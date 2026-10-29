Steinmeier Urges China To Use Its Influence On Russia To End War Against Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He made the statement during a speech at Peking University on Thursday, Ukrinform reports.

"China is a permanent member of the Security Council and has close ties with Russia, so let us work together to persuade Russia to cease its attacks and engage in serious negotiations," Steinmeier said.

He stressed that Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine is an attack on one of the fundamental principles of the international order: that borders must not be changed by force and that states must not be deprived of their freedom and independence.

"The people of Ukraine must be able to choose their own path to the future – just like the Chinese, the Germans and people of other nationalities want to do," Steinmeier said.

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He stressed that Russia's war threatens not only Ukraine but also peace throughout Europe. Steinmeier also recalled that, for decades after the Cold War, Germany had sought to build a stable and reliable security architecture with Russia, but Moscow had chosen confrontation.

He noted that several months ago, an airport in central Germany had been targeted by drones, and evidence of those responsible led to Russia.

Addressing his Chinese audience, Steinmeier stressed that a prolonged war also runs counter to China's own economic interests, as it threatens international trade routes, supply chains, and energy and food security.

"After almost five years of war, longer than the First World War, after hundreds of thousands of deaths, after daily attacks on heat, water and electricity, especially now as winter looms, people long for an end to the suffering. They rightfully expect us to use the different means available to us, but to work together to bring this about," the German president said.

Photo: bundespraesident