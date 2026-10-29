Spain Solar Energy Market To Reach 85.77 GW By 2031 As Solar PV Leads With 94.45% Share And Storage Trends Shift Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad – Oct 29th, 2026 - According to Mordor Intelligence, Spain solar energy market is projected to grow from 52.83 GW in 2026 to 85.77 GW by 2031. Growth is supported by declining solar photovoltaic (PV) module costs, renewable energy targets, corporate power purchase agreements (PPAs), and increasing interest in solar-plus-storage projects. Solar PV remains the leading technology, while utility-scale installations account for the largest end-user segment.

Spain Solar Energy Developments and Trends

Utility-scale projects maintain their lead:

Utility-scale installations represented 71.35% of market capacity in 2025. Large projects allow developers to serve electricity buyers through long-term contracts and manage portfolios across multiple locations.

Corporate PPAs support project development:

Businesses are using power purchase agreements to secure renewable electricity and improve long-term energy cost planning. Corporate demand provides an additional route to market for solar developers beyond traditional electricity sales.

Grid access and land restrictions remain challenges:

Transmission constraints, environmental requirements, and competition for suitable sites can delay new installations. These factors make grid availability and project location important considerations for developers.

Spain Solar Energy Market Segmentation



By technology: Solar photovoltaic (PV) and concentrated solar power (CSP). PV leads the market, while CSP continues to serve applications that benefit from thermal energy storage.

By grid type: On-grid and off-grid systems. On-grid installations accounted for 96.85% of capacity in 2025, while off-grid systems are projected to register the fastest growth through 2031.

By end user: Utility-scale, commercial and industrial (C&I), and residential installations. Utility-scale projects held the largest share in 2025, supported by large generation facilities and power purchase agreements. By component: Solar modules and panels, inverters, mounting and tracking systems, balance-of-system equipment and electrical components, and energy storage and hybrid integration.



Iberdrola SA

Acciona Energía

Endesa (Enel Group)

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente SA

Repsol SA

Naturgy Renovables

Engie España

TotalEnergies Renewables España

Sonnedix Q-Energy

Spain Remains the Dominant Country in This National Solar Market

Spain is the sole country covered by this national market assessment, so the analysis focuses on differences between its regions rather than comparisons with other countries. Southern provinces, including those in Andalucía and Extremadura, attract utility-scale solar development because of favourable sunlight conditions and available project sites. Castilla-La Mancha is another important area for large installations. However, regional growth depends on environmental approvals, land availability, and transmission capacity. Industrial centres such as Madrid and Barcelona also support demand through corporate renewable electricity procurement.

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