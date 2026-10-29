Lost Money On Enova International, Inc. Shares? The Law Offices Of Frank R. Cruz Continues Investigating Potential Securities Fraud After 23.43% Stock Decline

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Investigation centers on the September 14, 2026 news about Enova International, Inc.; investors with losses may have potential claims to recover them

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enova International, Inc. ("Enova" or the "Company") investors who lost money may have claims to recover their losses. The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz continues investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of investors in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE: ENVA ), examining whether the Company may have violated the federal securities laws. The investigation centers on the disclosure about Enova International, Inc. on September 14, 2026.

If you lost money on Enova International, Inc. securities, share your Enova International, Inc. loss information with the firm to learn about potentially pursuing a claim to recover your losses.

Enova International, Inc. investigation at a glance



Date of disclosure: September 14, 2026

Share price decline: $53.11 per share, or 23.43% Closing price: $173.61 on September 15, 2026



What happened?

On September 14, 2026, Enova announced it had withdrawn its Comptroller of the Currency and Federal Reserve applications for its proposed acquisition of Grasshopper Bancorp, a deal that would have made Enova a bank holding company. The Company stated, among other things that "Bank regulatory guidelines and attitudes have not kept pace with the realities of" consumers and "Regulators do not have clear standards for nonbanks that want to become banks and that serve customers whose credit needs today are met mostly outside of the banking system. Without clearly articulated standards, the process is susceptible to political pressure and outside advocacy, rather than being guided strictly by the statutory factors that should govern it."

On this news, Enova shares are down as much as $53.11 or 23.43%, to close at $173.61 on September 15, 2026, thereby injuring investors.

"Enova International, Inc. shares dropped 23.43% after it was disclosed on September 14, 2026 that Enova had withdrawn its applications to acquire Grasshopper Bancorp and become a bank holding company. Our investigation will look at whether investors had complete and accurate information before that disclosure," said Frank R. Cruz of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz.

What should Enova International, Inc. investors do now?

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz is investigating potential claims on behalf of Enova International, Inc. investors. Investors who lost money can visit the Enova International, Inc. investigation page, email..., or call 310-914-5007.

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

Questions and answers about the Enova International, Inc. investigation

Who is eligible? Investors who purchased Enova International, Inc. securities and suffered losses may have claims, and can contact the firm to find out whether the Enova International, Inc. investigation affects them.

What does a securities fraud investigation involve? In the Enova International, Inc. investigation, The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz is examining whether the Company or its executives may have made false or misleading statements to investors in violation of the federal securities laws.

Is there a lawsuit? This release announces an investigation by The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, not a lawsuit. If a securities class action is later filed against Enova International, Inc., investors may be able to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

How are attorneys' fees handled? The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz works on contingency, so Enova International, Inc. investors pay no attorneys' fees up front. Any attorneys' fees and litigation expenses come only from a recovery, if there is one, and require court approval.

Information for whistleblowers

Anyone with non-public information about Enova International, Inc. should consider their options to assist the investigation or participate in the SEC Whistleblower Program. The program allows whistleblowers who provide original information leading to a successful SEC enforcement action to receive awards of 10 to 30 percent of the sanctions collected, when those sanctions exceed $1 million. For more information, contact Frank R. Cruz at 310-914-5007 or email....

About The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz investigates and prosecutes securities fraud and corporate malfeasance class actions. With nearly 20 years of litigation experience, the firm focuses on complex securities class actions and gives each client personal, one-on-one attention throughout the legal process.

Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Related links



Enova International, Inc. investigation page, The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz

Enova Press Release

Enova International, Inc. SEC filings index, EDGAR

SEC Whistleblower Program The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz



Contact

Frank R. Cruz

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz

Los Angeles, CA

Email:...

Telephone: 310-914-5007

Follow The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW

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