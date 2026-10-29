Plaza Hotel & Casino To Hold Two Super Bingo Events In November Nov. 15-17, 20-22 For $320,000 In Possible Winnings

Super Bingo at the Plaza Hotel & Casino

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Home to downtown Las Vegas' only bingo room, the Plaza Hotel & Casino will hold two $160,000 Super Bingo events in November. The events will be held Nov. 15-17 with games on Monday and Tuesday and then on Nov. 20-22 with games on Saturday and Sunday.

Together, the two events will award a total of $320,000 in cash winnings. For November's Super Bingo events: 19 games will pay $1,999 each, with Day 1 coverall of $30,000 and Day 2 coverall of $40,000 at each event. All prizes will be paid in cash. Players must be present to win.

Each event will also be festive with fall décor, a photo booth for commemorative pictures, and a new dessert bar. The events will also give attendees with one 6-on paper pack for both days, two daubers, free drinks via an open bar at all sessions, all American boxed lunches both days, and $10 in free slot play after the first day's session.

Super Bingo draws nearly 1,000 people from across the country and as far away as Hawaii and Canada for the opportunity to win big playing fun-filled games of bingo over multiple days while socializing with like-minded bingo players.

For the special November events, bingo-only registration is $160 per person. Each event is sold separately. Players can also add an exclusive four-night hotel package for $140 per person, with no resort fee. And now until Nov. 11, registrants can book the first Nov. 15-17 event and attend the second Nov. 20-22 event for free when booking by phone at 702-386-2318.

Registration for the November Super Bingo events and the hotel add-on package is also available online at bingo/super-bingo-registration/.

Besides the monthly Super Bingo events, the Plaza's Bingo room offers six daily bingo sessions at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m., 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. and is located two floors above the main casino. By parking on the third floor of the Plaza's self-parking garage, guests have convenient and direct access to the Plaza's bingo room.

About the Plaza Hotel & Casino

Located in the heart of downtown Las Vegas, the Plaza Hotel & Casino combines a vintage Rat Pack attitude with modern styling and personal customer service for the ultimate Vegas experience. First opened in 1971 and built on the site of the original Las Vegas railroad depot at 1 Main Street, the Plaza has transformed its historic location into a one-of-a-kind destination for cocktails, gaming, entertainment, and dining. Its glittering porte-cochère is home to the outdoor Carousel Bar that offers handmade cocktails inside a life-sized, animated Vegas-themed carousel setting. The Plaza has nearly 1,000 modern rooms and suites, a classic Vegas showroom, downtown's only bingo hall, and 30,000 sq. ft. of refurbished ballroom and meeting space. The Plaza brought the rodeo back to downtown Las Vegas with its CORE Arena, downtown's only outdoor equestrian and multipurpose facility. Guests enjoy a variety of dining options led by the renowned Oscar's Steakhouse in the hotel's iconic glass dome overlooking the Fremont Street Experience. The Plaza has a lounge-style sports book, hundreds of slot machines, nearly two dozen table games on an 80,000-square-foot casino floor as well as downtown's first and only smokefree and social media friendly gaming space. A rooftop pool and recreation deck with private cabanas, hot tub, food truck, and dedicated Pickleball courts provide a variety of outdoor amenities. For more information on the award-winning Plaza Hotel & Casino, visit and follow on Facebook, Instagram and X.

Amy Maier

The Warren Group

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Super Bingo at the Plaza Hotel & Casino

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Plaza Hotel & Casino to hold two Super Bingo events in November – Nov. 15-17, 20-22 – for $320,000 in possible winnings News Provided By The Warren Group October 29, 2026, 22:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Travel & Tourism Industry



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