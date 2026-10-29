Growing Interest In XERF Highlights The Future Of Aesthetics Education And Non-Surgical Rejuvenation

Milan Institute and RenewMD employee Mark Balanon performs XERF during a demonstration

RenewMD expands access to XERF in Fresno, Visalia, Reno, and El Paso while Milan Institute prepares future esthetics professionals for the evolving industry

VISALIA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As skin tightening treatments become the talk of every brunch, one new treatment from South Korea is being endorsed over and over again. XERF is gaining popularity among advanced skin rejuvenation technologies. Whether caused by aging or weight loss, lifting sagging skin without the surgical price tag is increasingly important to both consumers and the treatment providers behind the machine. Milan Institute and its sister company, RenewMD, are paying attention.Interest in XERF recently accelerated after Kim Kardashian shared her experience with the treatment on social media, calling it her "new fave tightening laser." While XERF uses radiofrequency energy rather than laser technology, the post introduced millions of consumers to a treatment gaining momentum among aesthetic providers for its ability to tighten skin, stimulate collagen, and support overall skin rejuvenation.Milan Institute and RenewMD are helping connect aesthetics education with modern patient care through training, awareness, and access to innovative skin rejuvenation treatments."There's nothing more rewarding than seeing students discover their passion and build successful careers in aesthetics," said Gary Yasuda, CEO of Milan Institute. "As treatments like XERF generate excitement throughout the industry, they also create opportunities for learning and growth. We're committed to helping students understand the innovations shaping modern skincare while providing the education, hands-on experience, and professional foundation they need to succeed. Our goal is to empower the next generation of esthetics professionals with the confidence and knowledge to thrive in an ever-evolving industry."Preparing Students for the Future of AestheticsAs employers increasingly seek professionals skilled in advanced aesthetic technologies, Milan Institute remains focused on delivering career-centered education that reflects current industry trends and patient expectations.Students enrolled in Milan Institute's esthetics programs gain foundational knowledge in skin health, treatment planning, consultation techniques, corrective skincare, and professional best practices. Through exposure to evolving technologies and industry innovations, students develop an understanding of the treatments transforming today's medical aesthetics landscape."When technologies like XERF begin attracting national attention, they create valuable learning opportunities," said Mark Balanon, Operations Director.“Milan Institute offers the exposure and access to emerging tech like XERF in select California, Nevada and Texas schools.,” Balanon said.“It's a simple, non-invasive treatment that provides skin tightening without surgery or significant downtime, making it an excellent option for clients who want natural-looking rejuvenation.”As AI and other new STEM technologies accelerate across all careers, cosmetology and esthetician careers are no exception.“As a licensed cosmetologist and barber for more than 18 years, one thing I've learned is that our industry is always evolving,” Balanon said.“New technology, new techniques, and new trends continue to shape the way we care for our clients, which is why I believe learning should never stop.”Beyond technical skills, Milan Institute prepares students for long-term success in a rapidly growing, evolving industry. By connecting classroom learning with real-world trends, students gain valuable insight into the treatments, technologies, and patient expectations shaping the future of aesthetics.Bringing Advanced Skin Rejuvenation Technology to Local CommunitiesWhile Milan Institute prepares future aesthetics professionals, RenewMD gives patients access to many of the advanced technologies driving industry conversations.XERF is available at select RenewMD locations, offering patients a non-surgical approach to skin tightening and rejuvenation through advanced radiofrequency technology designed to stimulate collagen and elastin production. The treatment addresses concerns such as skin laxity, fine lines, texture, and overall skin quality without surgery or extended recovery time.Patients interested in learning more about XERF can schedule consultations at participating RenewMD locations, including:Reno, NevadaFresno, CaliforniaVisalia, CaliforniaEl Paso, TexasRenewMD's experienced providers work closely with each patient to develop personalized treatment plans based on individual goals, skin concerns, and desired outcomes.A Growing Trend in Medical AestheticsThe growing visibility of treatments like XERF underscores a broader shift in the aesthetics industry toward innovative, technology-driven solutions that deliver meaningful results with minimal disruption to daily life.As consumer awareness grows, so does the need for skilled professionals who can educate patients, recommend appropriate treatments, and deliver safe, high-quality care. Through the combined efforts of Milan Institute and RenewMD, aspiring estheticians gain insight into emerging technologies while patients gain access to advanced aesthetic treatments in their local communities.Together, Milan Institute and RenewMD create a unique link between education and patient care, helping shape the future of medical aesthetics while giving students opportunities to learn about the innovations shaping the profession.About Milan InstituteMilan Institute is a nationally recognized career college offering training in beauty, healthcare, business, and allied health programs. Through hands-on education and career-focused curriculum, Milan Institute prepares students with the skills, knowledge, and confidence needed to succeed in today's evolving professional landscape.About RenewMDRenewMD is a medical spa offering advanced aesthetic and wellness services, including injectables, skin rejuvenation treatments, body contouring, laser services, and medical-grade skincare. With locations throughout California, Nevada, and Texas, RenewMD combines clinical expertise with personalized care to help patients achieve healthy, natural-looking results.

Rebecca Rodriguez

Milan Institute

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Growing Interest in XERF Highlights the Future of Aesthetics Education and Non-Surgical Rejuvenation News Provided By Milan Institute October 29, 2026, 23:16 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education



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