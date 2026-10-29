Legacy Housing Corporation Announces Timing Of Third Quarter 2026 Earnings Release And Conference Call
To access the conference call, please pre-register using the link. Registrants will receive confirmation with dial-in details.
A replay of the webcast will be available on starting approximately two hours after the call and will be archived on the site for one year.
About Legacy Housing Corporation
Legacy builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and "Tiny Houses" that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores. The Company also sells directly to manufactured housing communities. Legacy is one of the largest producers of manufactured homes in the United States. With current operations focused primarily in the southern United States, we offer our customers an array of quality homes ranging in size from approximately 395 to 2,667 square feet consisting of 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms. Our homes range in price, at retail, from approximately $47,000 to $200,000.
Media Inquiries:
Kira Hovancik, (817) 799-4905
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