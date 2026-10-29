Energylib Puts Home Battery Safety First At All Energy Australia 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Showcasing layered safety through LIB HomeStack, alongside the Australian debuts of LIB HomeTower and LIB HomeEase









MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnergyLIB, a residential energy brand focused exclusively on the home, made its first dedicated appearance at All Energy Australia 2026, held on 28–29 October at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre. The showcase highlighted the brand's commitment to making safety a fundamental part of home energy storage design.

As home batteries become an increasingly important part of everyday household energy use, EnergyLIB believes safety should be considered from the very beginning of product development, rather than treated as an additional feature.

“Home batteries are becoming part of everyday family life. We believe safety should never be an afterthought - it should be the starting point of every design decision,” said Leon Hu, B2B Sales Director of EnergyLIB Australia.“Our goal is to make home energy systems smarter, easier to use and safer for households, while giving families greater confidence in managing energy at home.”

Safety Designed in Layers

At the centre of the showcase was LIB HomeStack, EnergyLIB's modular battery system designed for medium- to high-energy households, with 16 kWh, 32 kWh and 48 kWh configurations.

Rather than relying on a single protective feature, LIB HomeStack incorporates multiple layers of safety across battery hardware, intelligent monitoring and system-level protection.

Its LFP battery chemistry provides a stable foundation, while cell-level monitoring continuously tracks voltage and temperature. Pack-level fault isolation helps prevent abnormalities in one battery pack from affecting the rest of the system. Additional safeguards include controlled pressure relief, a dedicated battery safety chip and integrated aerosol fire suppression.

The system is also designed to isolate abnormal electrical events in under one millisecond, while its IP65-rated enclosure provides protection against dust and water ingress.

Together, these measures are designed to detect potential issues early, isolate faults and limit their impact, reflecting EnergyLIB's belief that home battery safety requires protection at every level.

Beyond safety, LIB HomeStack offers a compact, modular design that helps households make efficient use of installation space, with system heights ranging from approximately 46 to 94 cm depending on configuration.

More Energy Choices for Different Homes

EnergyLIB also introduced LIB HomeTower and LIB HomeEase to Australian audiences for the first time, demonstrating how its home-focused portfolio addresses different household needs.

LIB HomeTower is a compact, floor-standing 16 kWh battery designed for smaller and medium-sized households. Its integrated design combines a residential-friendly appearance with expandable capacity of up to 128 kWh. It follows EnergyLIB's layered safety philosophy, incorporating multiple protective mechanisms, including rapid electrical isolation and integrated fire suppression.

LIB HomeEase, a 5.12 kWh plug-in home battery system, is designed for apartments and smaller homes where space and installation simplicity are priorities. At just 181 mm deep, it can add battery storage to an existing solar system, with expandable capacity of up to 20 kWh. Developed for European markets, LIB HomeEase is not yet available in Australia.

Strengthening EnergyLIB's Australian Presence

The showcase also marked another step in EnergyLIB's long-term commitment to Australia. With local stock established in New South Wales and Autra Batteries Australia appointed as a local retail partner, EnergyLIB is strengthening the local infrastructure needed to support installers and households.

Looking ahead, EnergyLIB aims to extend its capabilities beyond home battery hardware toward intelligent home energy management, bringing solar, storage and smarter energy use together.

As the brand continues to grow, one principle will remain unchanged: safety comes first. From battery design and system protection to everyday use, EnergyLIB is committed to making safety the foundation of home energy.

For more information, visit .

About EnergyLIB

EnergyLIB is a residential energy brand focused exclusively on the home, developing battery storage and intelligent energy solutions supported by local distribution, installation and after-sales capabilities. Its vision is to help households take greater control of home energy through intelligent energy management, with safety designed as a foundation for long-term everyday use.

For more information, visit .

Media Contact

Chuleekon Vongfant

Public Relations Manager, EnergyLIB Australia

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