in custody without the right to bail. He faces life imprisonment and confiscation of property.

Photo credit: SBU