DALLAS, Texas, October 29, 2026 - The U.S. premium cigar industry continues to support a substantial market for handmade tobacco products, creating opportunities for manufacturers and distributors connecting Central American production with American retailers. Green Leaf Innovations, Inc. (OTC: GRLF) participates through its premium cigar manufacturing, importing and wholesale distribution business.

U.S. imports of premium handmade cigars totaled approximately 199.5 million units during the first half of 2026, compared with 200.5 million a year earlier, according to Cigar Association of America figures reported by Cigar Aficionado. Full-year 2025 imports reached approximately 429.8 million cigars, marking a fifth consecutive year above 400 million units and suggesting demand has stabilized above pre-pandemic levels.

Green Leaf Connects Nicaraguan Manufacturing With Retail Distribution

Green Leaf's securities filings describe handmade premium cigar manufacturing operations in Estelí, Nicaragua, along with distribution serving the United States and international markets. Its business connects production with cigar lounges, smoke shops and other retail channels, while private-label manufacturing provides another avenue for serving retailers and distributors.

That manufacturing location places GRLF within the industry's largest supply region. Nicaragua accounted for approximately 60% of U.S. premium handmade cigar imports in 2025, underscoring its importance to American cigar retailers.

For Green Leaf, the commercial opportunity centers on expanding distribution relationships, securing repeat wholesale orders and maintaining consistent product quality. Its manufacturing and distribution operations provide a foundation for pursuing additional business within this established consumer category.

U.S.-Traded Scandinavian Tobacco Group Provides a Premium Cigar Comparison

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S (OTC: STBGY) (Nasdaq Copenhagen: STG) offers U.S. investors exposure to an established premium cigar business. Its portfolio includes Macanudo, CAO and La Gloria Cubana, while its General Cigar and Cigars International businesses provide manufacturing, wholesale, online and retail exposure to the American market. The Denmark-based company operates at a substantially larger scale than Green Leaf Innovations.

Three U.S. Public Companies Across the Cigar and Tobacco Industry

Alongside Green Leaf, several U.S. public companies offer exposure to different parts of the cigar and tobacco business:



Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE: MO) owns John Middleton, the manufacturer behind Black & Mild cigars, alongside its broader tobacco and nicotine businesses. Its cigar operations primarily serve the machine-made segment.

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE: TPB) markets and distributes Zig-Zag® cigars, cigarillos and make-your-own cigar wraps, alongside rolling papers, smoking accessories and Stoker's tobacco products. Its portfolio provides exposure to branded tobacco products and established retail distribution channels. Universal Corporation (NYSE: UVV) supplies and processes leaf tobacco for manufacturers worldwide, including tobaccos used in cigars. Universal provides exposure to the agricultural supply chain supporting tobacco production rather than finished premium cigar brands.

Together, these companies illustrate the industry's interconnected businesses-from tobacco sourcing and processing to manufacturing, branding and distribution. Green Leaf's particular focus remains handmade premium cigars and the wholesale relationships connecting those products with retailers.

About the Companies

Green Leaf Innovations, Inc. manufactures, markets and distributes handmade premium cigars, connecting Nicaraguan production with U.S. and international sales channels.

Scandinavian Tobacco Group operates a global cigar and tobacco portfolio. Altria Group, Turning Point Brands and Universal Corporation are U.S. public companies with differing exposure to finished cigars, tobacco products, smoking accessories and leaf tobacco supply.

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