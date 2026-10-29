Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Provides Release Date For Its 2026 Third Quarter Results

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --announces that the Company will release its 2026 third quarter financial and operating results on Thursday, November 5, 2026, post-market. Gran Tierra will host its third quarter 2026 results conference call on Friday, November 6, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. Alberta Time, 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, and 3:00 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time.

How to Participate in the 2026 Third Quarter Conference Call

Interested parties may register for the 2026 third quarter conference call by clicking on this link. Please note that there is no longer a general dial-in number to participate, and each individual party must register through the provided link. Once parties have registered, they will be provided a unique PIN and call-in details. There is also a feature that allows parties to elect to be called back through the“Call Me” function on the platform.

Interested parties can also continue to access the live webcast from their mobile or desktop devices by clicking on this link, which is also available on Gran Tierra's website at . An audio replay of the conference call will be available at the same webcast link two hours following the call and will be available until November 6, 2027.

Contact Information

For investor and media inquiries please contact:

Gary Guidry

President and Chief Executive Officer

Ryan Ellson

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Tel: (403) 265-3221

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About Gran Tierra Energy Inc.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, is an independent international energy company currently focused on oil and natural gas exploration and production in Canada, Colombia and Ecuador. The Company is the operator of, and holds a 65% working interest in, an onshore exploration, development and production sharing agreement in Azerbaijan. Upon completion of the previously announced sale of its Colombian and Ecuadorian businesses (the“Sale”), the Company's operations will be focused on Canada and Azerbaijan, and the Company will continue to pursue additional new growth opportunities that would further strengthen the Company's portfolio. The Company's common stock trades on the NYSE American, the Toronto Stock Exchange and the London Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GTE. Additional information concerning Gran Tierra is available at Except to the extent expressly stated otherwise, information on the Company's website or accessible from our website or any other website is not incorporated by reference into and should not be considered part of this press release. Investor inquiries may be directed to... or (403) 265-3221.

Gran Tierra's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) are available on the SEC website at Gran Tierra's Canadian securities regulatory filings are available on SEDAR+ at and UK regulatory filings are available on the National Storage Mechanism website at #/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.