ACE Welcomes Alberta's Proposed Childcare Safeguards And Asks For Clear Implementation Guidance

ACE Alberta is a Member of the Canadian Coalition of Childcare Operators

- Krystal Churcher, Board Chair and Executive Director of ACE, AB, CANADA, October 29, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Association of Canadian Early Learning Programs (ACE) welcomes Alberta's proposed changes to operator screening, educator certification oversight and communication with families. ACE is asking the province to pair the new safeguards with accessible training and clear guidance for operators.Bill 35, the Education and Childcare (Securing Parental Involvement) Statutes Amendment Act, 2026, would allow the province to consider an applicant's experience, competency, relevant enforcement history and financial circumstances when issuing or renewing a childcare licence. It would also strengthen requirements for safety plans and notifying families, and enable new educator certification terms and renewal requirements. If passed and proclaimed, the changes would take effect March 1, 2027."Families deserve confidence that childcare programs are well managed, safety concerns are addressed and important information reaches them promptly," said Krystal Churcher, Board Chair and Executive Director of ACE. "The ministry deserves credit for strengthening oversight and recognizing that accountability begins before a licence is issued."Alberta's childcare system has grown quickly under the Canada-wide Early Learning and Child Care program. In today's announcement, the province reported that more than 67,000 childcare spaces have been created since 2021. Provincial figures also show the employed educator workforce grew from 18,100 in November 2021 to 34,300 in March 2026, an increase of approximately 90 per cent."Meeting a space target is one milestone," said Churcher. "Safe, consistent care also depends on experience. When a veteran educator leaves, a program can lose someone who recognizes a developing risk, coaches a newer colleague and helps a team respond safely under pressure."Alberta restructured its professional development funding this year, narrowing which training is eligible. In ACE's recent preliminary survey, 80.6 per cent of respondents said the changes made participation in professional development harder, and 77.4 per cent said eligible training met their professional learning needs not very well or not at all. Separately, 67.7 per cent wanted to strengthen their skills or confidence in responding to challenging behaviour and supporting children's emotional regulation.The preliminary survey reflects the experiences of participating educators and is not necessarily representative of all Alberta educators."Educators are telling us which training they need and that it has become harder to get," said Churcher. "Operators remain responsible for delivering safe care. We want to work with the ministry so educators and operators have the tools to meet these new expectations."ACE is asking the ministry to work with operators and educators to broaden access to professional development, expand mentorship and retain experienced staff. The association welcomes the implementation engagement planned for January 2027 and will seek clear guidance on licensing and communication requirements, fair transition provisions for projects already underway, and clarity on how local demand and existing capacity would influence licensing decisions.About ACEThe Association of Canadian Early Learning Programs is a member-funded, nonpartisan association representing childcare providers across delivery models, including nonprofit, private and home-based programs. ACE advocates for quality, access and family choice, bringing frontline operator perspectives to childcare policy.

Krystal Churcher, Chair

The Association of Canadian Early Learning Programs (ACE)

+1 780-838-3103

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ACE welcomes Alberta's proposed childcare safeguards and asks for clear implementation guidance News Provided By CIPR Communications October 29, 2026, 22:39 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education, Politics



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