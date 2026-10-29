American Design Hub Launches Business Starter Pack For Small Business Owners Ahead Of The Holiday Season

American Design Hub

Special Discounts

Halloween

Thanksgiving offer

Christmas Gift

The Atlanta branding agency is offering seasonal pricing on the package for Halloween, with Thanksgiving, Black Friday, Christmas and New Year offers scheduled.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- American Design Hub, an Atlanta-based branding and digital marketing agency, today announced the launch of its Business Starter Pack, a bundled package of website design, branding and digital marketing services for new founders, small business owners and side-business owners. The company is offering seasonal pricing on the package through the end of the year, beginning with a Halloween offer that runs through October 31, 2026. Terms are listed on the company's Halloween offer page.Start-up costs remain a common concern for new business owners, who often hire separate vendors for a website, a logo and marketing. The Business Starter Pack combines these services under one Atlanta-based team, covering a company's first website, its visual identity and its initial online marketing.Services included in the Business Starter Pack.Custom website design built for mobile phones and desktop computers.Branding essentials, including a logo and visual identity.Digital marketing services aimed at helping businesses reach new customers.An initial consultation to identify each business's prioritiesDesigned for new and small businessesThe package is intended for people starting a new business, small business owners who have outgrown a do-it-yourself website, and side-business owners looking to grow a part-time venture. According to the company, the package uses straightforward pricing and contract terms suited to early-stage budgets."Many new business owners tell us that paying for a website, a logo and marketing is one of the first hurdles they face," said Lester Jones, CEO of American Design Hub. "The Starter Pack brings those services together under one team, and the holiday pricing is intended to make them more accessible to owners who are just getting started."Holiday Promotion ScheduleThe schedule below outlines the seasonal promotions planned by American Design Hub through the end of 2026 and into the new year.Halloween Offer:October 10–31, 202640% off American Design Hub servicesFrom October 10 to October 31, 2026, American Design Hub is offering 40% off its services. The offer applies to inquiries submitted during the promotional period. Terms are listed at americandesignhub/halloween-sale.Thanksgiving Offer:Planned for NovemberA seasonal offer for small business ownersDetails of the Thanksgiving offer will be announced in November.Black Friday Offer:Planned for NovemberBlack Friday pricing to be announcedAmerican Design Hub plans to release details of its Black Friday offer later in November.Christmas Offer:Planned for DecemberA December offer for small businessesA Christmas promotion is planned for December, with details to be announced.New Year Offer:Planned for January 2027Branding and website services for the start of 2027A New Year promotion is planned for businesses preparing new branding or websites for 2027, with details to be announced.Logo Design Packages and Halloween PricingPackage pricing. American Design Hub offers three logo design packages: an Essential Logo package for new founders, a Growth Logo package, and an Advanced Logo package with a full brand kit for established businesses. Halloween pricing applies to all three during the promotional period, with the Essential Logo priced at $29 (regularly $49), the Growth Logo at $179 (regularly $299) and the Advanced Logo at $599 (regularly $999).AvailabilityThe Halloween offer runs until October 31, 2026. Terms for the offer are listed on the company's Halloween offer page, and details of the remaining holiday promotions will be published as each one launches.About American Design HubAmerican Design Hub is an Atlanta-based branding agency that provides website design, branding and digital marketing services to startups, small businesses and growing brands.Company website.

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American Design Hub Launches Business Starter Pack for Small Business Owners Ahead of the Holiday Season News Provided By Emmaus Publishers October 29, 2026, 22:29 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR



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