O+K Arise Concludes A Rewarding Trip At SMC Cup 2026 Rubber Machinery Annual Conference

1 Annual Industry Event Kicks Off as Scheduled

As a enterprise specializing in intelligent web-handling equipment, Chongqing Arise took part in this annual conference. We brought integrated solutions for web guiding, tension control and visual inspection to communicate face-to-face with industry peers and customers. We openly discussed practical challenges encountered on production lines one by one.

2 Handling Control: The "Invisible Precision" Behind Smart Rubber Manufacturing

Every web process in rubber product manufacturing - calendering, extrusion, cutting, vulcanization and winding - shares a common precision challenge: material wandering, tension fluctuation and surface defects. These seemingly minor issues directly affect finished product yield and line efficiency.

Focused on typical working conditions of the rubber and tire industry, Chongqing Arise shared its full-range web handling control solution covering web guiding - tension control - inspection with attendees on site:

3 Guiding Control: Keep Web Material Perfectly Aligned, Stable Winding & Unwinding in a Straight Line

Whether on calendering lines or cutting lines, any web wandering will trigger follow-up errors downstream. The web guiding system tracks the edge position in real time and automatically corrects deviation. It keeps winding and unwinding neatly aligned, reducing scrap and rework caused by misalignment at the source.

4 Control: Suppress Fluctuations to Millimeter Level, Safeguard Coating and Calendering Quality

Paired with tension sensors, tension controllers monitor tension variations of each web section in real time and automatically compensate once fluctuations arise. Thin rubber sheets are prevented from stretch deformation, while thick materials avoid poor bonding. This greatly upgrades the quality consistency of calendering and coating processes.

5 Inspection: Catch Tiny Defects Within a Hair's Breadth, Monitored Automatically by Machine

The O+K visual inspection system and OR series web monitoring system conduct real-time on-line detection and trigger alarms for rubber surface defects including impurities, bubbles, scratches and uneven coating. Human eyes get fatigued after a long shift, while the system runs nonstop 24/7. It drastically reduces missed detection rates.

6 Quality Tracking System: Track Coating Conditions Along the Entire Line from Start to Finish

Issues such as uneven coating thickness, missing coating and irregular edges, if not tracked in real time, may only be discovered at downstream processes - risking scrapping of the whole roll. The coating quality tracking system monitors the full coating process online. It records coating conditions for every segment from the coating head to the winder, triggers immediate alarms upon abnormalities, and enables traceability of defective sections, so hidden risks will not be passed to subsequent procedures.

7 Marks a New Starting Point

The three-day conference was brief, yet the industry's shared recognition of precision has never been stronger.

Discussions are no longer about whether to adopt automation. Instead, the focus is on what level of precision is required to further lift product yield.

For years, Arise has rooted itself in web handling control, dedicated to one goal: ensuring every web runs straight, maintains stable tension, and gets reliably inspected.

The end of the annual conference is not a finish line. Moving forward, we will keep deepening our presence within the rubber machinery industrial chain. Together with upstream and downstream partners, we will refine web handling control solutions thoroughly and meticulously, delivering tangible value right on production lines.

If you are interested in our web handling control solutions for the rubber and tire industry, feel free to leave a message on our official WeChat account or contact the Arise team directly for one-on-one technical consultation and selection recommendations.

About Us

O+K Robot Co., Ltd., founded in 2017 and headquartered in Chongqing, is a high-tech enterprise dedicated to intelligent web inspection and quality control technologies.