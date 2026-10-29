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Over 460 Flights Delayed Or Canceled In Moscow, St. Petersburg Amid Drone Attack Media

Over 460 Flights Delayed Or Canceled In Moscow, St. Petersburg Amid Drone Attack Media


Date: 2026-10-29 07:06:53

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) That is according to the Telegram channel Astra, Ukrinform reports.

Astra's tally, based on data from the airports service, showed that Vnukovo and Sheremetyevo airports were the hardest hit.

In addition, according to the Fontanka news outlet, Pulkovo Airport received aircraft that had been unable to land in the Russian capital, the post said.

Read also: Drone attack targets Moscow, prompting airport restrictions

Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency lifted flight restrictions at Vnukovo, Domodedovo and Zhukovsky airports only at 06:46 local time. Delays continued into the evening.

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed that 1,214 drones had allegedly been shot down overnight and in the morning over 18 Russian regions and Moscow.

Photo: AA / illustrative

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