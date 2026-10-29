Verde Resources (OTCQB: VRDR) Targets Engineered Biochar Expansion As Road Construction Giants Embrace Lower-Carbon Materials

DALLAS, Texas, October 29, 2026 - Verde Resources Inc. (OTCQB: VRDR) is pursuing a role in lower-carbon road construction through its BioAsphalt engineered biochar platform, combining recycled pavement with materials designed to store carbon within infrastructure. Its strategy intersects with a broader construction-materials industry effort to improve resource efficiency, supported by recycling initiatives at public companies including CRH (NYSE: CRH), Vulcan Materials (NYSE: VMC) and Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE: MLM).

Verde Connects Engineered Biochar With Established Paving Channels

Verde's current commercialization focus incorporates engineered biochar into a cold-recycling formulation using 100% reclaimed asphalt pavement (RAP) and an engineered emulsion manufactured by Ergon Asphalt & Emulsions. Verde has reported independent NCAT laboratory testing that met or exceeded the specifications evaluated for cold-recycled materials. These results support further development and field evaluation rather than establishing performance across every roadway application.

Through its commercialization agreement with Ergon, Verde connects its engineered materials and carbon-accounting capabilities with an established asphalt supplier's technical expertise, infrastructure and customer relationships. The arrangement creates a pathway toward commercial projects and repeat material sales as customer acceptance develops. Verde's engineered biochar Environmental Product Declaration, published in ASTM International's EPD library, provides independently verified environmental data for customer evaluation.

Public Companies Illustrate the Broader Infrastructure Opportunity

CRH (NYSE: CRH) provides a large-scale example of circular construction practices. Its businesses incorporated 12.6 million tonnes of reclaimed asphalt pavement and recycled asphalt shingles into asphalt mixes in 2025. CRH also reports trials combining recycled materials, warm-mix technology and other measures to reduce asphalt's carbon footprint.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE: VMC) supplies construction aggregates and produces asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete. Its annual report identifies recycling concrete rubble and reclaimed asphalt pavement as an important part of its business, illustrating how recovered materials already participate in established construction supply chains.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE: MLM) supplies aggregates and, in selected markets, asphalt and paving services. Its operations illustrate the importance of local material availability, logistics and contractor relationships when introducing new infrastructure products.

These companies provide industry context. No collaboration between Verde and CRH, Vulcan or Martin Marietta is asserted.

The Commercial Test: Performance, Cost and Repeat Orders

For Verde, potential revenue includes engineered biochar supply, licensing and eligible carbon-removal services. Net environmental benefits depend on feedstock sourcing, processing energy, transportation and verified carbon durability.

The milestones that matter commercially are dependable supply, successful field performance, competitive installed costs, applicable customer or transportation-agency acceptance, and repeat orders. Those developments will determine whether engineered biochar can move from evaluated formulations into recurring infrastructure demand.

About the Companies

Verde Resources (OTCQB: VRDR) develops engineered biochar and sustainable road-material technologies. CRH (NYSE: CRH) supplies building materials and infrastructure solutions. Vulcan Materials (NYSE: VMC) produces aggregates and downstream construction materials. Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE: MLM) supplies aggregates and other building materials in selected markets.

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