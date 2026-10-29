Dual-Listed Stocks Under $3: GMGMF, DNN, LAC, KEEL To Watch In U.S. & Canada

DALLAS, TX – October 29, 2026 – As global investment accelerates across artificial intelligence, energy infrastructure, battery technology and critical minerals, four companies trading on both U.S. and Canadian stock markets are attracting attention for their exposure to these expanding industries. Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. (TSXV: GMG) (OTCQX: GMGMF), Denison Mines Corp. (NYSE American: DNN) (TSX: DML), Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC) (TSX: LAC), and Keel Infrastructure Corp. (NASDAQ: KEEL) (TSX: KEEL) provide investors with access to different segments of the energy and technology markets. All three supporting companies recently traded below $5 per share in both their respective market currencies and demonstrated substantial trading activity.

Graphene Manufacturing Group (TSXV: GMG) (OTCQX: GMGMF) – Graphene Batteries, AI Cooling and Fuel Efficiency

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. continues advancing its commercial graphene technology portfolio, highlighted by the recent announcement that it has begun supplying fast-charging G®CELLS Graphene Aluminum-Ion Battery pouch cells to potential customers for early-stage testing and evaluation. Developed under a Joint Development Agreement with Rio Tinto, with support from the Battery Innovation Center of Indiana the technology recently demonstrated 1,000 cycles without measurable performance reduction, a 48% increase in energy density and 94% energy efficiency during laboratory testing involving six-minute charging.

GMG is also targeting the automotive, gasoline, diesel and environmental markets with G® LUBRICANT, its graphene-enhanced engine oil additive, which has shown fuel-consumption reductions of up to 10% in reported testing. Additional growth initiatives include G FLUID for AI data center cooling, THERMAL-XR® energy-efficiency coatings and expanded graphene manufacturing capacity. Successful commercial validation and customer adoption could position GMG across several high-growth industries through 2027.

Denison Mines (NYSE American: DNN) (TSX: DML) – Uranium and Nuclear Energy

Denison Mines Corp. is a uranium exploration and development company focused on Canada's Athabasca Basin, including its flagship Wheeler River uranium project. With governments and utilities evaluating nuclear power to meet growing electricity requirements, uranium developers remain an important segment of the energy investment landscape. Denison offers investors exposure to potential future uranium production and long-term nuclear fuel demand, although development timelines and commodity prices remain important considerations.

Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) (TSX: LAC) – Lithium and Battery Supply Chains

Lithium Americas Corp. is advancing its Thacker Pass lithium project in Nevada, positioning the company within the developing North American supply chain for electric vehicles, battery manufacturing and energy storage. As manufacturers and governments seek greater access to domestic critical minerals, the project's development milestones and eventual production potential could become important catalysts. Investors are monitoring construction progress, financing requirements and the longer-term outlook for lithium demand.

Keel Infrastructure (NASDAQ: KEEL) (TSX: KEEL) – AI Data Centers and Digital Infrastructure

Keel Infrastructure Corp., formerly Bitfarms, has repositioned its business toward high-performance computing, artificial intelligence and digital infrastructure development. The company's strategy focuses on infrastructure capable of supporting power-intensive computing applications, placing it within a sector benefiting from expanding AI-related electricity and data center requirements. Project execution, power availability and customer commitments remain important factors for future growth.

Four Industries, Two Markets and Potential Catalysts Through 2027

Together, GMGMF, DNN, LAC and KEEL provide exposure to graphene innovation, nuclear energy, lithium supply chains and AI computing infrastructure. Their dual-market listings give U.S. and Canadian investors opportunities to follow the same companies across two exchanges, while recent trading activity provides a measure of market liquidity.

Larger, established companies also trading on both U.S. and Canadian exchanges include Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) (TSX: CCO), a major uranium and nuclear fuel supplier; Enbridge Inc. (NYSE: ENB) (TSX: ENB), a leading North American energy infrastructure company; and Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE: CNQ) (TSX: CNQ), a major oil and natural gas producer.

For investors building watchlists around energy transformation, artificial intelligence, advanced materials and critical minerals, these four companies represent distinct opportunities to monitor as development, commercialization and infrastructure investment continue into 2027. Share prices remain volatile, and technological or commercial progress does not guarantee investment returns.

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