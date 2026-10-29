Tripura CM Manik Saha Inaugurates States First Tea Auction Centre Now

Tripura Launches First Tea Auction Centre

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on wednesday inaugurated the state's first Tea Auction centre at PN Complex in Agartala. During the event, CM Saha said that with the opening of the Centre, the initiative would help tea producers secure better prices, reduce transportation costs and strengthen the state's tea industry.

While addressing the programme, CM Saha said the state government had undertaken various initiatives to revive struggling tea gardens and improve the livelihoods of workers and small tea growers. He said the establishment of the auction centre would mark a significant milestone in Tripura's economic development.“This is a very important and significant day for us, and it will be written in the history of Tripura,” the Chief Minister said. He credited the achievement to the collective efforts of the government, departments and other stakeholders, describing it as a realisation of the vision of Team Tripura.

Strategic Goals for the Tea Sector

Enhancing Production and Market Access

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's emphasis on dreaming big and translating aspirations into reality, Saha said several development initiatives envisioned by the state government were now being implemented. The Chief Minister said the state's soil and climatic conditions were highly favourable for producing quality tea, and Tripura ranks third in tea production nationally and second in the northeastern region. He said the state produces approximately 70–100 lakh kilograms of tea annually, with around 54 tea gardens and nearly 2,000–2,800 small tea growers associated with the industry.

Saha said the government had taken several steps since 2018 to improve infrastructure in tea gardens and extend benefits to workers and their families, including initiatives related to education and the welfare of their children. He said that the government was working to bring struggling tea gardens back to a more productive and sustainable condition. The Chief Minister also said that the objective was not merely to increase tea production but also to ensure financial security for thousands of families and generate employment opportunities.

Operational Efficiency and Logistics

“Earlier, Tripura's tea was largely transported to Kolkata and Guwahati for auction and sale, resulting in higher logistical expenses and delays in receiving payments. The new centre is expected to address these challenges by providing producers with access to an auction facility within the state. The introduction of e-auctions would improve transparency, enhance competition among buyers and reduce dependence on intermediaries. The facility will also enable direct communication between local producers and major tea exporters and packaging companies across the country”, said CM Saha.

He further said that the availability of testing facilities, warehousing and other supporting infrastructure would help reduce transportation, storage and sample-testing expenses.“The initiative is expected to save around Rs 3–6 per kilogram of tea, while the overall selling process, which earlier took approximately 44 days, is expected to become nearly 40 per cent shorter, according to information shared at the programme”, he said. The Chief Minister expressed hope that better prices would encourage growers to invest more in improving tea quality, modernising production and strengthening the branding of Tripura tea in national and international markets. During the event, Industry and Commerce Minister Santana Chakma, Secretary Kiran Gitte, TTDC Chairman Samir Ranjan Ghosh and others were present. (ANI)

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