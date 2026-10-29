Lost Money On Firstcash Holdings, Inc. Shares? The Law Offices Of Frank R. Cruz Continues Investigating Potential Securities Fraud After 14.75% Stock Decline

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Investigation centers on the October 22, 2026 news about FirstCash Holdings, Inc.; investors with losses may have potential claims to recover them

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FirstCash Holdings, Inc. ("FirstCash" or the "Company") investors who lost money may have claims to recover their losses. The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz continues investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of investors in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCFS ), examining whether the Company may have violated the federal securities laws. The investigation centers on the disclosure about FirstCash Holdings, Inc. on October 22, 2026.

If you lost money on FirstCash Holdings, Inc. securities, share your FirstCash Holdings, Inc. loss information with the firm to learn about potentially pursuing a claim to recover your losses.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc. investigation at a glance



Date of disclosure: October 22, 2026

Share price decline: $31.97 per share, or 14.75% Closing price: $184.78 on October 22, 2026



What happened?

On October 22, 2026, the Company reported third quarter financial results earnings, including that the Company's American First Finance (“AFF”) segment operating income fell approximately 28% year over year to $33 million,“due primarily to the loss of earnings from previously reported merchant partner bankruptcies,” referring primarily to Conn's and American Freight, which filed for bankruptcy in 2024. The Company further reported gross transaction volume of lease and loan originations during the third quarter decreased 15% compared to the prior-year quarter, due in part to an alleged“increased strategic focus on merchant quality.”

On this news, FirstCash shares fell $31.97 per share, or 14.75%, to close at $184.78 on October 22, 2026, thereby injuring investors.

"FirstCash Holdings, Inc. shares dropped 14.75% after it was disclosed on October 22, 2026 that FirstCash's American First Finance segment operating income fell approximately 28% year over year to $33 million and its third quarter lease and loan origination volume decreased 15%. Our investigation will look at whether investors had complete and accurate information before that disclosure," said Frank R. Cruz of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz.

What should FirstCash Holdings, Inc. investors do now?

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz is investigating potential claims on behalf of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. investors. Investors who lost money can visit the FirstCash Holdings, Inc. investigation page, email..., or call 310-914-5007.

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

Questions and answers about the FirstCash Holdings, Inc. investigation

Who is eligible? Investors who purchased FirstCash Holdings, Inc. securities and suffered losses may have claims, and can contact the firm to find out whether the FirstCash Holdings, Inc. investigation affects them.

What does a securities fraud investigation involve? In the FirstCash Holdings, Inc. investigation, The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz is examining whether the Company or its executives may have made false or misleading statements to investors in violation of the federal securities laws.

Is there a lawsuit? This release announces an investigation by The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, not a lawsuit. If a securities class action is later filed against FirstCash Holdings, Inc., investors may be able to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

How are attorneys' fees handled? The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz works on contingency, so FirstCash Holdings, Inc. investors pay no attorneys' fees up front. Any attorneys' fees and litigation expenses come only from a recovery, if there is one, and require court approval.

Information for whistleblowers

Anyone with non-public information about FirstCash Holdings, Inc. should consider their options to assist the investigation or participate in the SEC Whistleblower Program. The program allows whistleblowers who provide original information leading to a successful SEC enforcement action to receive awards of 10 to 30 percent of the sanctions collected, when those sanctions exceed $1 million. For more information, contact Frank R. Cruz at 310-914-5007 or email....

About The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz investigates and prosecutes securities fraud and corporate malfeasance class actions. With nearly 20 years of litigation experience, the firm focuses on complex securities class actions and gives each client personal, one-on-one attention throughout the legal process.

Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Related links



FirstCash Holdings, Inc. investigation page, The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz

FirstCash Q3 Report

FirstCash Holdings, Inc. SEC filings index, EDGAR

SEC Whistleblower Program The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz



Contact

Frank R. Cruz

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz

Los Angeles, CA

Email:...

Telephone: 310-914-5007

Follow The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW

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