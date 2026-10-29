Kirby Mcinerney LLP Alerts Investors Who Acquired Alphabet Inc. GOOGL/GOOG Securities Between May 19, 2026 And July 16, 2026 Of Pending Lawsuit

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kirby McInerney LLP reminds Alphabet Inc. (“Alphabet” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: GOOGL; GOOG) investors of thedeadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a pending federal securities class action. Investors are encouraged to contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at ..., or fill out the contact form below to discuss your rights or interests in the securities fraud class action lawsuit at no cost.

[CONTACT THE FIRM IF YOU SUFFERED A LOSS ]

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased securities during the period of May 19, 2026 through July 16, 2026, inclusive (“the Class Period”). The lawsuit alleges that Alphabet failed to disclose that: (i) the Gemini 3.5 Pro was delivering disappointing training results; and (ii) as a result, the launch of Gemini 3.5 Pro would be significantly delayed.

On July 16, 2026, Bloomberg reported that Google is“months behind schedule on delivering Gemini 3.5 Pro, its most powerful flagship AI model,” due to the Company's ongoing coding efforts. The report stated,“[l]ate last month, Google updated the data being used to train Gemini in an attempt to improve [its] skills, but the results were disappointing.” On this news, the price of Alphabet shares declined by $16.46 per share, or approximately 4.4%, from $370.92 per share on July 15, 2026 to close at $354.46 on July 16, 2026.

On September 30, 2026 Google announced that it would release Gemini 4 Argon, which had already been rolled out“to a set of trusted cyber defenders through [its] Fairwind Program,” and Reuters reported that“Google no longer plans to release Gemini 3.5 Pro.”

[CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE LAWSUIT ]

What Should I Do?

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Alphabet securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at ..., or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters at no cost.

What is the Lead Plaintiff Deadline?

Courts do not consider applications filed after this deadline. The lead plaintiff oversees the litigation on behalf of the class and may influence key decisions, including litigation strategy and settlement. Courts regularly appoint individual investors as lead plaintiffs, not only institutions. Learn more about the lead plaintiff process and eligibility requirements here.

[LEARN MORE ABOUT THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS ]

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs' law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm's efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found on Kirby McInerney LLP's website.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Kirby McInerney LLP

Lauren Molinaro, Esq.

212-699-1171





...