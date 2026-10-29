India Mutual Fund Market To Reach USD 1.27 Trillion By 2031, As Equity Funds And Passive Investing Support Market Growth, Says Mordor Intelligence

MENAFN - GetNews)"India Mutual Fund Market Size and Share | Mordor Intelligence"Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the India Mutual Fund Market offering a comprehensive analysis of trends, growth drivers, and future projections.

Hyderabad, India, October 29, 2026: According to Mordor Intelligence, the India Mutual Fund Market Size stands at USD 0.91 trillion in 2026 and is forecast to reach USD 1.27 trillion by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 6.86%. The market continues to gain attention as investors increasingly use mutual funds to participate in equity, fixed-income, hybrid, and money market opportunities through both traditional and digital distribution channels.

The India Mutual Fund Industry is supported by a broad investor base that includes retail and institutional participants. Fund houses offer multiple investment choices across active and passive management styles, allowing investors to select products based on their investment objectives and risk preferences. Banks, securities firms, and online trading platforms continue to serve as important routes through which investors access mutual fund products.

Market development is also being supported by greater participation from individual investors and the wider availability of investment products. As fund houses expand their product offerings and distribution reach, the India Mutual Fund Market Size is expected to continue increasing during the forecast period.

India Mutual Fund Market Growth Drivers

Growing preference for equity-oriented mutual funds

Equity funds remain an important part of the India Mutual Fund Market as investors seek exposure to the country's listed companies and broader economic activity. Equity-oriented products provide investors with a structured route to participate in the equity market without directly managing individual securities.

Fund providers continue to offer different equity-focused schemes to meet varying investment objectives. This supports product diversity within the India Mutual Fund Industry and gives retail investors more options when selecting investment products. Continued interest in long-term wealth creation is also contributing to demand for equity-oriented mutual funds.

Increasing adoption of passive investment strategies

Passive management is gaining attention as investors look for investment products that track market indices and provide straightforward exposure to selected segments of the equity market. Index-based products can offer a relatively simple approach for investors who prefer market-linked returns rather than actively managed portfolios.

The growing availability of passive funds is adding another dimension to the India Mutual Fund Market Trends. Fund providers are expanding their passive product portfolios, while online investment channels are making these products easier for investors to research and access.

Rising retail investor participation

Retail investors remain an important growth area for the India Mutual Fund Market. Increasing awareness of mutual fund products is encouraging more individual investors to consider funds as part of their investment portfolios. The availability of different fund categories allows investors to select products according to their financial objectives and preferred levels of market exposure.

Banks, securities firms, and online trading platforms are supporting this participation by providing multiple distribution routes. As investors become more familiar with mutual fund products, retail participation is expected to remain an important contributor to India Mutual Fund Market Growth.

Expansion of digital distribution channels

Online trading platforms are becoming an increasingly important distribution channel for mutual fund products in India. Digital platforms allow investors to review available schemes, compare fund categories, and manage investments through online interfaces. This complements established distribution channels such as banks and securities firms.

The wider use of online investment platforms is supporting the India Mutual Fund Market Forecast by improving the reach of mutual fund products across different investor groups. Digital distribution also provides fund houses with additional channels to engage investors and expand their market presence.

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India Mutual Fund Market Segmentation

The India Mutual Fund Market is segmented by fund type, investor type, management style, and distribution channel. This structure reflects the different investment preferences, participant groups, portfolio management approaches, and routes through which mutual fund products reach investors.

By fund type, the market includes:

Equity funds

Bond funds

Hybrid funds

Money market funds

Other funds

Equity funds provide exposure to equities, while bond funds focus on fixed-income investments. Hybrid funds combine different asset classes, and money market funds focus on short-term instruments. Other fund categories provide additional investment choices within the market.

By investor type, the market is divided into retail and institutional investors. Retail investors represent individual participants seeking investment products aligned with their financial goals, while institutional investors include organizations that allocate capital through professionally managed investment vehicles.

By management style, the market is segmented into active and passive funds. Active funds rely on portfolio management decisions to select and manage investments, whereas passive funds generally seek to track an underlying market index or benchmark.

By distribution channel, the market includes online trading platforms, banks, securities firms, and other channels. These distribution routes allow mutual fund providers to reach investors through both digital and established financial services networks.

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India Mutual Fund Market Key Players

The India Mutual Fund Market includes several established fund management companies with broad product portfolios and distribution networks. Key players include SBI Mutual Fund, HDFC Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, Nippon India Mutual Fund, and Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund.

These companies offer products across different fund categories and management styles, serving both retail and institutional investors. Their established distribution networks and diverse investment offerings contribute to competition within the India Mutual Fund Industry.

Fund houses continue to focus on strengthening their product portfolios and distribution capabilities to address changing investor preferences. The ability to provide products across equity, bond, hybrid, money market, and other categories remains important as investors seek different approaches to portfolio allocation.

India Mutual Fund Market Regional Analysis

The India Mutual Fund Market remains concentrated in major cities such as Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, which lead by asset share due to strong corporate, institutional, and high-income investor participation. At the same time, Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities are gaining traction through digital platforms, UPI payments, simplified KYC, and regional-language investor education. This creates a dual growth pattern, with metros anchoring assets while non-metro markets broaden participation.

Market Outlook

The India Mutual Fund Market is positioned for continued growth as retail and institutional investors increasingly use professionally managed investment products. A diverse product structure across equity, bond, hybrid, money market, and other funds provides investors with multiple choices, while active and passive management approaches address different investment preferences.

The continued development of online trading platforms alongside banks and securities firms is expanding the ways investors can access mutual funds. These distribution channels, combined with increasing retail participation and continued demand for varied investment products, are expected to support market expansion.

As investor preferences continue to develop, fund houses with diversified portfolios and strong distribution capabilities are likely to remain important participants in the India Mutual Fund Market. The combination of product diversity, investor participation, and expanding digital distribution is expected to shape the market's growth during the forecast period.

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