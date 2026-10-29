Jamia Millia Islamia Students Union Restoration Timeline Confirmed

Jamia Millia Islamia Announces Student Union Restoration

Students of Jamia Millia Islamia celebrated after the college administration set May 15, 2027, as the deadline for completing the approval and implementation of its students' union constitution, marking the restoration of the body after the elected student union was dissolved and remained defunct since 2006. Student protestor Ebin Basil described the outcome as a great victory for the students. "This is a great victory for the students...This will be written in Golden words in Jamia's history and legacy," Basil told reporters.

Rehan Mewati, a student who was on hunger strike for the last 15 days, stated that the Jamia administration sided with the truth. "Truth has triumphed. This is the victory of students. I was on a hunger strike for the last 15 days. My health was deteriorating. But Jamia administration accepted our demands and sided with truth. We were fighting for truth. Inquilab Zindabad," Mewati told ANI.

Implementation Roadmap and Key Agreements

This celebration came after Jamia Millia Islamia administration set May 15, 2027, as the deadline for completing the approval and implementation of its students' union constitution, with elections to be held within six weeks of the commencement of the next academic session. College Registrar Professor Md. Mahtab Alam Rizvi confirmed that the administration has agreed to all three main demands of the students, disclosing that student representatives and faculty, along with Professors or legal experts, will be included in the drafting of the college constitution. "We had received 3 demands from students...We have accepted all 3 of their demands. The approval and implementation of the Jamia Millia Islamia Students' Union Constitution shall be completed by 15th May, 2027. We have also said that the draft Constitution will not have just Professors or legal experts but student representatives too. We will have representatives from every faculty. So students' representation and views come to us in a democratic manner. After the views of students and our committee come to us, we will send those to stakeholders for comments. We will then send it for legal vetting and after that, it will be taken to the Academic Council, then the Executive Council and then to the visitor nominee for final consent," Rizvi said.

Election Schedule and Disciplinary Revocations

"We also accepted that the elections will be conducted within 6 weeks of the start of the academic session, that is, approximately within 6 weeks from 16 July 2027. As per their third demand, we have revoked the disciplinary action taken on students who were rusticated or suspended or issued a show-cause notice during the protesting period...There is Diwali vacation till 8th November. When the students come after that, I will request them and resume our offline classes..." Rizvi told reporters.

Mediation Efforts

IUML MP Haris Beeran mentioned that he has been talking to the student representatives and the college Vice Chancellor for the past 2-3 days. Speaking to ANI, Beeran mentioned that the Vice Chancellor accepted student demands following his meeting with the Registrar and the Dean. "This hunger strike was going on for the last 18 days. I spoke with the students' representative; I spoke with the Vice Chancellor also. I have been talking to them for the last 2-3 days over the phone. Today I came to the campus around 4 o'clock. I first had a discussion with the Vice Chancellor. Then he said what the problems are and how the problems can be resolved. I went back to the student representatives and had a detailed meeting with them. They had 3 major demands... I went back to the Vice Chancellor with these demands. The Vice Chancellor, Registrar, and the Dean had a meeting among themselves. Then they came out and said that they have accepted all the demands..." said MP Beeran. (ANI)

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