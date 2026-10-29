Rabies Diagnostics Market To Reach USD 2.68 Billion By 2030, Driven By Rising Demand For Rapid Testing And Disease Surveillance

Hyderabad – Oct 29th, 2026 -

Rabies Diagnostics Market Overview

According to Mordor Intelligence, the Rabies Diagnostics Market was valued at USD 2.11 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 2.68 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.92% during the forecast period. Market growth is supported by increasing investments in rabies surveillance, efforts to eliminate dog-mediated rabies, rising demand for rapid diagnostic tests, and the adoption of molecular testing technologies.

Rabies diagnostics play an important role in identifying infections in animals and supporting public health surveillance. Diagnostic methods such as the Fluorescent Antibody Test (FAT), Direct Rapid Immunohistochemical Test (DRIT), enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) are used across reference laboratories, veterinary clinics, and public health facilities.

North America holds the largest share of the rabies diagnostics market, supported by established wildlife surveillance systems and diagnostic infrastructure. Asia-Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth, driven by the high burden of rabies, increasing government investments, and expanding access to diagnostic services. However, the high cost of confirmatory reagents, shortages of trained personnel, and cold-chain requirements remain challenges for the industry.

Report Overview:

Rabies Diagnostics Market Trends

Growing Adoption of Rapid Rabies Tests

The demand for rapid rabies diagnostic tests is increasing, particularly in regions where laboratory infrastructure is limited. Portable testing solutions and lateral-flow immunoassays can support faster preliminary assessments and improve access to testing in underserved areas. These products are gaining attention as healthcare and veterinary services seek practical diagnostic options for field settings.

Smartphone-based fluorescence readers and portable diagnostic platforms are also being explored to improve result interpretation and reporting. These technologies can help connect local testing facilities with centralized laboratories, supporting surveillance and timely communication between veterinary and public health teams.

Increasing Investment in Rabies Surveillance Programs

Rabies elimination initiatives are encouraging governments and public health organizations to strengthen diagnostic infrastructure. Surveillance programs require reliable testing capabilities to monitor animal infections, assess vaccination programs, and identify areas where additional interventions may be necessary.

Investment in laboratory facilities, diagnostic reagents, sample collection networks, and data-sharing systems is supporting market demand. Collaboration between human health and veterinary services is also improving the integration of diagnostic results into broader disease-monitoring programs.

Rising Demand for Molecular Diagnostics

Molecular diagnostics are gaining attention because PCR-based methods can detect viral genetic material and support confirmatory testing. These methods are important for laboratories seeking reliable diagnostic results and the ability to identify viral variants.

Isothermal amplification technologies, including loop-mediated isothermal amplification, are also being explored as alternatives for settings where conventional laboratory equipment is difficult to maintain. The development of portable systems and simplified testing workflows may help extend diagnostic capabilities to regional laboratories and veterinary facilities.

Expansion of Point-of-Care and Veterinary Testing

Point-of-care and veterinary clinics are becoming important end users as diagnostic services expand beyond centralized reference laboratories. Accessible testing solutions can support animal health monitoring and help veterinary professionals contribute to rabies surveillance activities.

The development of simplified testing platforms is particularly relevant in rural and remote areas, where trained personnel and specialized laboratory equipment may be limited. However, the adoption of these products depends on diagnostic accuracy, product availability, affordability, and compliance with applicable regulatory requirements.

Rabies Diagnostics Market Segmentation

The rabies diagnostics market is segmented by diagnostic method, technology, sample type, end user, and geography.

By Diagnostic Method

Fluorescent Antibody Test (FAT)

Direct Rapid Immunohistochemical Test (DRIT)

Rapid Antigen Test (Lateral Flow Immunoassay)

Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA)

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR / RT-PCR)

Others

By Technology

Immunodiagnostics

Molecular Diagnostics

Other / Hybrid Platforms

By Sample Type

Brain Tissue

Saliva

Serum / Cerebrospinal Fluid

Others

By End User

Reference Laboratories

Point-of-Care / Veterinary Clinics

Hospitals and Public Health Laboratories

Research Institutes

Others

By Geography

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico

Europe: Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific: China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa: GCC, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East and Africa

South America: Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of South America

Rabies Diagnostics Market Competitive Landscape

The rabies diagnostics industry features established diagnostic suppliers and specialized companies serving human health, veterinary, and public health applications. Competition is shaped by diagnostic accuracy, product availability, regulatory compliance, distribution capabilities, and the ability to supply testing solutions to laboratories across different regions.

Companies are focusing on diagnostic kits, immunodiagnostic products, molecular testing platforms, and technologies designed to support testing outside centralized laboratory environments. Manufacturers are also addressing the need for reliable reagents, simplified workflows, and improved local technical support.

The market remains moderately concentrated, with established suppliers benefiting from their diagnostic portfolios and distribution networks. At the same time, specialized developers are exploring portable testing platforms and molecular technologies to address diagnostic needs in regions with limited laboratory infrastructure.

For more insights on the Japanese market report, please visit the Mordor Intelligence page:

Key Players

The major companies operating in the rabies diagnostics market include:

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Merck KGaA

Creative Diagnostics

Bioneer Corporation

BioNote Inc.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.

Zoetis Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

GD Animal Health

Express Biotech International

Fujirebio Diagnostics

Shenzhen Shinhoo Biotech

ARKRAY Inc.

UberDiagnostics Private Ltd.

Becton, Dickinson & Co.

Bio-Check UK

Knoll Healthcare

NEOGEN Corporation

SeraCare Life Sciences

Quansys Biosciences

Conclusion

The rabies diagnostics market is expected to grow as governments, laboratories, and veterinary services strengthen disease surveillance and expand access to diagnostic testing. Demand for molecular diagnostics, rapid antigen tests, and portable testing platforms is supporting the development of new diagnostic approaches.

North America remains the largest regional market, while Asia-Pacific is expected to record the fastest growth. Challenges related to reagent costs, trained personnel, and cold-chain requirements continue to affect market expansion. Companies that improve diagnostic accessibility, maintain product quality, and strengthen distribution networks will remain important participants in the rabies diagnostics industry.

About Mordor Intelligence

Mordor Intelligence is a global market intelligence firm, founded in 2014, helping businesses make informed decisions through data-driven insights, industry expertise, and advanced analytics. With 550+ domain experts and on-ground specialists across 150+ countries, the company delivers comprehensive intelligence across aerospace & defense, agriculture, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, and logistics.

Its offerings include syndicated industry reports and subscription platforms such as Synapse. Mordor Intelligence is ISO 9001:2015 and ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certified, a member of ESOMAR and the Market Research Society of India, and a four-time Great Place to Work® honoree. Learn more at mordorintelligence.