Elevator Modernization Projects Are Booming SIGMARISE Supplies Complete Elevators And Spare Parts For Overseas Buyers

MENAFN - GetNews) Xi'an City,Shaanxi Province,China - October 29, 2026

The global elevator modernization market is about USD 15.2 billion in 2026 and is expected to pass USD 20 billion by 2030. More and more building owners, maintenance companies and contractors are looking for suppliers who can deliver complete elevators and spare parts quickly, at a reasonable price, and in one order.

That is what SIGMARISE does.

Why buyers struggle today

Modernization work is not simple. Every old building has a different hoistway. Some projects need a full elevator replacement. Others only need door systems, control cabinets, traction machines or safety parts. Many buyers have to contact three or four suppliers for one project, and the delivery dates never match. European brands often have long lead times and high prices.

What SIGMARISE offers

SIGMARISE exports both complete elevators and spare parts.



Complete elevators: passenger elevators, freight elevators, escalators and moving walks, configured to fit the actual hoistway conditions of your project. Spare parts: door systems, control systems, traction machines and safety components, compatible with mainstream brands including Otis, KONE, Schindler, Mitsubishi and TK Elevator. We also help confirm replacements for old models that are no longer produced.

One order. One technical contact. One delivery schedule. That is the point.

How to work with us

Send us your project details: elevator type, hoistway size, target schedule, and whether you need a complete elevator or spare parts. SIGMARISE will send back a configuration and delivery plan so you can compare it with your current supplier.

You do not have to switch suppliers today. But it costs nothing to have one more option.

Contact SIGMARISE

About Us

In today's built environment, vertical transportation is an essential part of modern architecture, ensuring safety, efficiency, and seamless mobility with in residential, commercial, and public buildings facilities are equipped with advanced processing equipment and strict inspection procedures to ensure consistent product performance and compliance with international standards.