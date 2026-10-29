Estacada's Wade Creek Clinic Earns Top-Tier Primary Care Recognition

MENAFN - GetNews)"Orchid Health's Wade Creek Clinic, providing primary care in Estacada, has earned Tier 5 PCPCH recognition and the Oregon Health Authority's Health Equity designation."Orchid Health's Wade Creek Clinic provides primary care in Estacada and has earned Tier 5 Patient-Centered Primary Care Home recognition and Oregon's Health Equity designation.

Estacada, Oregon - October 29, 2026 - Orchid Health's Wade Creek Clinic, which provides primary care in Estacada for children and adults, has achieved Tier 5 verification, the highest recognition tier in the Oregon Health Authority's Patient-Centered Primary Care Home (PCPCH) program. The clinic also earned OHA's Health Equity designation.

The PCPCH program establishes standards for how primary care practices organize and deliver care. Its framework covers access, accountability, comprehensive services, continuity, coordination and patient- and family-centered care. Practices receive recognition based on the program standards they meet, including required measures and additional measures that determine their tier.

The Health Equity designation is a separate recognition available to qualifying PCPCH practices at any tier. Under OHA's current standards, clinics must meet at least 15 of 20 equity-focused measures and undergo verification. These measures address areas such as language access, health-related social needs and patients' experiences of care.

For patients, the primary care home model emphasizes an ongoing relationship with a care team and coordination across services. Its standards also address how practices respond to patient feedback and help patients understand and participate in their care.

“This dual recognition is a testament to our team's deep dedication to our patients and the Estacada community,” said Orion Falvey, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Orchid Health.“We are dedicated to ensuring that every individual, regardless of where they live, their background or circumstances, has access to exceptional, local healthcare.”

Wade Creek provides family medicine, preventive care and integrated behavioral health services for the surrounding rural community. Its services include physical exams, well-child visits, chronic condition management and referrals to specialty care. Bringing these services together allows patients to address physical and behavioral health needs through a local care team.

The clinic's published appointment model includes 60-minute initial visits and 30-minute follow-up visits, providing time for patients to discuss concerns, ask questions and participate in decisions about their care. These visits form part of Orchid Health's approach to building ongoing relationships between patients and their care teams.

Wade Creek also offers a sliding-fee scale program and accepts most major health insurance plans, including the Oregon Health Plan and most Medicare plans. Through its partnership with the Estacada School District, district students can receive care without out-of-pocket costs. The clinic provides information about coverage and financial assistance through its staff and website.

Additional information about Wade Creek Clinic and its services is available at .

Media contact Jonny Cantrell, Orchid Health Email: ... Phone: 971-317-6050

About Orchid Health

Founded in 2014, Orchid Health is an independent primary care organization serving rural communities in Oregon. Its mission is to expand access to local healthcare through relationships with patients and communities. The organization operates clinics in six Oregon communities, offering primary care and integrated behavioral health services. Its Wade Creek Clinic serves children and adults in Estacada through family medicine, preventive care and community partnerships.