Chicago Fire FC Announces 2027 MLS Sprint Season Schedule

Chicago, Ill., Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicago Fire FC and Major League Soccer today announced the 14-match schedule for the 2027 MLS Sprint Season, the 30th campaign in Club history, as Chicago looks to extend its postseason streak to a third consecutive season.

The 2027 MLS Sprint Season is a fast-paced, high-stakes competition that will launch the league's transition into its new summer-to-spring calendar and aligns its schedule with the world's top soccer leagues. The Sprint Season will see each MLS team play 14 regular season games from February to April. Regular season matches will consist of intra-conference play with the Fire facing each of their 14 conference opponents once - seven matches at home and seven matches away.

Chicago Fire FC Schedule Announcement Assets

Chicago's 2027 Sprint Season, driven by Carvana, will begin on the road on Saturday, Feb. 20, against the Philadelphia Union. Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. CT at Subaru Park in Chester, Pa. The Men in Red will then host the earliest home opener in Club history against Orlando City SC on Saturday, Feb. 27, before facing Inter Miami CF in their next home match on Saturday, March 20 at Soldier Field. All matches will be broadcast globally on Apple TV.

Memberships for the Chicago Fire are available now. A Three-Match Pack that includes the home opener against Orlando, the match against Miami and the last home game of the season against Toronto FC is also available now. Information about single-match tickets will be available at a future date.

The Sprint Season will culminate in the Audi 2027 MLS Cup Playoffs and 2027 MLS Cup presented by Audi in May. Not only will the Sprint Season crown an MLS Cup champion, but it will also have international competition implications, determining qualification for the 2028 Concacaf Champions Cup and 2028 Leagues Cup.

At the conclusion of the regular season, the top eight teams in each of the two conferences will qualify for the Audi 2027 MLS Cup Playoffs. In each conference, the postseason will be played in a single-elimination bracket format to determine a conference champion. The Eastern Conference Champion and Western Conference Champion will meet in 2027 MLS Cup presented by Audi.

Following the 2027 MLS Sprint Season, the Men in Red will play one full season under the newly adopted 2027-28 calendar before welcoming fans to the newly constructed McDonald's park in the summer of 2028. Located along the Chicago River at The 78, the Fire's new privately funded stadium will be a centerpiece of a vibrant mixed-use neighborhood and a catalyst for continued economic development and significant job opportunities in the South Loop.

Schedule Notes



Chicago Fire FC will become the 10th team in Major League Soccer to play 30 seasons when it opens on the road against the Philadelphia Union on Saturday, Feb. 20 at Subaru Park. This will be the earliest opening match in Club history, following the 2026 season opener on Feb. 21 at Houston.



Chicago will open a season at Subaru Park for the second time in history. The visiting Fire left Chester with a point in hand in a 2-2 draw on Feb. 24, 2024, that saw goals from midfielders Brian Gutiérrez and Fabian Herbers.



Orlando will be the visiting team in Chicago's home opener for the third time in series history on Saturday, Feb. 27, also the earliest home opener in Club history. Both previous matches resulted in draws, including a damp 1-1 affair at SeatGeek Stadium on March 9, 2019, and a 0-0 draw on an unusually warm evening on the lakefront on March 5, 2022.



The longest road trip of the 2027 MLS Sprint Season follows the home opener, with a midweek match the following Wednesday, March 3 against D.C. United and a trip down south to face Charlotte FC on Saturday, March 13. The Fire will have recent history in their favor, winning all four road matches against D.C. and Charlotte since the start of the 2025 season.



The highly anticipated matchup between Chicago and Inter Miami CF will take center stage on Saturday, March 20 at 2 p.m. CT on the lakefront. The last two meetings between the sides at Soldier Field have resulted in draws that also broke the Club's attendance record, which currently sits at 63,094 for the 1-1 draw on Sept. 9, 2026.



The Fire will play through the March international window, hosting Atlanta United FC one week later on March 27 in the second leg of a three-game homestand that concludes with a rematch against the New England Revolution on Saturday, April 3.



Toronto FC will visit Chicago in the Fire's final regular season home match for the fourth time in series history, the last coming in a 2-2 draw on Oct. 4, 2025, that saw Philip Zinckernagel set the Club's single season assist record.



Decision Day 2027 will take place at the home of the 2026 Supporters' Shield winners, Nashville SC, on Saturday, May 8. This will be the first time the Men in Red visit Nashville to close out the regular season, though not the last Decision Day meeting between the two sides, as Chicago hosted Nashville to close out the 2024 campaign.



Chicago will have a busy April with six matches split evenly between three at home and three away. Fire fans will only see one Wednesday match on the lakefront – the remaining six matches are all scheduled for Saturdays.

Fire fans will get plenty of daylight to start the season, kicking off four of the opening five games no later than 2 p.m. The first night game at home will come on March 27 against Atlanta, with all remaining home dates thereafter scheduled for primetime slots.



2027 Sprint Season Chicago Fire FC Schedule (home matches in bold, CAPS)

*Schedule is subject to change