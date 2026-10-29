Renown Group Australia Commits To Data Centres, Infrastructure And Large Commercial Precincts With New $4 Billion Fund

Group CEO Kalpi Prasad

Harshane Kahagalle Thomsons

Dr Luke Kirke

International investors commit circa $2b more than $600m already pledged to Green Bond Corporation; interest flowing from Singapore, Japan and the United States

- Kalpi PrasadSYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, October 29, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ADELAIDE, 30 October 2026 - Renown Group Australia today announced a long-term commitment to funding data centres, infrastructure projects and large commercial precincts across Australia, backed by international investors who have committed circa $2 billion for the right projects.Following the successful launch of the Renown Wealth Accelerator Fund for wholesale investors, Founder and Group Chief Executive Officer Kalpi Prasad is pressing forward with a new fund, the Renown Wealth Infrastructure Fund, aimed at securing $4 billion specifically for Australian data centres, infrastructure and commercial precincts.Capital is already movingExpressions of interest in the new fund have already been received from ultra-high-net-worth investors in Singapore, Japan and the United States. The fund is open to wholesale and sophisticated investors only and will target projects with long-term, contracted demand: data centres serving the growth of cloud and AI workloads, energy and transport infrastructure, and mixed-use commercial precincts in major Australian cities.The response reflects a shift in how offshore capital views Australia. Investors are telling Renown Group that they now regard Australia as the safest region in which to place their money, a marked change from only a few months ago following the fall of Bathla."The appetite is real and it has turned quickly," Mr Prasad said. "Investors want stable rules, enforceable contracts and assets that will still be needed in 30 years. Australia offers all three, and we intend to be the group that connects that capital to the projects that need it."Over $600 million committed to Green Bond CorporationAs an early demonstration of the commitment, Mr Prasad has committed more than $600 million in funding to Green Bond Corporation for its project pipeline and a joint venture between the two groups. Green Bond Corporation is led by Global Managing Director and Co-Founder Dr Luke Kirke.Planning and delivery capabilityRenown Group Australia has been working with Harshane Kahagalle, a Sydney partner of national law firm Thomsons, to bring major-project planning and delivery expertise alongside the capital. Mr Kahagalle acts for major developers, infrastructure proponents and government bodies on complex planning approvals, major project delivery and planning litigation. His notable projects include Barangaroo.The combination is deliberate. Large data centre and precinct projects fail on approvals, power and timing as often as they fail on money. Pairing committed capital with a team that has taken projects of Barangaroo's scale through the planning system is intended to give proponents a funding partner that can also help projects get built.QuotesKalpi Prasad, Founder and Group Chief Executive Officer, Renown Group Australia:"Australia needs to build the data centres, the energy and transport links, and the commercial precincts that the next 30 years of growth will run on. That takes patient capital at a scale the domestic market has struggled to supply. We now have international investors who have committed circa $2 billion for the right projects, and a new fund targeting $4 billion. Our job is to put that money to work in Australian projects, with Australian partners, under Australian rules."Dr Luke Kirke, Global Managing Director and Co-Founder, Green Bond Corporation:"Mr Prasad's commitment to Green Bond is the right way forward for our business. Projects of this kind need a funding partner who understands long build cycles and is prepared to commit early and stay the course. The joint venture with Renown Group gives us the certainty to move our pipeline from planning into delivery."Harshane Kahagalle, Partner, Thomsons:"Capital on its own does not get a data centre or a precinct built. These projects live or die on approvals, land, power and the sequencing of delivery. What Renown Group is doing is unusual: bringing the funding and the planning capability to the table together, so proponents are not left solving one problem only to be stopped by the other."Note: the Dr Luke Kirke and Harshane Kahagalle quotes are drafts for their review and approval before release.About Renown Group AustraliaRenown Group Australia is an Adelaide-headquartered private lending and financial services group operating across three divisions: Renown Lending, a non-bank lender providing asset-backed and property-secured finance to Australian businesses; Renown Mortgages; and Renown Wealth, which manages private credit funds for wholesale and sophisticated investors, including the Renown Wealth Accelerator Fund and the Renown Wealth Infrastructure Fund. Renown Group Australia is located at 217 Flinders Street, Adelaide SA 5000.About Green Bond CorporationGreen Bond Corporation is led by Global Managing Director and Co-Founder Dr Luke Kirke, PhD (Fin), MFin, GDip (App), B.Bus (Acc&Fin). [Green Bond Corporation to supply a two- to three-sentence boilerplate: what it does, its project focus, where it is based and its website.]About ThomsonsThomsons is a major independent Australian law firm trusted on legal assignments where complexity, consequence and scrutiny converge. The firm advises companies, governments and other institutions on matters that demand clear judgement and disciplined execution under pressure.

Kalpi Prasad

Renown Group Australia

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Renown Group Australia commits to data centres, infrastructure and large commercial precincts with new $4 billion fund News Provided By Renown Lending October 29, 2026, 23:20 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Law



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