Trust Life Settlements Explains What Determines A Policy's Life Settlement Value

Trust Life Settlements works with policyowners to market qualifying life insurance policies to potential institutional buyers, seek competitive offers and evaluate estimated net proceeds.

Life Settlement Broker - Florida Licensed

Trust Life Settlements offers a Flat-Fee life settlement brokerage model focused on competitive policy marketing, transparent broker compensation and the net proceeds policyowners keep.

Orlando broker explains why policies with the same death benefit can receive different offers and how policyowners can compare net proceeds.

- Michael Grant

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Trust Life Settlements, LLC, a life settlement broker, is highlighting an important distinction for consumers considering the sale of a life insurance policy: the policy's death benefit is not the same as its potential life settlement value.

A $1 million life insurance policy does not carry a predetermined sale price. Two policies with the same death benefit can attract substantially different offers because buyers evaluate more than the amount ultimately payable under the contract. Future premiums, the insured's age and health, policy characteristics and buyer underwriting all contribute to the evaluation.

Following its September introduction of a published five-tier flat-fee broker model, Trust Life Settlements is expanding on the valuation questions policyowners face before deciding whether to pursue a sale. The company's educational approach distinguishes three figures: the policy's death benefit, the gross settlement offer and the estimated net proceeds the policyowner would retain.

The death benefit is only the starting point

The death benefit identifies the amount payable under the policy's terms when the insured dies. A life settlement offer reflects what a buyer is willing to pay today to acquire that policy while assuming responsibility for future premiums.

According to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners, a life settlement involves selling an existing policy to a third party for a cash payment below the full death benefit. The purchaser then pays future premiums and receives the death benefit when the insured dies.

That difference helps explain why a policy's face amount alone cannot establish its market value.

Future premium requirements affect the evaluation

Buyers consider the cost of maintaining a policy, not just its death benefit. Policies with the same face amount can have different premium requirements, funding needs and performance characteristics. Those differences can affect how a buyer evaluates the financial commitment involved in purchasing the policy.

For policyowners, this means a useful evaluation requires more than identifying the coverage amount. Policy information and future premium requirements are part of understanding what a potential buyer would acquire.

Underwriting and buyer assumptions can produce different offers

The insured's age, health and estimated life expectancy also influence buyer evaluations. Institutional buyers may use different underwriting methods, premium assumptions, portfolio objectives and required investment returns. As a result, buyers can assign different values to the same policy.

Trust Life Settlements markets qualifying policies to multiple institutional buyers to seek competitive offers rather than relying on one buyer's valuation. That process does not guarantee an offer or a particular sale price, but it provides an opportunity to evaluate the policy across potential purchasers.

An estimate is not a purchase offer

Trust Life Settlements provides a Life Settlement Calculator to help policyowners obtain a preliminary estimate before requesting an individualized evaluation. Calculator results are educational estimates, not offers or guarantees. Actual offers depend on buyer review of the policy and relevant underwriting information.

Policyowners should distinguish an initial estimate from a buyer's offer and from the amount they would receive after brokerage compensation and applicable transaction costs.

Net proceeds complete the comparison

Once offers are available, Trust Life Settlements encourages policyowners to apply its Net Settlement Test:

Gross Settlement Offer − Broker Compensation − Applicable Transaction Costs = Estimated Net Proceeds

The company uses a published five-tier flat-fee brokerage schedule. The applicable fee tier is based on settlement proceeds-not the policy's death benefit. This allows policyowners to evaluate an offer alongside the disclosed brokerage fee and applicable costs.

A decision to sell should also account for consequences beyond the offer amount. The NAIC advises consumers to consider potential tax consequences, effects on public assistance benefits and the handling of personal and medical information, and to consult an advisor familiar with their circumstances.

Policyowners seeking an initial educational estimate can visit life-settlement-calculator.

About Trust Life Settlements

Trust Life Settlements, LLC is a life settlement broker that assists qualifying policyowners seeking to sell existing life insurance policies in the secondary market. The company markets qualifying policies to institutional buyers, seeks competitive offers and uses a published five-tier flat-fee brokerage compensation structure. Trust Life Settlements is licensed in Florida and serves clients nationwide, working with appropriately licensed brokers or other licensed parties where required.

For more information, visit .

Michael Grant

Trust Life Settlements, LLC

+1 800-216-2513

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Trust Life Settlements Explains What Determines a Policy's Life Settlement Value News Provided By Trust Life Settlements, LLC October 29, 2026, 23:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Insurance Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media



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