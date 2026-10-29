OMNI CIRCLE GROUP COLLABORATES TO LAUNCH CAPITAL READINESS PLATFORM THAT HELPS TOPEKA ENTREPRENEURS PREPARE FOR GROWTH

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POWERED BY CYPHR, THE PLATFORM BUILDS ON OMNI'S ADOPT EFFORT TO PROVIDE MORE THAN 300 FREE LAPTOPS AND EXPANDED ACCESS TO DIGITAL LEARNING

- Michael Odupitan, Omni Circle Group CEOTOPEKA, KS, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Omni Circle Group is bringing a new capital readiness tool to Topeka through a collaboration with Kansas City-based Cyphr, offering entrepreneurs in the area an opportunity to better understand their businesses' financial picture and take practical steps to prepare for financing and growth.The capital readiness platform developed by Cyphr was made possible through Omni's Advancing Digital Opportunities to Promote Technology (ADOPT) program, backed by the Kansas Department of Commerce. The tool's launch builds on an effort to connect hundreds of Topeka-area residents, including entrepreneurs, job seekers and students, to technology and learning opportunities important to engaging in the digital age.Working closely with The Computer Store and local partners, Omni provided more than 300 laptops under ADOPT, held workshops to complement device giveaways, and offered access to learning resources on subjects ranging from financial wellness to digital literacy.“Getting a laptop into someone's hands can open a door, but we wanted people to have the knowledge and support to use that technology to grow and move themselves forward,” said Michael Odupitan, Omni Circle CEO.“This new tool by Cyphr is one way we're empowering entrepreneurs to think bigger and pursue meaningful opportunities for growth, and the ADOPT program made it possible. We're eager to see how it helps entrepreneurs and small businesses plan, and how we can use it to better connect them to different funding opportunities. This is a resource our community needs.”Through Omni's platform, entrepreneurs can complete Cyphr's Capital Readiness Assessment at no cost, receive a readiness score and get a prioritized action plan that identifies ways to improve eligibility before seeking financing. Business owners who connect their business banking data can also generate a verified score and financial statements formatted specifically for lenders. The platform connects that information with Omni's entrepreneurial support, helping business owners determine relevant programs and access coaching based on their stage of development. As entrepreneurs work toward their goals, Omni can use the platform to track their progress and better understand where additional support may be needed.Cyphr co-founders Jannae and Alaia Gammage introduced the platform to local entrepreneurs during a presentation Oct. 22 at Omni. Attendees, many of whom are members of the Topeka Startup Community, asked questions about how the platform works and expressed enthusiasm about using it to navigate their next steps.“Business owners, no matter their circumstances, deserve to understand what lenders are looking for before applying for funding,” said Jannae Gammage, co-founder of Cyphr.“Through our partnership with Omni Circle, entrepreneurs will have an opportunity to see exactly where their businesses stand, understand what to work on and connect with people who can help them make progress. This tool has the potential to improve the way our ecosystem lends, and we're excited to get it into the hands of entrepreneurs.”The launch adds a new resource to Omni's existing business development programming. By creating a more connected pathway of support, Omni seeks to help entrepreneurs move from uncertainty about financing toward informed decisions about the future. The work advances Omni's vision for a community where more people, regardless of background, can turn ideas into sustainable businesses, build legacy and create pathways to generational wealth not historically available to them.“We want entrepreneurship to be possible for more people,” Odupitan said.“That means making sure the tools and relationships to build a business are within reach.”To sign up for the platform and get started today, visit href="" rel="external nofollow" CyphrA. To access additional support and coaching to improve a capital readiness score, stop by Omni's headquarters, 1301 S.W. Topeka Blvd., or email....###ABOUT OMNI CIRCLE GROUPOmni Circle Group works to unite and strengthen communities by promoting equitable opportunities for underserved members to grow personally and professionally and create economic impact through entrepreneurship. It fulfills its mission through three primary pillars, prioritizing community development to fulfill basic needs, personal and professional development that empowers members, and business development across its Topeka Startup Community. Learn more at OmniCircle.ABOUT CYPHRCyphr is a Kansas City-based software company, founded in 2024, that builds digital capital readiness infrastructure for small business ecosystems. Through Cyphr's Readiness Assessment, business owners see where they stand and what to work on to become capital-ready, while support organizations can track their businesses, connect them to the right resources, and report impact to funders. Learn more at CyphrAI.

India Yarborough

Local Lens PR

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OMNI CIRCLE GROUP COLLABORATES TO LAUNCH CAPITAL READINESS PLATFORM THAT HELPS TOPEKA ENTREPRENEURS PREPARE FOR GROWTH News Provided By Local Lens PR October 29, 2026, 22:36 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Technology



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