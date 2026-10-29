Copper Market Size To Reach 34.07 Million Tons By 2032, With Asia-Pacific Leading At 70.41% Share, Says Mordor Intelligence

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The copper market is driven by rising demand from renewable energy projects and grid electrification, increasing adoption of copper-intensive electric vehicles, and expanding urban infrastructure in emerging markets.

Hyderabad, India, Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recent report by Mordor Intelligence, the global copper market 2 8 . 4 4 million tons in 202 7 to 34.07 million tons by 2032 at a CAGR of 3.68%. Demand from power grids, electrification, and urban construction continues to support consumption, including network expansion in India. However, price volatility driven by tariff uncertainty, mine disruptions, and investor activity is increasing cost pressures on manufacturers. Recycling investments offer additional supply, while further capacity expansion depends on project approvals and funding.

Copper Industry Trends and Upcoming Developments:

Rising Copper Consumption from Clean Energy and Grid Upgrades

Renewable energy expansion and grid modernization continue to support copper demand. Transmission upgrades and substation improvements require copper for cables, wiring, and electrical equipment, creating opportunities beyond new power generation projects.

Increasing Copper Use in Electric Vehicles

Growing electric-vehicle adoption is strengthening copper demand across the automotive supply chain. Manufacturers need copper for motors, wiring systems, batteries, and charging infrastructure, making vehicle production an important driver of long-term consumption.

Environmental Compliance and Delays in Project Approvals

Environmental assessments and permitting requirements can slow copper mining and related infrastructure projects. Delayed approvals may force developers to reschedule construction around seasonal work windows, increasing project uncertainty. Coordinating environmental reviews with permitting processes can help streamline approvals, although construction delays remain a challenge.

“The copper market is expanding as demand grows from renewable energy projects, grid electrification, electric vehicles, and urban infrastructure development. This report examines key market trends, growth drivers, and emerging opportunities across copper applications, including HVDC submarine cables and antimicrobial copper, providing decision-makers with insights to support strategic planning,” says Himanshu Vasisht, Senior Research Manager at Mordor Intelligence.

For a comprehensive analysis of copper industry, including key growth drivers, market segmentation, regional trends, and the competitive landscape, explore the full report from Mordor Intelligence:

Global Copper Market Segmentations:

By Source

Mining

Recycling

By End-use Industry

Building Construction



Infrastructure

Industrial Transportation

Consumer Products and Electronic Equipment

Others

By Geography

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East and Africa

Copper Market Trends by Key Regions

Asia-Pacific remains the leading regional market, supported by China's substantial refined copper consumption and ongoing industrial activity. Australia also contributes to regional supply through established copper production and refining operations, helping meet demand from manufacturing and infrastructure projects.

North America's reliance on imported refined copper highlights the importance of supply security for manufacturers. In Europe, subdued demand expectations may constrain consumption growth. Meanwhile, Brazil's low-voltage wire and cable production supports downstream copper use, while weaker refined copper sales to Chilean manufacturers indicate softer demand in parts of South America.

Antofagasta plc

Aurubis AG

BHP

Codelco

First Quantum Minerals

Freeport-McMoRan

Glencore



Grupo Mexico (Southern Copper Corporation)

Hindustan Copper Limited

Jiangxi Copper Corporation Limited

KAZ Minerals

KGHM

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About Mordor Intelligence

Mordor Intelligence is a global market intelligence firm, founded in 2014, helping businesses make informed decisions through data-driven insights, industry expertise, and advanced analytics. With 550+ domain experts and on-ground specialists across 150+ countries, the company delivers comprehensive intelligence across aerospace & defense, agriculture, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, and logistics.

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